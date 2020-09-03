I believe the decline in operating income in Q3 is temporary and that the company will eventually return to its normal EBIT margins.

There could be consolidation in the industry. The company is in a prime position due to its pristine balance sheet with no debt.

As things are slowly but surely returning to normal (or whatever the "new normal" is), now may be a good time to buy good companies at a decent price. I stumbled upon UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), which I believe meets my criteria for long-term investments of having a rock-solid balance sheet, decent margins and competitive advantage.

Just a brief background on the company, UniFirst Corporation is a workplace uniform and protective workwear rental company. It's an interesting business, one that I didn't even know existed. The company offers an end-to-end management of all workforce uniform related needs from designing and manufacturing to cleaning and delivering. The company rents out a wide assortment of uniforms from your basic shirt and pants to more specialized gear such as lab coats, chef's attires as well as flame-resistant clothing. The more niche services the company offers are the decontamination and laundry of garments that may have been exposed to radioactive materials.

It is the third largest uniform rental company in the US with 12% market share. The uniform rental market is estimated to be $10.3 billion annually with the top 3 players controlling 65% of the industry. However, targeting adjacent industries such as Linen Supply and Ancillary Services, such as restroom cleaning and sanitation, the total addressable market becomes $39 billion. The remaining 35% of the market is divided among 600+ smaller local/regional firms.

The company has as customers some well-recognized brands such as Coke (KO), Walmart (WMT), Honeywell (HON), Costco (COST) among many others. It services 253 Fortune 500 companies. UniFirst has good customer diversification as it disclosed in 2017, 2018, and 2019 no single customer represented more than 10% of its business.

Investor presentation

The first question I had when researching this company is why would anyone outsource their uniforms? Can't they just give them to employees? Well, the top reasons to use a uniform rental service are convenience, costs, and consistency and your mileage may vary depending on the nature of your business. Buying uniforms outright requires more capital upfront; furthermore, if your business has frequent employee turnover, managing this can be difficult in-house. If your business requires consistent and clean uniforms at all times, it may be better to let an external party handle it (as opposed to letting your employees do their own laundry or managing it in-house). By hiring a company like UniFirst, which delivers and picks up uniforms weekly, companies can ensure that employees look professional at all times.

In terms of fiscal Q3 2020 (ended May 2020) results, despite the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdowns, company revenues only declined by 1.8% to $445.5 million. However, operating income declined by 54% year over year due to the decrease in operating margin from 13.3% to 6.2%. Digging deeper into the company's disclosures, we can see this is primarily driven by an increase in cost of revenue. The company disclosed the increase in costs was due to...

...a number of items, including the impact of the decline in our rental revenues on our cost structure, higher merchandise amortization as a percentage of revenues due to the amortization of prior period expenditures, higher cost of revenues related to the large $20.1 million direct sale, additional costs we incurred related to certain temporary employee compensation programs we instituted during the quarter, higher bad debt expense as well as increased costs for internal-use safety supplies. - From 10-Q - emphasis added

Evaluating the company's statement leads me to believe that this increase in costs is temporary and that as we exit the coronavirus crisis in the next year or so, operating margins will normalize around their 5 year average of 12%.

Business Valuation and Outlook

Going through all the material, I believe that UniFirst Corporation is a safe and steady business that is great for the long term. Uniform rental is a commodity business, and firms would compete on service quality and cost. The company's main competitive advantage is its scale. The bigger your operations, the more you can spread around the fixed costs such as logistics (delivery), laundry, and purchasing from suppliers. The company has 260 customer service, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, as well as 14,000 employees to handle this operation.

Investor presentation

Comparing the company against its main industry rivals, namely Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) and Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), we can see that UniFirst runs a pretty tight ship. Its five-year average Net Income and EBIT margins of 8.3% and 12.1% respectively are much higher than the 2nd largest firm in the industry, Aramark, yet trails behind the much larger Cintas.

Author calculations using data from Seeking Alpha

I believe that there are certain key catalysts for further upside for UniFirst. The first is further consolidation in the industry. There are a lot of smaller uniform rental firms that the company could purchase in order to expand its market share and income. It is in an ideal position to do this as it has a pristine balance sheet with no debt and a cash position of $421.3 million. The company has been conducting buybacks ($7.5 million in Q3 2020) as well to increase shareholder value. While I applaud the company for having the financial discipline to carry no debt, given today's incredibly low-interest-rate environment, this may not be the best way to maximize value. The company can easily aim for the debt to 0.25x and still be in a solid financial footing.

The company could also work to improve margins to bring them closer to rival Cintas'. The company has re-initiated a Customer Relationship Management ("CRM") project to improve automation and data collection. A CRM system is software to help manage and streamline company interactions with customers. This would improve margins long term by reducing staff costs due to automation and by making operations more efficient.

In terms of valuation, in 2019 the company had an EPS of $9.33. At the current share price of $192.6, this implies a P/E ratio of 20.6x. Considering that Cintas is trading at a 2019 P/E ratio of 41.1x, I think UniFirst is the better option. While I believe that Cintas deserves that premium due to its huge market share and better margins, I believe that it has more catalysts for potential upside. Note: I am using Cintas as a comparison as Aramark's margins are not so good. I believe that UniFirst is a solid, long-term buy.

Key risk to thesis

1) Coronavirus lockdown re-starts and businesses start shutting down.

2) The current more casual work-from-home environment makes top executives (who are probably working from home in their pajamas) re-evaluate the need for company uniforms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in UNF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Caveat emptor! (Buyer beware.) Please do your own proper due diligence on any stock directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. You probably should seek advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. I don't know you or your specific circumstances, therefore, your tolerance and suitability to take risk may differ. This article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.