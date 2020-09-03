Gun ownership can be a very touchy subject for all Americans, whether they are pro or con. Given the current state of affairs in the United States, we are seeing guns fly off the shelf at record numbers. One of the purest ways to play this is Smith & Wesson (SWBI). As tensions continue to rise, self-protection concerns do as well. Mix that with an election year, and you have a recipe for success if you are in the business of selling firearms. Smith & Wesson reports earnings on Thursday and should report revenue over $200 million yet again. The stock has been on quite the run, up over 250%, including a recent 40% dip, since the middle of March. I am buying the dip as we gear up for the final sprint before the election in November.

(Source: Google)

What is Triggering This Move?

Simply, it comes down to demand for firearms and ammunition. AMMO Inc. (OTCQB:POWW) reported that revenues soared 125% in the previous quarter. Historically, there is always a surge in gun owners buying up more guns going into an election. Gun sellers across the country are seeing a wave of new gun owners this time, which is helping increase revenues across the industry. I believe a lot of this can be chalked up to people being afraid of civil unrest and feeling the need to protect themselves and those they care about. Whether its legitimate or "right" is debatable, but the fact that the industry is massively benefiting from it is not. Looking below, we can see evidence of this surge in the number of background checks that are being done this year. We are well above the average, with no signs of slowing down.

There has never been a sustained surge in firearm sales quite like what we are in the midst of...



- Jim Curcuruto, National Shooting Sports Foundation

(Source: Financial Times)

Smith & Wesson is due to report earnings on Thursday, September 3rd. This will give us a really good look as to just how well the industry is doing as we inch closer to the election. Analysts are still expecting over $200 million in revenue, but down slightly from the previous quarter. I am going to play the optimist and bet that they crush that number as they end up closer to $215 million, as tensions in the United States have increased yet again. Let's not forget that Smith & Wesson is now a pure firearms play after finalizing the split with American Outdoor Brands, where the company has isolated the hunting/sporting aspect of the industry.

Looking down the road, analysts have wide ranges of target EPS for 2021 (ranging from $1.70 to $2.05), simply due to the election. Depending on which side wins, the stock could either see a surge or remain fairly stagnant when it comes to sales. Once we know those results, we will see some more guidance as to where Smith & Wesson stands going forward. Analysts (including Seeking Alpha) remain very bullish on the stock at this point, as there appear to be more catalysts than challenges in the short term.

What Challenges Do They Face?

I think the obvious challenge is gun control laws. However you feel about it, as an investor you have to look at this as a negative for the stock. Depending on how ugly the situation in the United States gets, the government will have no choice but to put stricter laws into place.

This becomes an even larger threat if the Democrats manage to win the election, as you can be certain they will entertain stricter gun laws. I highly doubt we will see any changes in the laws before the election. If the Democrats do win, we may even see a surge in gun buying before the laws come down, but the effects will have longer-term negative effects. If Trump can maintain the Oval office, we may not see any gun laws get passed for the next few years. For this reason, I am very cautious with this position beyond the short term. The stock looks to be oversold a bit right now, and I will ride the ebbs and flows as we approach earnings.

What Does The Price Say?

While the dip in price has been bought up thus far, I still think there is room to go given the positive catalysts that remain. In talking price, I am taking the short term. As mentioned earlier, the election could prove to drag the stock down. But that is still a couple of months away at this point. In terms of value, the stock is trading way undervalued, even at these levels. Seeking Alpha has a value rating of C+ but a momentum value of A. This emphasizes the short-term play while the momentum is there. As for a "Fair Value", Simplywall.st calculates the fair value price to be just under $54, which is high without a doubt. But there is room for this stock to run, and even more so if Trump wins the 2020 election.

(Source: Simplywall.st)

As for the charts, the stock has already run over 250% off the lows in March. But there has been a 40% dip over the course of August that has brought the stock back to the current trend line, which can be seen below.

(Source: TC2000.com)

But if you have read my work in the past, you know I much prefer horizontal support. For that, you do not have to look much further than $17.32. If you are buying the stock with a longer-term horizon, this is where your stop should be for right now. The stock has bounced off this level a couple of times, as recently as Monday. Until proven otherwise, this is the closest support to the downside. As of right now, this is about 17%, which is larger than ideal, but I really like the way this stock is moving off the dip.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As for upside resistance, I see three key spots to keep an eye on. The first two are horizontal levels of resistance. The first sits around the $23 level. We could test this as early as tomorrow if the momentum can continue to carry from here. The second level, and ultimate short-term goal, is $27, which is where we topped out at the beginning of August. This is still 31% even from the Tuesday highs, which offers a fairly good risk/reward play.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The last, and potentially most important, level to watch is the 50-day moving average. Looking below, we can see just how well the price has traced and reacted off the moving average over the last year. Zooming in on the recent action, we can see the close for Tuesday pretty well broke even with it. This means Wednesday might tell us which way this is headed in the short term.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Given the catalysts mentioned earlier, I believe that this stock will break the moving average and carry forward in the short term. I am long Smith & Wesson.

Wrap-Up

As you can see, the catalysts still outweigh the challenges at this time. This could quickly shift in November as the election results are read, but until then, I remain bullish on Smith & Wesson, as Americans are not about to stop buying guns until someone makes it much harder to do so. The company is due to report earnings on Thursday, which I think will propel the stock even further as we look to get back to the $27 mark. Stay safe out there!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.