Given this mix of very weak dividend coverage and very high leverage, it should be of little surprise that I am standing by my original analysis and neutral rating.

One bright spot is that their liquidity now sits in the strong territory thanks to their swelling cash balance but this could deteriorate in the coming quarters given their cash outflows.

Despite optimism from management, they are being choked by their dividend payments that consumed more than 100% of their operating cash flow during the first half of 2020.

It was approximately two months ago that I warned ONEOK was likely to reduce their very high 13% dividend yield but to my surprise, this did not eventuate.

Introduction

It was approximately two months ago when I previously warned the shareholders of ONEOK (OKE) to brace for a reduction to their very high 13% dividend yield. To my surprise, their management has remained steadfast in their commitment to dividends despite them choking their cash flows and financial flexibility. This article takes a look at their results for the second quarter of 2020 to assess whether my original analysis should be altered.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. The following sections all provide further detailed analysis for those readers who wish to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*There are significant short and medium-term uncertainties for the broader oil and gas industry, however, in the long term they will certainly face a decline as the world moves away from fossil fuels.

**Whilst the oil and gas industry to which they service has high economic sensitivity, given the more stable nature of the midstream sub-industry this was deemed to be average.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through distributable cash flow, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The main difference between the two is that the former ignores the capital expenditure that relates to growth projects, which given the very high capital intensity of their industry can create a material difference.

When looking at their cash flow performance during the first half of 2020, the impacts of this downturn quickly becomes apparent with their operating cash flow decreasing from $968m to $736m year on year. It should be needless to explain in detail how this is quite a negative sign for the sustainability of their dividends. Admittedly, this now sits in the past and thus their future outlook is more important, which management seems to be optimistic about based on their commentary included below.

“As it relates to our dividends, with our business improving and volume strengthening, we don't see the need to take action on the dividends.”

-ONEOK’s Q2 2020 Conference Call

Whilst this may appear to indicate that their dividends are now reasonably safe since the worst is now likely in the rear-view mirror, however, this sadly is not the situation. The prospects for their dividend coverage were discussed in detail throughout my previous analysis and since this date nothing material has improved. After reviewing their capital expenditure guidance and likely future operating cash flow performance, it was found that their dividend coverage would remain very weak, please refer to my previously linked article if interested in the details.

Even if an investor wishes to take a simple approach and forget all about capital expenditures and free cash flows, simply just compare their dividend payments to their operating cash flow and you will quickly see the problem. Their dividend payments consume such a massive portion of their operating cash flow that there is no realistic way to sustainably reduce their capital expenditure sufficiently to provide adequate coverage.

During the first half of 2020 distribution payments by Energy Transfer (ET) consumed 50.53% of their operating cash flow, but how about the equivalent number for ONEOK? It was 105.10%, so their dividend payments consumed more cash than their company even produced, needless to explain how this is very problematic. Even one year ago during the first half of 2019, their equivalent number was still 73.51%, which means that their situation was still concerning even when their dividend payments were lower and their operating cash flow was much higher. So even if operating conditions were to improve as management seems to indicate, they would still not be out of the proverbial woods since they were already being choked by their dividend payments even before this downturn.

At the end of the day, their dividend payments are paid from cash, not earnings per share nor distributable cash flow or any other metric that could be invented and thus the only way to know how much cash flow a company truly produces is to review their cash flow statement. Unless their dividend payments are reduced significantly or their operating cash flow doubles, they are going to continue being choked and sadly the first option is far more realistic than the second option. Given this situation, there are still no reasons to change my original analysis unless their capital structure or leverage suddenly improves significantly.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst they raised $954m of equity during the second quarter of 2020, it was still insufficient to even return their capital structure to the same state as at the end of 2019. This is obviously concerning and further highlights the pressure on their ability to sustain their dividends, however, ultimately their broader leverage is more important.

Image Source: Author.

Their leverage has increased to the very high territory following their earnings deteriorating during the second quarter of 2020, as primarily evidenced by their net debt-to-EBITDA increasing above 5.00 to now sit at 5.47. When this is combined with their low interest coverage of only 2.63 and very higher gearing ratio of 68.13%, it strongly indicates minimum financial flexibility and thus a need to deleverage, which was the purpose of their equity raising. Whilst this provided a short-term sugar hit, it only exacerbated the previous issue of their dividend payments choking their cash flow, which is arguably just as severe a problem.

Image Source: Author.

Whilst my original analysis did not hinge on their liquidity, it remains an important topic nonetheless and still worthy of including for any new readers. The one benefit from their equity raising has been their cash balance swelling and thus pushing their liquidity into the strong territory with both high current and cash ratios of 1.71 and 0.74 respectively.

When looking ahead their sizeable upcoming debt maturities are another hurdle as they obviously cannot repay these and thus will require refinancing, as the table included below displays. Whilst this should be possible given they are a large company and central bank policy is very supportive, it still places further pressure on their dividends that will likely require additional debt to continue funding. They will obviously wish to stay in good standing with debt markets and considering that their leverage is already high, reducing their dividend would likely prove to be a suitable gesture.

Image Source: ONEOKs’ Q2 2020 10-Q.

Conclusion

Whilst I can respect management and their desire to sustain their dividends, at the end of the day the numbers backing up their ability to do so are simply not supportive and thus I continue standing by my original analysis. A combination of very weak dividend coverage and very high leverage is seldom a positive sign and thus their shareholders should remain braced for a reduction. Given this situation, it should be of little surprise that I am maintaining my neutral rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from ONEOK’s Q2 2020 10-Q (previously linked), 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K and Energy Transfer Partners’ Q2 2020 10-Q SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.