Well it seems like my previous article has gotten me to do some research on a few other insurance companies. I found a few that I can actually say I believe would fit in a dividend growth investor's portfolio, no matter what my personal feelings are about the industry in general.

The company I am focusing on today is Aflac (AFL). This company has been around for 65 years, and has paid and increased its dividend quite nicely for 28 consecutive years. Before getting into the nuts and bolts I must tell you that obviously their TV commercials have worked, but they are quite annoying to me! That said, I won't knock success as long as they share the wealth, and AFL certainly has!

The Basics

For dividend growth investors AFL offers an attractive dividend profile:

Before I get into the particulars and deeper into the fundamentals that support these numbers I want to tell you a bit about Aflac and what they offer.

From the Aflac website:

Keep in mind that the business model of AFL is similar to a supplemental insurance policy for Medicare, but it's for folks who have their own health insurance already, and are not eligible for Medicare yet. They sell this product to companies, as well as individuals, and have a global footprint basically in the USA and Japan that has helped them grow consistently. The products are sold directly as well as through agents, brokers, and partnerships.

The company does not sell annuities or any financial products, so their success is tied to fees for its product. While some cash is invested the bulk of its cash is plowed right back into the business, pay and increase dividends, and reduce debt.

In its earnings call, Dan Amos put its recent sales weakness in perspective:

The environment created by COVID-19, which has included sheltering in place and social distancing, continues to impact our sales results, both in the United States and in Japan. We are carefully monitoring our core products and actual to expected non-COVID claims. We are proactively reaching out to employers and policyholders to assist in understanding our product benefits and to ease the filing of qualified claims. We are also communicating on the value of the wellness benefits attached to our products for reimbursement of routine doctor, dentist and hospital visits. Turning to sales, Aflac U.S. total sales were down 56% in the quarter. Aflac Japan sales were down 60% in the quarter, which also reflects last year’s strong second quarter sales by Japan Post.

The culprit is the pandemic, and with a reduced workforce actually working at businesses, the company has taken a proactive approach when it comes to its policyholders:

...we have supported our policyholders through this difficult time is extending the grace periods for premium payments in both Japan and the United States. Initially, Aflac Japan followed the FSA guidance and extended the grace period on premium payments to September 30, 2020. In June, Aflac Japan like its industry peers extended the premium grace period until April 30, 2021. Policyholders are required to file for relief through this extension. Aflac U.S. has also implemented premium grace periods. And those periods remain in effect in 23 states as of July, 2020.

Obviously this reflects well on the company and the good will will certainly add to its value propositions for its existing and future customers. As the pandemic recedes, I believe the sales will rebound. Perhaps not all at once, but certainly over a shorter period of time than with other industries, since AFL offers a wonderful product that should be considered a need by many folks.

That being said, AFL earnings actually rose in the last quarter despite the sharp reduction in revenues:

For the second quarter, adjusted earnings per share increased 13% to $1.28, driven primarily by favorable benefit ratios in the U.S. The strengthening yen impacted earnings in the quarter by $0.01. As a result, adjusted earnings per share on a currency-neutral basis rose 12% to $1.27 per share. Adjusted book value per share, including foreign currency translation gains and losses grew 7.5% and the adjusted ROE, excluding the foreign currency impact was a strong 16.3%, a significant spread above our cost of capital. There were no one-time items to call out for normalizing purposes in the quarter.

A Discount To Book Value As Well As The Lower Share Price Really Help Dividend Growth Investors

Take a look at this chart:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the yield jumped from under 1.90% to its current 3.01% level after the March "hit". I consider this an opportunity to acquire a quality company with a dividend aristocrat history that now offers a very realistic yield on cost!

That being said, the discount to book value is an attractive reason to buy this stock at its current share price of $36.89/share. On top of that, the company has announced an increase to its share buyback program which obviously increases shareholder value:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) adds 100 million shares to its existing repurchase program, which currently stands at 21.9 million shares. That brings the total amount of shares available to repurchase to (checks math) 121.9 million shares.

CEO Daniel Amos: "We are listening to our shareholders and understand the importance of prudent liquidity and capital management."

Getting back to book value, we have to look deeper into the 10Q for the actual numbers: A book value of $41-42/share as well as its recent 52 week high of about $55/share signifies to me that there very well could be an increase in value from 11% to 38%! I do not envision a sharp snap back to the 52-week high, but I do believe that the 11% increase will be fairly soon!

In my opinion it is an immediate buy, especially for dividend growth investors. It has a 25% payout ratio, plenty of cash, and a five-year record of about 7.6% increases in its dividend annually, and is a dividend aristocrat with a 3.01% yield, which in my opinion is a wonderful opportunity.

To me this is an accidental situation for a wonderful stock, solid company, that has taken a pretty big hit from the pandemic and has not fully recovered.

My Bottom Line

I suggest that you take a good look at AFL, especially if you do not have it in your dividend portfolio. You just might want to take advantage of what I consider a very good deal.

If you own it at higher prices, it just might be wise to consider adding to your current holdings to reduce your cost basis, as well.

What do you folks think about Aflac for your portfolio?

