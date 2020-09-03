I see the shares as being materially undervalued, especially considering the growth tailwinds from increasing worldwide demand for energy.

When it comes to investing for the long term, the valuation at which you pay for a stock today plays an important role in your future returns. As I sift through the stock market today and look for value, I’m often reminded of a Warren Buffett quote, in which he said that the secret to his success is to ‘not lose money.’ Today, I’m focused on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) which has seen its share of pain, as its share price has dropped by 38% since the start of the year. In this article, I explain what makes this an attractive investment at the current valuation; so let’s get started.

(Note: EPD provides its investors a Schedule K-1 for tax filing purposes.)

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into Enterprise Products Partners

EPD operates one of the largest networks of midstream, processing, and energy storage assets in North America, with 50K miles crude oil and natural gas pipelines, 22 natural gas processing facilities, 24 fractionators, and 19 deep-water docks, handling NGLs (natural gas liquids), PGP (polymer-grade propylene), crude oil, and refined products. It also has a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the Intracoastal Waterway systems.

I view EPD as having a wide-moat set of assets in key locations that are very difficult to replicate. One example is its massive Mont Belvieu complex, which has an NGL fractionation capacity of 760 thousand barrels per day, and has a long-term petrochemical supply agreement with the plastics and chemicals giant, LyondellBasell (LYB).

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

One of the recent challenges faced by the energy industry was the demand destruction that stemmed from COVID-19. This, combined with a ramp-up in oil production by Russia earlier this year, had a big impact on leveraged oil producers, such as Whiting Petroleum (WLL), which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in April. However, this form of bankruptcy allows the company to restructure its capital stack by shedding its debt, thereby allowing it to resume its operations. This is supported by Whiting’s emergence from bankruptcy protection on September 1st.

While Whiting does not appear to do significant business with EPD, I see this as a positive for the industry as a whole, as the producers resume their operations. This is further supported by the strong recovery in oil prices since April. As seen below, the WTI crude oil price has recovered to a healthier $40.75 per barrel.

(Source: YCharts)

Meanwhile, EPD has seen far less impact to its financials compared to that of the upstream producers, as its distributable cash flow dropped by just 8.4% on a YoY basis during the second quarter. The dividend payout ratio was 83%, compared to 62% for the trailing 12 months. However, I’m not too concerned, as I see the elevated payout ratio as being temporary. This is because management used working capital to fund marketing and ‘contango’ activities, and expects this usage to peak in the third quarter. For reference, ‘contango’ refers to a market in which the price of a commodity is higher in future months than the current spot price.

I expect the payout ratio to further trend downward, as management has deferred several expansion projects at its Houston Ship Channel facility, which is expected to save the company $700 million in capital expenditures between 2021 and 2022.

Going forward, I see further signs of a recovery, as evidenced by EPD’s report in late July, which stated that pipeline crude flows were running at 80% of March levels. In addition, I’m also encouraged by the resilience in natural gas demand. As seen below, in the last week ended Aug 26th, U.S. natural gas consumption increased by 2.6% YoY, compared to the same week last year.

(Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration)

In addition, worldwide consumption of NGLs (natural gas liquids) have held up well. As seen below, EPD’s waterborne NGL exports increased on a YoY basis for the months of June and July. On a YTD basis, 54% of U.S. NGL exports went to Asia, with EPD export facilities handling more than 40% of total exported volumes. I see this as a key advantage for EPD, as it is able to leverage its strategically located export terminals to capitalize on growth in overseas markets.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

This is supported by a strong energy demand forecast for much of the developing world, with Asia being the primary driving force. According to the EIA, the combined natural gas and petroleum consumption is expected to make up 367 quadrillion Btus of the worldwide energy consumption in 2050, which represents a 31% increase from 2019 levels. In addition, natural gas, as a percentage of total energy consumption, is expected to rise from 20% in 2019 to 22% in 2050. I find these estimates to be highly encouraging for EPD, as it speaks for the durability of the demand for the company’s products and services.

(Source: August Investor Presentation)

I also like the fact that management has been conservative in its use of debt, with an industry-leading leverage ratio of just 3.4x net debt to adjusted EBITDA, an average debt maturity of 20 years, and a 4.4% average interest rate. Currently, 99% of its debt is fixed rate, and the company has a BBB+ credit rating from S&P.

Turning to valuation, it appears that the shares are highly undervalued, at the current price of $17.55 per share and a blended P/EBITDA of 5.0, which sits far below its 8-year normal P/EBITDA ratio of 11.0.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

In the following table, I do a discounted cash flow analysis to see what shares are worth under conservative estimates. For the inputs, I used the current CFFO run-rate of $2.96 per share, and presume a baseline, no-growth scenario. Then, I discounted the cash flows using an NPV calculation, with an interest rate of 2% (which meets the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve).

Year 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 CFFO Est 2.96 2.90 2.85 2.79 2.73 2.68 2.63 2.58 2.53 2.48 NPV 27.12

(Source: Created by author)

As seen above, based on conservative estimates, EPD’s shares are worth at least $27.12, which represents a potential 54% upside from today’s prices.

Management also seems to think that shares are undervalued. As seen below, insiders have aggressively purchased shares since March of this year. I like the fact that collectively, management owns 32% of the common units, which suggests a strong alignment of interest with unit holders.

(Source: OpenInsider)

Investor Takeaway

Enterprise Products Partners is a leading U.S. energy partnership with a wide-moat collection of assets. While COVID-19 has presented the oil and gas industry with challenges, EPD has demonstrated resilient performance thus far. Going forward, I see strong opportunities for EPD to capture growth in worldwide energy demand, especially in Asian markets. In addition, I’m encouraged by the company’s conservative balance sheet, with strong debt metrics.

The shares are currently trading below the historical normal P/EBITDA. In addition, my discounted cash flow analysis shows significant upside, even with conservative estimates being applied. Lastly, I’m encouraged by the strong insider ownership, which suggests solid alignment of interest with unit holders. As such, I see the shares as being deeply undervalued today, with strong upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.