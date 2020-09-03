BorgWarner should continut to capitalise off the move into electric vehicles as well as the uptrend in equities.

We were long BorgWarner (BWA) coming into the pandemic and we have remained long the stock during its robust rally which commenced in March of this year. Shares (which currently stand at almost $43) have more than doubled since that March bottom and further gains look likely. If we were to look at the long-term technicals for example, we can see that a buy signal has just registered in the MACD indicator. Bullish divergences have also been forming in this indicator as well as the momentum RSI indicator. Price remains well north of the 10 and 50 month moving averages which means the trend is definitely bullish at present.

If stocks are indeed going to enter a bubble, our pretense is to remain long positions with attractive valuations. BorgWarner (with its present book multiple under 2) definitely fits into this category. In the recent second quarter, management announced a solid sales number of $1.43 billion which came in approximately $182 million ahead of expectations. Yes, the top-line number was 44%+ down over the second quarter of 12 months prior but BorgWarner was still able to generate positive free cash-flow despite reporting an operating profit loss.

Why is this important? Well if a strong second-wave of the virus strikes in the latter part of the year, more lockdowns will obviously keep demand suppressed for a sustained period. Since we do not know how long present trading conditions will continue, firms in this industry are quickly seeing that positive free-cash flow generation is a must in order to keep hold of precious market share. One such market which will be hugely competitive in years to come is the electric vehicle market. BorgWarner has been preparing for this and the pending Delphi Technologies acquisition is expected to be a game-changer here due to how its propulsion offerings will be vastly expanded.

Management gave an update in the Q2 conference call on the acquisition. CEO Fred Lissalde stated that the public offering is complete, Delphi shareholders are on-board and regulatory approvals are on course to be fully completed sometime this month.

Many value investors use the dividend as a barometer on where shares are headed in the near-term. Management held firm on the dividend payment in the second quarter with $0.17 being the quarterly amount declared once more.

With $156 million in free cash-flow having been generated over the first two quarters, management still believes the firm will generate approximately $350 million of free cash-flow for the full year. This is encouraging as this number covers the dividend ($35 million per quarter) and takes into account the higher capex-spend which we witnessed in the second quarter for example.

We are conscious though that the $84 million net loss in the second quarter resulted in operating cash-flow of only $64 million. There is no getting away from the fact that if earnings remain depressed due to the “new normal”, cash-flow and consequently the dividend could potentially suffer.

What will buy the firm time if adverse trading conditions persist is its balance sheet. The firm's equity of $4.6+ billion comes in well over the company's long-term debt of $2.76 billion. Interest expense over the past four quarters of $57 million in our opinion does not look threatening especially if the firm can come anywhere close to its earnings estimates for the third and fourth quarter.

Suffice it to say, if the buy signal on the long-term chart above is accurate, there will be no problem with future cash-flow trends. If earnings were to remain subdues however, we believe BorgWarner has the balance sheet and cash-flow to keep on being a major player in the engines and drivetrain industries.

To sum up, despite the blistering rally BWA shares have enjoyed since March, we would argue that shares remain on the cheap side here. The pending Delphi partnership is expected to bring significant synergies to the table which should result in added value in the firm's products and services. Cash-flow remains positive despite the Q2 loss which is bullish for the dividend. Remaining long.

---------------------- Elevation Code's blueprint is simple. To relentlessly be on the hunt for attractive setups through value plays, swing plays or volatility plays. Trading a wide range of strategies gives us massive diversification, which is key. We started with $100k. The portfolio will not not stop until it reaches $1 million. Join Us here -----------------------

Disclosure: I am/we are long BWA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.