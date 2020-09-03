The Tech Stock Party Looks Like Fun; Thanks For Inviting Me

I don't get invited to many fun parties, so the fact that I get hundreds of invites to the tech stock party every single day makes me feel special. It's so nice that complete strangers, who don't even know me, want me to have as much fun as they are.

My storybot friends at Bezinga, Zacks, Simply Wall Street, and Insider Monkey populate my Yahoo Finance newsfeed with stories about the hottest tech stocks. The altruistic editors at Motley Fool tout winning investment strategies such as "3 Software-as-a-Service Stocks That Could Triple Your Money" and "3 Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life". How generous of them, I think, to give away this information for free. The sages at Andreessen Horowitz have taught me that entry multiples don't matter; they're always right. Dave Portnoy seems like a tech stock humanitarian too: I only wish he had imparted me with his wisdom sooner. Sell-side technology analysts, bless their souls, let me know that this party isn't ending anytime soon…no wonder I keep getting so many invites. Barron's and CNBC, ever the friends who tell it to you straight, dedicate significant airtime to highlighting the profits I forewent by not listening to these new friends.

Unfortunately for me - stubborn, resistant, untrusting me - there's an annoying voice in the back of my head that these fun-loving technology Samaritans can't help me override. "Bubble" it whispers. "Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) market value is now half of Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) with 1.5% of its revenue? Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) goes up every day just because the stock split?" it asks, indignantly. "DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) is worth $8bn not $48bn," it tells me. "You can never invest in a company called 'Splunk' or 'Fastly'" it says, rolling its eyes. "Total Addressable Market is bullsh*t air math", it rants.

Don't overthink it, my new friends tell me, as I feel the endorphins trying to break through. Tech companies are changing the world. Total Addressable Market, bro: one percent of ten trillion is one hundred billion. Tesla is the next Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Zoom is reinventing conference calls; Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) is changing how rich people exercise; DocuSign is disrupting the signature, er, industry; Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) does something in e-commerce, and e-commerce is going to be really big; we're not sure what Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) do, but they're important too. No, it's never too late to invest, these friends advise. Have you ever heard of Blitzscaling? The valuation potential is limitless!

Aren't we in a bubble, I sheepishly ask as they patiently listen. I tell them that during the Dot Com Bubble, interest rates were low, and companies regularly went public with no profits and in some cases no revenue. The tech mantras of the day were "get big fast" and "get large or get lost". Investors gobbled up companies with a ".com" prefix. Many amateur "investors" quit their day jobs to speculate on tech stocks full-time. From 1995 to 2000, NASDAQ rose 400% and the P/E ratio of NASDAQ peaked at 200.

Today, I explain, interest rates are even lower, companies continue to go public with no profits and in some cases no revenue, "move fast and break things" and "blitzscaling" are de rigeur in Silicon Valley, investors jump all over any company that describes itself as a SAAS or platform business, and Twitter and Robinhood have turned amateur speculators into self-anointed pros. Since 2011, NASDAQ has risen ~330% and its current P/E ratio is close to 90.

Look, they say, exasperated but confident and feeling the warm glow of their stock market success, this time is different (I decide not to point out that as humans we generally attribute our own successes to skill, but the successes of others to luck, as it would too accurately describe how we both feel about each other). The Dot Com bubble burst when Greenspan raised interest rates, and Powell is definitely not raising interest rates any time soon. Most of the Dot Com Bubble companies were little more than websites, and of the ones that survived, most are still around today and worth hundreds of billions of dollars. NASDAQ's P/E ratio has to be high because of the low interest rates, since there's nowhere else for people to put their money, and because so many of the profits of these companies lie in the future. Stop overanalyzing it, not-so-young padawan, they warn me. Join the party, before it's too late.

The nagging voice in my head goes quiet for a moment. I open Robinhood and look up in-the-money Peloton calls. A rush of adrenalin kicks in as I tap "buy". By market close, the options are up 35%. I crack a beer.

Tomorrow they may be down, but that's then. I'm at the party now; long live the tech stock party.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.