457(B) Vs. Roth IRA: Why You Might Opt For A 457(B)

Both come with pros and cons, but those looking for flexibility might want to opt for a 457(b).

When it comes to saving for retirement, many Americans are woefully unprepared. 40% of American households have less than $400 available to take care of emergencies. Most working people will have options for retirement savings. Those who work in public service will frequently have traditional pensions even though most private employers have gone away from this retirement funding model.

Many public employee pension programs vest after only five or 10 years. This means that employees who work for the minimum number of years and who leave their money in the state or local retirement plans will effectively benefit from an annuity when they hit a minimum age between 55 and 65. The exact age will vary based upon the plan and the number of years of service a retiree happens to accumulate.

Additionally, these employees will usually have access to a 457(b) deferred compensation plan. This will be in addition to the Roth IRA accounts that personal finance gurus recommend.

Roth IRA accounts come with many benefits. The first is the opportunity to save in a tax-advantaged account that allows for tax-free growth, possibly over the course of decades. They also allow for tax-free withdrawals as long as the retiree has hit 59 1/2 years old. Those who max out a Roth IRA for 35 years with the $6,000 that's allowed in 2020 would have more than $1.1 million available when they retire, assuming an 8% returns. If a retirement saver could get a 10% return, their nest egg would reach more than $1.8 million.

Those who decide to invest through a Roth IRA have to pay taxes on their contributions in the year that the contributions are made. Depending upon their tax rate, this could keep savers from having as much available to put away for their golden years. Another benefit of a Roth IRA is the ability for investors to withdraw their contributions at any time. However, withdrawing any gains before the magic age of 59 1/2 would lead to a tax bill and a 10% penalty. While Roth IRA rules are a bit more flexible than those offered by a traditional IRA, they do not provide the flexibility that a 457(b) can provide.

Why I Opt For A 457(b)

For the past three years, I've been investing through my employer's 457 deferred compensation plan. This plan offers a number of benefits. First, it provides a tax deduction in the current year as long as I choose the traditional option. There are Roth 457 plans, but they do not come with as much flexibility. Roth 457 plans have the same withdrawal requirements as 401(k) and 403(b) plans.

Not all deferred compensation plans are created equally. Some states and localities have very limited investment options, and those that they have are not good. These might include high-fee funds or annuities that provide limited control for the investor. Other states allow investors to have greater control over their investments. Still others have low-cost index funds available.

Fortunately, my employer offers the latter. Among the options available are funds from the Vanguard family. These funds are institutional iterations of popular funds that follow indexes like the S&P 500. I can invest in Vanguard's Institutional Index Fund (VINIX), which is a large-cap fund with a dividend yield of around 1.8%.

Counting the administrative fees from the state, I pay around 25 basis points to hold this fund. There are also mid-cap, small-cap, international, and bond funds available. Those who have access to low-cost funds can benefit from saving in a 457 account.

Tax Benefits

Saving in a traditional 457 plan provides a tax deduction in the current year. Most public servants are not paid a massive amount of money, but any deferred compensation savings will cut the employee's tax bill. Those in the 12% tax bracket will cut their taxes by $120 for every $1,000 they save. Those at the 22% bracket will save $220 per $1,000.

Saving with before-tax dollars will allow savers access to more of their money in the present. As long as tax rates do not increase to a ridiculous level in the future, this could allow for a high level of wealth building and relatively low taxes upon withdrawal of the money. Of course, this is a trade-off when compared with the tax-free withdrawals that a Roth IRA provides. However, the Roth contributions do not provide a lower tax bill in the present year.

Flexibility

The biggest reason I save in a 457 as opposed to a Roth or a traditional IRA is the additional flexibility it provides. While I'd have to pay taxes on any withdrawals at any time, I would not have to pay a 10% penalty on withdrawals before age 59 1/2.

If I build enough of a "bridge account" to retire before age 59 1/2, I can pull the plug and start making withdrawals immediately. If I decide to leave my current employer and take another job, I can start taking withdrawals immediately. If I want to become an entrepreneur, I can start taking withdrawals immediately as long as I separate service. This flexibility could provide me with a solid emergency fund. If I work until age 62 or 65 at my current employer, I will have a better retirement because of the funds I save.

Conclusion

Roth IRAs and 457(b) accounts are both great ways to save for the future. They provide tax-deferred growth, and they can offer great tax benefits. The benefits from the deferred compensation account come on the front end, while those associated with the Roth IRA come on the back end. Both are more flexible than a 401(k) account when it comes to withdrawals, but the 457 comes out ahead here. That's why I believe that saving in a 457 can be a great way for public servants to build their wealth while maintaining a high level of flexibility when tied to withdrawals after separating service from an employer.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VINIX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a licensed financial professional. This article is only for educational/entertainment purposes and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. As losses up to and including all capital invested can occur, be sure to do due diligence and check with a financial professional before investing in securities.