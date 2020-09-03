Amarin reports positive data for Vascepa

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) provided new supporting data about the potential of its flagship product Vascepa in treating patients with persistent cardiovascular risk. Vascepa is the first and only agent analyzed on top of statin therapy reported to have shown coronary plaque regression in hypertriglyceridemic patients.

EVAPORATE trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study. It enrolled 80 patients with coronary atherosclerosis as documented by MDCT, on statin therapy, and have persistently elevated triglyceride (TG) levels. Vascepa showed significant, 17 percent regression of low attenuation plaque (LAP) volume on multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) compared with placebo over 18 months.

The patients were required to undertake an interim scan at 9 months and a final scan at 18 months. The primary endpoint consisted of comparing the change in LAP volume at 18 months between icosapent ethyl and placebo.

Amarin also provided data from an interim analysis carried out by an independent, unblinded Data and Safety Monitoring Committee for REDUCE-IT trial. The primary and key secondary endpoint for the trial were related to the reduction in the first occurrence of composite of 5-point and 3-point major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE). The 5-point events included cardiovascular death, myocardial infarction [MI], stroke, coronary revascularization or unstable angina while 3-point events comprised cardiovascular death, MI, stroke.

The analysis showed statistically significant outcomes for both primary and key secondary composite endpoints. The significant difference endured for the second interim analysis and full evolved at the final analysis.

For REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study, Vascepa was administered at 4 g/day. The treatment provided statistically significant reduction in total ischemic events in statin-treated patients with elevated triglycerides and other cardiovascular risk factors despite well-controlled LDL-C of <100 mg/dL.

Amarin also provided details about the real-life applicability of REDUCE-IT, particularly for the FAST-MI Registry. It mainly pertained to the application of the results of the REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study in a French population.

The results from REDUCE-IT trial were analyzed on the basis of Baseline Statin Type. The analysis aimed to study the effect of baseline and concomitant statin type on atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) outcomes and on LDL-C and ApoB levels in the results of the REDUCE-IT cardiovascular outcomes study.

Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules are the first-and-only FDA approved prescription treatment comprising exclusively the active ingredient, icosapent ethyl. The flagship product was first approved by the FDA as an adjunct therapy to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥500 mg/dL) hypertriglyceridemia. The scope of the drug was further extended in December 2019 when the FDA approved it for new cardiovascular risk indication. The drug has been evaluated in REDUCE-IT trials, which extended over a period of 7 years and involved 8,179 patients in 11 countries.

Amarin Corporation is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of treatments for cardiovascular issues. Its lead product Vascepa has global presence including countries such as the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon. The company is now looking to expand its global presence and seek regulatory approvals in lucrative markets such as China and Europe.

A lot more is happening with AMRN in terms of the patent appeal. List of judges can be found here. The appeal was argued yesterday and we will have to see how things go from here.

Amgen reports positive Phase 3B data for Repatha

Amgen (AMGN) announced positive data from its HAUSER-RCT Phase 3b study. The trial aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Repatha in pediatric patients aged between 10 years and 17 years suffering from heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The data demonstrated that the drug candidate used in combination with statins and other lipid-lowering therapies led to statistically significant reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) compared to placebo.

HAUSER-RCT Phase 3b study was a randomized, double-blind 24-week trial. The results showed that monthly treatment with Repatha reduced LDL-C by mean 38.3% from baseline compared to placebo in pediatric patients with HeFH. David M. Reese, M.D. said, “This study increases our overall evidence base for Repatha and provides us with a better understanding of cholesterol management in children with genetically high LDL-C, bringing us one step closer to another treatment option for this historically underdiagnosed and undertreated condition."

The data showed that the absolute reduction in LDL-C was 68.6 mg/dL, establishing the superiority of evolocumab administered on top of statins. Repatha also showed improved secondary lipid parameters from baseline in comparison to placebo. The reduction in mean LDL-C from weeks 22-24 was reported at 42.1 percent while non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (non-HDL-C) at week 24 was down 35 percent.

The secondary endpoints for the trial included mean percent change in LDL-C from baseline to week 22 and 24 and change in LDL-C from baseline to week 24 among others. The trial also studied percent changes from baseline to week 24 in non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, hormone levels and Tanner staging.

The most common treatment-emergent adverse events proportionally higher (>1%) in the Repatha cohort compared with placebo included headache, oropharyngeal pain, influenza, influenza-type illness, upper respiratory tract infection and constipation.

Medtronic Cryoablation shows superior performance for SPAF

Medtronic plc (MDT) reported clinical trial results from STOP-AF First trial. The study aimed to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Medtronic cryoablation system for treating recurrent symptomatic PAF in patients who had not previously been administered antiarrhythmic drugs for their Atrial Fibrillation.

The STOP-AF First trial involved 225 participants and was carried out at 24 sites across the United States. A total of 203 patients randomized to cryoablation (104 in treatment arm) or AAD therapy (99 in control arm) were provided treatment. These patients were followed for 12 months. The data showed that cryoablation had superior performance for maintaining freedom from AF, atrial tachycardia and atrial flutter.

75 percent of the patients in the catheter ablation group achieved treatment success while 45 percent patients in the AAD group achieved this milestone. Rob Kowal, M.D., Ph.D. said, “Not only do the STOP AF First findings show cryoablation is a potential first-line treatment for these patients, the Cryo-FIRST results show encouraging benefits of this treatment approach on these patients’ quality of life.”

The data also showed a low rate of serious complications associated with cryoablation in drug refractory patients. The rate of safety events with catheter ablation as a first-line therapy was also low.

Cryo-FIRST was a randomized, multicenter trial. It involved 220 patients at 18 sites in nine countries across Europe, Australia and Latin America. The data corroborated the findings from STOP AF First with regard to superior performance of the Medtronic cryoablation system over AAD therapy for preventing atrial arrhythmia recurrence in PAF patients who have not previously been treated with drug therapy.

The Arctic Front Advance Cryoablation System is approved in Europe for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation. The system has received the FDA approval for indication expansion to include treating patients with symptomatic, recurrent persistent AF, in addition to patients with drug refractory, recurrent, symptomatic paroxysmal AF.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.