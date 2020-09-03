Hanging Out With Alice

Looking at the markets these days it is quite easy to find yourself lost.

"Well, when one's lost, I suppose it's good advice to stay where you are until someone finds you."

-Alice

Just who that might be now is anyone's guess.

Looking at the markets these days it is quite easy to find yourself lost. Equities at all-time highs, valuations at numbers that make no sense, and tech stocks shooting off like Roman Candles. Yields at all-time lows, or just off them, risk premiums indicating that virtually no bonds have any risk, any longer. All of the tried and true methodologies that worked in the past can now be safely stored in your garbage can. You can rummage through it, of course, to your heart's content, but you will not find much value there I'm afraid.

Most of our lives, in the markets, history served as the guidepost to our future. Not any longer, I assert. Whether it is Robinhood, and the apps merry band, or fixed-income investors, who can no longer afford their lifestyles, or insurance companies, banks, pension funds, or university endowments who can no longer afford what scant yields are available, everyone is under the gun.

I do assert that the Fed's decision, on behalf of the country, no doubt, to drive yields to current levels, and then to hold yields at current levels, is one of the major factors, in my estimation, the main factor, in driving equities to the outer realms of its stratosphere.

According to Bloomberg their Treasury Index posts a yield of 0.483%. Then the Mortgage Index stands at 1.162%, a scant 67.9 basis points difference. This is as the American Corporate Index yields 1.931% showing the value of the risk premium is 144.8 basis points. Who knew that corporate bonds had virtually no risk any longer?

No one told us.

"Well, now that we have seen each other," said the unicorn, "if you'll believe in me, I'll believe in you."

-Alice in Wonderland

Then we have the elections in front of our noses. One side says that if you made something of yourself, and made some money, tax it and pass it out to everyone else. The other side says that taxes should be cut which will propel the country's deficit into the unknown stratosphere. No particular plans, just platitudes. Common sense, which has never been common, of course, has deserted our political leaders and little besides pushing and shoving is left.

Then we have looting and rioting and smashed storefronts and whose life is now safe. One party, another party, and I state that Americans want to be able to go out at night and not have their lives threatened. Political disagreements, fine, taking them away from the tea party and out into the streets, not so much.

Since we can no longer look at the past to ascertain the future, profound thinking is now the answer. An economy mired in a pandemic and a Congress doling out trillions, one would think that the markets would be getting swacked. Not exactly the case, as you all know. I name our present situation, "Wonderland," and with good reason. One has to wonder where we are going next.

"Reeling and Writhing of course, to begin with,' the Mock Turtle replied, 'and the different branches of arithmetic-ambition, distraction, uglification, and derision."

-Wonderland

I continue to state we are in a "Borrower's Paradise" and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell." You need money for some project, it is virtually raining it, and for almost no cost. Of course, if you are a government, in a good part of the world, you can now get money for less than Zero as the lenders will pay you to hand it to you, willy-nilly. Whoever thought you could borrow money for less than nothing? Perhaps, the mock-turtle in one of his dreams, but certainly no economist in in the last fifty years. "Money for nothing and your checks for free."

The new cry of our central banks.

As to inflation, to quote some of my New York friends, "Forget about it." I see no signs of it on the horizon as our historically low yields put a damper on anything but the Press musing about it in their incessant articles. As to yields going higher, I am not in that camp as they may go lower still, depending upon the economy and then the Fed's reaction to it. After buying corporate bonds and high yield bonds and ETFs the group that makes money from nothing, but keystrokes, might go just about anywhere, and in size, if they consider it convenient.

With yields at present levels it is no surprise to see corporate borrowings have six new monthly records of issuance this year. Bloomberg projects that corporate borrowing, this year, will be up 78% more than last year. Why not, to quote the old salt, "when it rains it pours." This is also driving mergers and acquisitions, buy-outs, and business combinations as the cost of doing them is just over nothing.

I do point out, that for some yet unknown reason, that we will have a correction. I warn about this now because I sense that it may be ugly especially in the highflyer names. I recall and repeat the lines from my mother when I was a kid, "Jack be nimble. Jack be quick," and I suggest you follow this strategy.

"Up above the world you fly, like a tea tray in the sky..."

-Alice

Keep right on flying, but don't forget there is ground below.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.