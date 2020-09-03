DSL does have a very attractive distribution rate, currently over 11%, and comes with an amount that has been maintained since inception.

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) is a fixed-income fund that invests across a wide spectrum of areas. However, it really puts a focus on emerging markets and high-yield corporate debt offerings. Even commercial MBS makes an appearance in a relatively larger allocation. For this reason, the fund has struggled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That is along with many other areas of the market that aren't tech or healthcare related. The fund is pumping out some very attractive income with a yield of over 11%. Additionally, it gets the benefit of Jeffrey Gundlach's experience and expertise in the fixed-income field.

DSL has an investment objective to "provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation." The fund is invested "in a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. The fund may invest in debt securities and other income-producing investments anywhere in the world, including in emerging markets."

It is a bit strange that it put the emphasis at the end with including emerging markets. I find it strange as it seemed like an afterthought, yet that is exactly where it is heavily invested. If an investor is not looking for this generally more volatile area of investment, then this fund probably wouldn't be right for them. Though the portfolio does still have more of a multisector bond fund feel - just an emphasis on emerging markets.

(Source)

DSL is a very large fund at $2,239.075 million in total managed assets. The fund does utilize leverage of around 27.8%. Based on the size, this tends to provide plenty of liquidity. Currently, the fund has average daily volume of 427k+ shares. This is plenty for most retail investors.

Along with Jeffrey Gundlach, the team includes other fund managers as well. It isn't solely just him making the calls. The total expense ratio, which includes leverage expenses, comes to 2.58%. (They don't provide a breakdown excluding interest expense). Which does seem to be a reasonable amount for the exposure one is getting. Investing in emerging markets isn't cheap and isn't even really possible for most retail investors.

(Source - Fund Website)

Performance

DSL isn't trading at a very attractive level for now. Even historically, the fund has traded at some significant discounts - that is even with Mr. Gundlach's popularity. The fund currently trades at a slight discount of 1.76%, which isn't anything notable either. The five-year average of the fund is a discount of 3.99%. Additionally, the one-year average is a premium of 0.66%. As the fund had enjoyed higher premium levels throughout much of 2019 and leading into 2020, the current slight discount could be viewed as attractive. This puts the one-year z-score at -0.61.

(Source - CEFConnect)

An astute investor, who was paying attention, could have picked this fund up for a 30%+ discount on March 17th. The price absolutely bottomed out with the fund dropping from $13.56 per share to $10.49 in a single day. That was while the fund's NAV per share went from $15.81 to $15.38. For several days, the NAV did decline though, while the share price made some moves higher.

(Source - CEFConnect)

That would have been a truly great time to buy the fund. However, at current levels, it seems like one might not be getting a great value. Additionally, with the fund's focus on emerging markets, an investor needs to have a conviction that this area will start producing some outperformance.

We can compare emerging markets via several ETFs below. The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) can be compared with other areas of the fixed-income market - the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) and iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT). This gives us a good look at just where emerging market debt has been a struggle. Of course, TLT has been on an absolute bull market tear due to the pandemic. So, that is skewing the data quite significantly. Though this is a look at the last 10-year period.

Data by YCharts

This can help explain why DSL's performance has been pretty mediocre at best. It uses the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index as its benchmark. This index includes "Treasury, government-related, corporate and securitized fixed-rate bonds from both developed and emerging markets issuers," which does seem appropriate as more of a multisector bond fund.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

This was for the month-end June 30th, 2020, from its Fact Sheet. Returns have been rather subpar when compared with other areas of fixed income. However, it does show that it has been able to beat its benchmark on a share price basis. Worthy to note, this hasn't been on a NAV basis. Which makes sense as the fund went from large discount levels to premium/par levels over the last five-year period.

Distribution

While the valuation of the fund isn't terrific, the distribution rate is a strong reason for owning the fund. Some might even argue just owning it because of Jeffrey Gundlach might also be a key reason for buying. However, the current distribution rate is 11.10%. This has been maintained since its inception in 2013. The fund has even been able to throw off a few special year-end distributions as well in that time.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Focusing solely on the yield can get an investor hurt though if a cut is needed. High yields also tend to draw crowds to start pushing up the valuation of the fund into stratospheric premiums. Of course, that isn't the case with DSL yet, as it is only near par. Since the fund is trading at a slight discount level, the NAV distribution rate does come in at 10.91%. That would be a high level to hit consistently.

This high bar is exactly what we do see looking at the numbers as well. It hasn't been able to fund it through NII alone. That is an important aspect of fixed-income funds as NII is the primary driving factor for distribution support. It should also be noted that this report came out for the period ended March 31st, 2020. That was when the broader market hit its lows on March 23rd - basically when the market was just starting to turn around from sheer panic mode.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The six-month period reports NII coverage of 91%. For the full-year prior, we have coverage of 98%. This was a drop and isn't that surprising as we have seen NII dip from plenty of other fixed-income funds as well. Going forward, we will have to contend with even lower yields. So, while it isn't covering the distribution now, it is likely it won't be in the short term either.

That does mean it has to rely more on the manager's abilities to produce capital gains on the underlying bonds. Typically, this is much easier for equity-based investments as over the longer term equities tend to appreciate (if you're invested in the right ones.) Bonds can also be traded to produce gains too though, so it isn't completely out of the question. Especially if the fund is being led by one of the most respected fixed-income managers.

Which from the prior period and for all of 2019, it had only generated realized losses and unrealized depreciation. As we can see those statistics from the above image. For the last six-month period, it was really skewed as it was for the period ending right when the market was entering out of panic mode.

Additionally, all the income is taxed as ordinary income for the past two years - while it is generating losses, this hasn't translated to ROC for investors.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

At least if the fund is generating losses, a shareholder should get the positive effect that ROC can be used for the deferred tax obligations. The losses and shortcomings of NII to cover distributions are reflected by a declining NAV. One can also just look at the current distribution yield and compare it with the total NAV returns over the longer term. Since that can give an investor a quick idea if it is being covered - in this case - it is most definitely not being covered. That is even while the rate is very attractive at a current glance.

Holdings

As previously mentioned, the fund is heavily weighted towards emerging markets, high-yield corporate debt. Even some commercial MBS and CLOs make their exposure at a decent allocation. At least enough of an allocation to play a role in the fund's daily moves.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

It also has a tilt towards lower duration in the fund. The largest category it has is in 0 to 3 years. The breakdown works out to a duration of 2.88. This is rather low when compared to other fixed-income CEFs. A huge benefit for us is that it actually reports its average market price of the underlying bonds. Not a lot of funds include this information, and it really gives us a look into just how below par the underlying positions are trading.

(Source - Fund Fact Sheet)

With a par value of $100 for bonds, we are about 16.5% below. This can play a role, as going forward, many of these positions should mature and pay the full par value back to the fund. Of course, that is if the underlying company/country/investment doesn't default or go bankrupt completely. Some defaults probably shouldn't be taken off the table either, as 85.76% of the fund's portfolio is rated below investment grade. 2.77% is investment grade, 3.69% is agency and 7.78% is unrated securities - for context.

Where it excels in providing the average market price, it loses points in not providing a top 10 holdings list. Though it does provide the full schedule of investments for the period ending June 30th, 2019 - just not nicely organized into a top 10 list. It isn't the end of the world though. As retail investors, we traditionally don't have access to much on the underlying positions anyway. We are relying a bit more here on Mr. Gundlach's prowess.

From what I'm able to see though, it appears the largest position is the Great Wolf Trust, Series 2017-WFMX-MC. It trades at a rate of one-month LIBOR + 10.47%. The floor is at 10.48%. The position is valued at $39,406,843 for the end of June 30th, 2020. Against total managed assets then of $2,059,457,887, that works out to a position sizing of 1.91%. Making the overall portfolio not very concentrated as that allocation is low and it holds hundreds of positions.

Conclusion

DSL is an interesting fund. The fund gets the benefit of being run by one of the world's best-known fixed-income trades, Jeffrey Gundlach. However, at current levels, the fund isn't a screaming buy. While the distribution is quite enticing, it isn't being covered at this time. With that being said, CEFs can go a long time without being covered too. So, that doesn't necessarily mean a cut is around the corner. What it does mean though is that the fund will continue to erode assets. As assets erode, it might become more and more difficult to maintain the same rate going forward.

The bright spot here is that the portfolio is still significantly underwater with the average market price of the underlying positions still coming light of par by 16.5%. That means as the underlying positions mature, they should be paying the fund back at par. That is if they survive through the current environment and don't default or go bankrupt. As interest rates have been slashed to a target of 0% by the Fed, it could be more likely that as these securities mature, newer offerings will yield less. This will also put additional pressure to maintain the fund's current rate.

So, while since inception it has been able to maintain the same rate, it hasn't been covered, nor does it appear to likely be covered going forward. That is at least over the short to medium term until rates can rise again. All this comes down to is that Jeffrey Gundlach certainly has his work cut out for him at this time! An 11% yield can be enticing for those that do believe Mr. Gundlach can manage it. This fund doesn't appear to be for everyone with its higher risks though. Those who are more adventurous might choose to dive right in - either now or in the next crash!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on August 14th, 2020.