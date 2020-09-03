Cathay Pacific should have the liquidity to survive for at least two years, assuming it maintains the monthly cash burn rate at HK$1.5 billion going forward.

Cathay Pacific's 1H 2020 net loss was in line with its earlier profit warning, and 2H 2020 is expected to remain challenging with a possibility of further impairment losses.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong's largest airline company Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCPK:CPCAY) (OTCPK:CPCAF) [293:HK].

This is an update of my prior article on Cathay Pacific published on June 25, 2020. Cathay Pacific's share price has declined by -9% from HK$6.74 (adjusted for completion of recapitalization plan) as of June 24, 2020 to HK$6.17 as of September 2, 2020, since my last update. Cathay Pacific currently trades at 0.56 times P/B, which is on par with its prior 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis P/B trough.

Cathay Pacific should have the liquidity to survive for at least two years with the completion of its HK$39 billion recapitalization plan, assuming it maintains the monthly cash burn rate at HK$1.5 billion going forward. On the flip side, 2H 2020 is expected to remain challenging, as it operates at only 8% of its passenger flight capacity in August with a possibility of further impairment losses. As such, a Neutral rating for Cathay Pacific is fair.

Readers have the option of trading in Cathay Pacific shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers CPCAY and CPCAF, or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 293:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $10 million, and market capitalization is above $5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Cathay Pacific shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, PineBridge Investments, and BlackRock, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities. markets.

1H 2020 Loss Was In Line With Earlier Profit Warning

Cathay Pacific released the company's 1H 2020 financial results on August 12, 2020, and the company's poor financial performance in the first half of the year was in line with its earlier profit warning issued on July 17, 2020 guiding for a -HK$9.9 billion loss.

Cathay Pacific reversed from a HK$1,347 million net profit attributable to shareholders in 1H 2019 into a net loss of -HK$9,865 million in 1H 2020. One-off items for Cathay Pacific in the first half of 2020 included impairment and related charges amounting to -HK$2,465 million and Covid-19 government grants amounting to HK$1,060 million. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Cathay Pacific noted that impairment and related charges were recognized for "16 aircraft that are unlikely to re-enter meaningful economic service again before they retire or are returned to lessors, and to certain airline service subsidiaries’ assets." The company also recognized fuel hedging losses amounting to -HK$1,599 million in 1H 2020.

Cathay Pacific's core operating loss was -HK$6,270 million in 1H 2020, as compared to a core operating profit of HK$2,474 million in 1H 2019, and the company's revenue dropped by -48.3% YoY from HK$53,547 million to HK$27,669 million over the same period. A +10.4% YoY increase in cargo services revenue to HK$12,692 million in the first half of the year could only partially offset YoY declines of -70.5% and -14.8% for passenger services revenue and revenue from other services & recoveries, respectively in 1H 2020. The weak performance of Cathay Pacific's passenger services segment was no surprise, considering travel restrictions put in place around the world to contain Covid-19.

Furthermore, Cathay Pacific's operating cost savings were below expectations. While the company's top line fell by -48.3% YoY in 1H 2020, its operating expenses (excluding fuel) were reduced by only -30.3% YoY from HK$36,419 million in 1H 2019 to HK$25,384 million in 1H 2020. Specifically, staff costs, Cathay Pacific's largest expense line item, declined by -17.9% YoY to HK$7,420 million in the first half of the year. Cathay Pacific also suffered from negative operating leverage, as certain costs such as depreciation and finance charges are relatively fixed and do not vary with revenue.

2H 2020 Expected To Remain Challenging With A Possibility Of Further Impairment Losses

Market consensus sees Cathay Pacific's revenue falling by -55% YoY to HK$47,856 million for full-year FY 2020, and the company recognizing a net loss of -HK$16,218 million this year. Comparing sell-side analysts' forecasts to the company's revenue and net loss of HK$27,669 million and -HK$9,865 million, respectively in 1H 2020, the second half of the year should continue to be challenging for Cathay Pacific.

The sole bright spot for Cathay Pacific in 1H 2020 was the cargo services segment, and the outlook for this business segment continues to be positive in 2H 2020. At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 12, 2020, Cathay Pacific highlighted that "we are pretty optimistic about the performance on the cargo side for the rest of this year." This is because of supply constraints, and the fact that the peak season for cargo starts in September.

On the flip side, Cathay Pacific faces multiple headwinds elsewhere.

Cathay Pacific still expects to operate at only 8% of its passenger flight capacity in August 2020 (compared with 4% in June 2020 and 3% in May 2020), even with the ban on transit passengers lifted since June 1, 2020 and the resumption of Mainland China transfers for a two-month period starting in mid-August 2020.

The company is also likely to recognize further fuel hedging losses in the second half of the year. Cathay Pacific has 4.740 million barrels and 4,586 million barrels of Brent hedged at $63.42 and $61.08 for 3Q 2020 and 4Q 2020, respectively.

Also, approximately half of the HK$2,465 million impairment and related charges Cathay Pacific recognized in 1H 2020 was in relation to 16 aircraft that are expected to be out of service for a prolonged period of time. Cathay Pacific does not rule out further impairments, noting at the company's recent 1H 2020 results briefing on August 12, 2020 that it is "committed to going back and assess that in the fourth quarter."

Deferral Of Aircraft Deliveries And Cash Burn

In such challenging times, it is vital that airlines such as Cathay Pacific cut back on capital expenditures and reduce cash burn to be better positioned to survive the long winter in the aviation industry.

Cathay Pacific has delayed seven of its 17 aircraft that were meant to be delivered in 2020, namely four A321neo, one A350-900, and two A350-1000 aircraft. The company is also in discussions to defer the delivery of 21 777-9 aircraft. Cathay Pacific declined to provide any capital expenditure guidance for full-year FY 2020, but the company's capital expenditure fell by -78% YoY from HK$7,654 million in 1H 2019 to HK$1,652 million in 1H 2020.

Separately, Cathay Pacific also disclosed at the company's recent 1H 2020 earnings call that its cash burn per month has been reduced from HK$2.5-3.0 billion in the February-April 2020 period to approximately HK$1.5 billion since May 2020, and it expects cash burn to remain at the same level (HK$1.5 billion per month) going forward. The company also emphasized that it will "keep the cash burn as low as possible so that we can survive through this difficult period."

On top of that, Cathay Pacific has already completed the HK$39 billion recapitalization plan, which I mentioned in my prior article on the company published on June 25, 2020. This implies that Cathay Pacific should have the liquidity to survive for at least two years, assuming it maintains the monthly cash burn rate at HK$1.5 billion going forward.

Valuation

Cathay Pacific trades at 0.56 times P/B based on its share price of HK$6.17 as of September 2, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average P/B multiples were approximately 0.8 times and 1.0 times, respectively. In the past 15 years, Cathay Pacific was valued by the market as low as 0.57 times P/B during the 2008-2009 Global Financial Crisis.

The company is expected to remain loss-making for both FY 2020 and FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Cathay Pacific Airways include a longer-than-expected time taken for international travel restrictions to be eased or lifted, and higher-than-expected cash burn which could lead to the company having insufficient liquidity to survive for a prolonged period of time.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Cathay Pacific shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.