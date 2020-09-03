Data services and GCash, the Philippines' leading e-wallet player, are expected to be key growth drivers for the company in the medium term.

Globe Telecom is a defensive play in uncertain times like these, as evidenced by its resilient financial performance in 1H 2020.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Bullish rating on Philippines-listed telecommunications company Globe Telecom (OTCPK:GTMEY) (OTCPK:GTMEF) [GLO:PM].

This is an update of my prior article on Globe Telecom published on June 2, 2020. Globe Telecom's share price has declined by -8% from PHP2,244 as of June 1, 2020 to PHP2,050 as of September 2, 2020, since my last update. Globe Telecom trades at 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, and it offers a consensus forward FY 2020 dividend yield of 5.0%.

Globe Telecom is a defensive play in uncertain times like these, as evidenced by the company's resilient financial performance in 1H 2020 with both its total service revenue and EBITDA only declining marginally by -1% YoY. Looking ahead, data services and GCash, the Philippines' leading e-wallet player, are expected to be key growth drivers for the company in the medium term. In other words, I see Globe Telecom as having a good mix of defensiveness and growth, which justifies my Bullish rating on the stock.

Readers have the option of trading in Globe Telecom shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers GTMEY and GTMEF, or on the Philippines Stock Exchange with the ticker GLO:PM. For Globe Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Globe Telecom shares listed in the Philippines, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Philippines Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3 million, and market capitalization is above $5.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Globe Telecom shares listed in the Philippines include Matthews International Capital Management, The Vanguard Group, BlackRock, and Handelsbanken Asset Management. among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Resilient Performance For 2Q 2020 And 1H 2020

Globe Telecom reported its 2Q 2020 financial results on August 3, 2020, and the company's financial performance was relatively resilient which validates its status as a defensive play in uncertain times like these.

The company's total service revenue declined by -4% YoY to PHP35.5 billion in the second quarter of the year. Globe Telecom's EBITDA decreased by -4% YoY from PHP18,662 million in 2Q 2019 to PHP17,912 million in 2Q 2020, while its 2Q 2020 net profit was PHP4,900 million represented a -8% YoY decline. In the first half of the year, both Globe Telecom's total service revenue and EBITDA declined marginally by -1% YoY, and the company's net profit decreased by -5% YoY to PHP11.5 billion as a result of higher depreciation expenses.

A -5% YoY decrease in Globe Telecom's core mobile service revenue to PHP51.8 billion for 1H 2020 was partially offset by a +19% YoY growth in revenue to PHP12.5 billion for its home broadband business over the same period. As an increasing number of people in the Philippines either worked or studied from home due to lock-down measures imposed in the country to combat Covid-19, demand for home broadband services grew and Globe Telecom's number of broadband subscribers grew +27% QoQ and +58% YoY to 2.9 million as of end-2Q 2020. On the contrary, the decrease in prepaid top-ups and new postpaid subscriber acquisitions as a result of Covid-19 lock-down measures in the Philippines was negative for Globe Telecom's mobile business segment.

Globe Telecom also managed costs well in the first half of the year, as the company's operating expenses decreased by -1% YoY from PHP34,297 million in 1H 2019 to PHP34,035 million in 1H 2020 which was line with the -1% YoY decline in total service revenue. As a result, Globe Telecom's EBITDA margin was maintained at 34% for 1H 2020, the same as what it achieved in 1H 2019.

Data-related revenue (including home broadband and mobile data services) continues to be the key growth driver for Globe Telecom in 1H 2020. The revenue contribution of data-related services expanded from 70% in 1H 2019 to 75% in 1H 2020. Revenue from mobile data services and home broadband services increased +5% YoY and +19% YoY to PHP35.8 billion and PHP12.5 billion, respectively in the first half of the year. It is noteworthy that mobile data consumption in the Philippines is approximately a fifth of that for its Southeast Asian peer, Singapore, which suggests a long growth runway ahead.

The corporate data sub-segment was the sole weak spot, as its revenue declined -3% YoY to PHP6.2 billion in 1H 2020, as businesses offering non-essential services in the Philippines were temporarily closed as part of efforts to combat Covid-19.

FY 2020 Guidance Suggests Stable 2H 2020

At the company's earlier

Globe Telecom guided for a low single-digit decline in its revenue for FY 2020, and it expects the company's EBITDA margin to be in the low 50s for the full year. This points to a stable 2H 2020 for Globe Telecom.

As of end-July 2020, 205 of Globe Telecom's 209 point-of-sales have re-opened after the easing of lock-down measures in the Philippines. Globe Telecom noted at the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call on August 4, 2020 that "we are already moving upwards at that point in time" in July 2020 in terms of mobile data usage and prepaid top-ups, with "a significant amount of people once again resuming normal activity." With respect to profitability, Globe Telecom expects to maintain EBITDA margin at above 50%, thanks to its ongoing cost optimization initiatives and cost savings relating to the majority of its employees continuing to work from home.

Notably, Globe Telecom's provisions surged by +168% YoY from PHP1,051 million in 2Q 2019 to PHP2,821 million in 2Q 2020, as the company booked an one-off PHP1.9 billion provision with respect to a 60-day credit period offered to its postpaid consumer and enterprise clients. Looking ahead, the company expects quarterly provisions to normalize at PHP900 million going forward. Globe Telecom also noted at its recent 2Q 2020 results briefing that "June and July actually registered over 100% collection efficiency for all of our business units."

E-Wallet Company Delivers Strong Growth

Globe Telecom has a 45% stake in fintech company, Mynt, which in turn owns GCash, the leading e-wallet company in the Philippines. GCash boasts a network of over 20 million customers, 75,000 merchants and 30,000 cash-in points in the country.

During the lock-down in the Philippines in 2Q 2020, GCash became the third most downloaded free mobile app in the country after Tik-Tok and Zoom. Monthly active users and daily average transactions for GCash grew by +86% and +116%, respectively between March and June 2020. Transaction value for InstaPay, the dominant electronic fund transfer service in the Philippines, more than doubled from PHP39 billion in January 2020 to PHP100 billion in June 2020, GCash accounted for close to half of the PHP100 billion Instapay transactions done in the country in June.

The growth of GCash is positive for Globe Telecom due to two key reasons.

Firstly, Globe Telecom recognized a -PHP1.1 billion share of loss of associates from Mynt (GCash's parent) in 1H 2020, and the loss should narrow over time. At the company's recent 2Q 2020 earnings call, Globe Telecom noted that "we are now reaching critical mass" and "profitability for GCash will come." Besides positive operating leverage from a larger revenue base, Globe Telecom is also starting to charge for certain GCash services that were previously free.

Secondly, there are cross-selling synergies between Globe Telecom's core telecommunication services business and GCash. Globe Telecom disclosed at its recent 2Q 2020 results briefing that "Globe product sales inside the GCash app is growing exponentially quarter-on-quarter."

Valuation And Dividends

Globe Telecom trades at 5.8 times trailing twelve months' EV/EBITDA and 5.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA based on its share price of PHP2,050 as of September 2, 2020. In comparison, the stock's five-year and 10-year average EV/EBITDA multiples were 6.1 times and 6.0 times, respectively. Globe Telecom is also valued by the market at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 10.1 times and 12.7 times, respectively.

As a comparison, Globe Telecom's peer and competitor PLDT Inc. (PHI) (OTCPK:PHTCF) [TEL:PM] trades at consensus forward next twelve months' EV/EBITDA, EV/EBIT and P/E multiples of 5.9 times, 12.1 times and 12.8 times, respectively.

Globe Telecom offers a consensus forward dividend yield of 5.0% for both FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. Market consensus expects Globe Telecom to increase its dividends per share from PHP91.00 in FY 2020 to PHP102.67 and PHP102.97 for FY 2020 and FY 2021, respectively. Globe Telecom has a policy of paying out approximately 60%-75% of its net profit as dividends every year.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Globe Telecom are lower-than-expected mobile service revenue if lock-down measures are tightened in the Philippines due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, and larger-than-expected cash burn for GCash.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Globe Telecom shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in the Philippines) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.