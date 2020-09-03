The company's current trading outlook is positive, but I remain sceptical about U.K. house prices, so I see more downside risk than upside potential until demand and pricing subsist.

U.K. housebuilder Barratt (BTDPF, BTDPY) has issued its annual results. While the current trading outlook was bullish, the results overall reflected what had been a tough year for the sector. I remain bearish on the name.

COVID-19 Took a Big Toll on Barratt

In line with its sectoral peers, the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown and economic downturn significantly reduced Barratt’s performance, which is reflected in the full-year results.

While the company turned a profit, its results both at the top and bottom lines were markedly down, with EPS decreasing almost by half.

The company did not pay any dividends. It announced that “(W)hen the Board believes the time is right, it will implement a dividend policy based on a dividend cover of 2.5 times.” While I like the clarity of the dividend cover part of that announcement, overall it suggests not to expect dividends anytime soon. Barratt's dividend for the past three years has only just met that threshold, with cover between 2.51x and 2.52x excluding special dividends (which it has paid each year in recent years).

If it opted to pass on special dividends, the 2019 payout would have totaled 29.1p, which, on a 2.5x cover basis, would have required 72.8p in basic earnings per share. The year just ended was well below that, but it is unclear at this point whether the coming year will be able to deliver it. Even if it does, the caveat of when the board thinks the time is right suggests that the thinking on dividends may be affected by factors such as the economic outlook, not just the earnings cover.

A Post-Lockdown Bounce Could be Permanent or Just a One-Off

Since the U.K. largely left lockdown over the past couple of months, housebuilders have been reporting strong outlooks. It is in their interest to hope that demand remains strong in the U.K.’s supply-constrained housing market, as a fall in selling prices can disproportionately damage their profitability. However, there clearly has been an increased level of activity across most of the housing market as the country has come out of lockdown, as shown, for example, in the results of U.K. estate agency Purplebricks (OTC:PRPPF).

The question on which assessment of Barratt and its peers rests at this point is whether the current increase in property demand in the mid- and lower ends of the market is a one-off fillip due to demand pent-up in lockdown and lockdown causing some people to reassess their living situation, or whether it is indicative of a more broadly resilient housing demand which continues apace despite worsening economic conditions.

I take the former view, but the latter view is credible and, arguably, is gaining more traction. The U.K. government has shown it is willing to spend taxpayers’ money to support the economy with socialistic schemes, which makes the extension of its “help to buy” programme or a similar programme of financial aid for housebuyers more likely. It has also tried to make housebuying more affordable by reducing the duties involved, which has helped to stoke or maintain demand. While the U.K. economy has suffered heavily during the past few months, there is some evidence that consumer spending is returning in force. Mortgage demand is so high that bank HSBC (HSBC, HSBC.PA) is reportedly withdrawing its 90% mortgages, but mortgage demand remains high.

Set against that, the economy really is in bad shape. The U.K. is in a deep recession, with a 20.4% fall in Q2. Before COVID-19, I thought the economy was set to slow down, and that has been accelerated by the pandemic. With waves of job closures being announced regularly, I struggle to see that demand for newbuild housing will hold up. I expect that to exert downward pricing pressure in the coming year or two. As I said, though, that remains a hotly contested view.

So, on one hand, the company puts forward an upbeat assessment of its business outlook:

“The sales performance across all regions in the new financial year to date has been encouraging, with net private reservations per average week of 314 (FY20: 250), resulting in net private reservations per active outlet per average week of 0.94 (FY20: 0.68). We have also seen a substantial increase in home completion volumes in the eight weeks to 23 August 2020, which were up 62.4% compared to the prior period at 1,439 homes including JVs (25 August 2019: 886 homes including JVs). The increased activity levels are being stimulated by a combination of pent-up demand, the Stamp Duty holiday and an understanding that Help to Buy will only be available to first time buyers and regional home price caps will exist from April 2021.



Our total forward sales, including JVs, as at 23 August 2020 stood at 15,660 homes (25 August 2019: 13,064 homes) at a value of £3,706.5m (25 August 2019: £3,037.5m).”

But in the Risks section of the report, it strikes a more ambiguous tone:

“the outlook remains unclear: unemployment is expected to rise and market activity could be affected by an unfavourable outcome to negotiations regarding the UK's relationship with the EU or changes to the Government's Help to Buy scheme. The suspension of trading under COVID-19 has increased the Group's short term sensitivity to its (debt) covenants. Future outbreaks of the disease may cause further disruption.”

It is that view which coincides with my own assessment. In reality, the jury is out. Arguably, the current share price reflects this: up over 50% from its year lows, the company remains 60% down from its twelve-month highs.

Net cash at 30 June 2020 stood at £308.2 million, far below the £765.7 million last year. The lack of dividend will help preserve cash, but the fact remains that while liquidity is not an immediate concern, if the property market does start to show weakness in coming months, liquidity will start to increase as a concern.

Barratt Shares Still Look Overvalued

Since my piece "Barratt: Tougher Times Ahead" was published on Seeking Alpha on July 7, the company’s shares have moved sideways, from 528p to 504p before the results announcement, after which they were marked up to around 535p.

As outlined above, the company is unlikely to pay a dividend in the foreseeable future unless the property market stays in pink health. The path back to normal profit levels requires the property market to maintain pricing, which so far it is doing, but I think the outlook is very foggy.

For a share with no dividend and the prospect of declining profits, I think the current price is high.

Conclusion: Barratt Is Not Yet Investable

The results had bright spots, namely profits across the full year and an upbeat outlook on current trading.

However, risks abound in the U.K. property market, and like many peers, Barratt is exposed to these. If there is sustained evidence of firm pricing and demand in the U.K. housing market, it will justify a reassessment. But for now, the company’s shares have limited upside for now and significant potential downside, so I would avoid them.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.