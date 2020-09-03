Image source

Old-style furniture stores were hit hard by the pandemic. In this case, “old-style” refers to those stores that are reliant upon physical foot traffic into a retail location to generate revenue. These companies were obviously adversely impacted by store closures from the virus, but also consumer spending that temporarily dried up. The result is what you can see below, with one example – Bassett Furniture (BSET) – taking a huge beating earlier this year.

The stock has tripled since the bottom, although the trading has been extremely volatile. The stock added more than a third of its current value in August alone, as the rapaciousness of the rally hit a new level. However, if history is a guide, it looks to me like Bassett may be at risk of selling off.

Not only has the stock risen unabated from the $7.41 relative low set in late July, but if we look at the middle and lower panels of the chart above, we see some relative strength data. The middle panel shows the company’s peer group against the broader market, and we can see that the furnishing stocks have been weak this year. There have been starts and stops, but the trend has been flat-to-down.

Bassett, at least recently, has exploded higher against its peer group, owed to the most recent rally. Bassett is hitting new highs of relative strength against its peer group, so the question becomes whether or not this is a sign of Bassett’s strength, or an indicator that a breather in the stock is needed.

In my view, with the group being weak, but Bassett outperforming the group, as well as some fundamental issues we’ll touch on below, this all adds up to Bassett needing a breather. As a result, I think people that are long the stock should tread carefully at current prices.

Reasons for cautiousness

One big reason I’m cautious on Bassett, and indeed its peers, is that the home furnishings industry has been – and continues to be – disrupted by online competitors. There are numerous places to buy furniture online these days, with Wayfair (W) and West Elm, a subsidiary of Williams Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) being two of the juggernauts in this space.

The point is that these companies have invested in a digital-first business model for convenience’s sake, but the pandemic closing physical stores has accelerated that advantage. With customers moving to online shopping out of necessity, I worry about retailers of any kind that require people to show up at a store to make purchases. There’s still a place for this model in furniture, but I think that place is shrinking more rapidly than it otherwise would have due to COVID-19.

It isn’t like Bassett was taking off with its growth before the pandemic hit anyway; below we have revenue actuals from the past few years, as well as estimates for this year and next.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Revenue moved up in fiscal 2017, but since that time, had been roughly flat. Revenue is hurting this year for obvious reasons, with Q2 revenue coming in 41% lower than the year before. The company did state it was surprised at how quickly demand returned from its customers, but also that it was unprepared for this demand.

Bassett shut down production in the early stages of the pandemic, and while it has worked to bring capacity back online, even as of the Q2 report, it still had people on furlough, and hadn’t replaced those that it had laid off. Thus, even if demand is attempting to return to Bassett, with the company admitting it is unprepared, it seems logical to believe that at least some of this demand may move elsewhere.

While demand returning – and the company being able to take advantage of it – is an issue, I think Bassett has an even bigger issue, and that is with margins. Below, we have operating income in millions of dollars and as a percentage of revenue for the past several years.

Source: TIKR.com

Operating margins were declining from fiscal 2015 to 2017, even as revenue moved slightly higher. This resulted in slightly lower operating profits in dollar terms, right before the huge decline seen in 2018, followed by yet another huge decline in 2019. What happened?

Source: TIKR.com

As we can see in the above, the company’s gross margins have held steady, more or less, for this time period. That’s key as any time you see margin deterioration for a retailer, you check to see if selling prices and input costs are balanced in gross margins, and for Bassett, they are.

The problem has been SG&A costs, which is depicted in the black line above. That line item has risen nearly continuously in recent years, and as it converges on gross margins, profitability erodes. Bassett’s SG&A costs are enormous at nearly 60% of revenue, and when you consider the fact that revenue growth has been nearly nonexistent in the past few years, one wonders why Bassett continued to spend so freely on SG&A.

The company has taken emergency actions as a result of the pandemic, including furloughing or displacing hundreds of people, suspending the company’s 401(k) match for employees, cutting salaries, etc. These actions should result in lower SG&A costs moving forward, but exactly how it will impact margins remains to be seen. That is dependent upon its ability to capture revenue, and with the company admitting it was unprepared to do so, I have my doubts.

The bottom line

This all boils down to the outlook for Bassett and whether or not nearly $13 is a fair price for the stock. As you might imagine from the above, I don’t believe it is a fair price.

Source: Seeking Alpha

EPS took a big move down in fiscal 2018 and again in 2019, coinciding with the massive decline in margins we saw above. This year is an outlier of course, but into next year, I find it very interesting that analysts have Bassett out-earning fiscal 2019. Keep in mind revenue next year is slated to be much lower than it was in fiscal 2019, so this essentially implies that operating margins will soar in fiscal 2021.

Anything is possible, but given the history of this company when it comes to margins, is that something you’re willing to bet on? I’m not, and given that Bassett missed EPS estimates for fiscal 2017, 2018, and 2019, I think we’re going to see yet more disappointment next year.

Current estimates are for 66 cents in EPS next year, which means the current share price is 19.4 times that number. Keep in mind that Bassett has what I perceive to be a very bullish estimate for next year and is trading at 19.4 times that bullish estimate. This situation is therefore ripe for disappointment as Bassett has to outperform its own history that is littered with disappointing earnings just to try and justify a lofty multiple.

Given all of this, I think the run in Bassett is way overdone, and the stock is a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WSM, W. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.