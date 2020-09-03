Note: I have written about RWS previously, investors should see this as an update to my earlier article on the company

RWS Holdings (OTC:RWSHF) announced on Wednesday that they would acquire SDL plc (OTC:SDLLF). The price action since the combination announcement for the two companies couldn't have been more different. SDL shares are now up 60% since the start of August while RWS's shares stand down 18% this week. RWS clearly paid a premium for SDL but the acquisition fits right into the strategy that RWS has set out, providing greater diversification and increasing RWS' market share. I believe the 18% fall since the announcement is an overreaction.

Source: Freeindex.co.uk - RWS HQ.

The acquisition

The deal means that RWS will buy all of SDL's issued capital for a total consideration of £809 million. Rather than paying cash the parties have agreed on an all-share combination where 1.2246 RWS shares will be given for every 1 SDL share. The deal represented a premium of 52 percent to SDL's closing price on the 26th of August. The deal will value each SDL share at 907p. However, given that RWS's shares have fallen 18% since the announcement, the deal is now worth less to SDL's shareholders. At current prices the agreement is worth 743p for each SDL share. That is the reason why SDL shares are trading at 732p rather than trading closer to the 900p level.

There is no denying that RWS has paid a significant premium for the acquisition and clearly saw value in SDL that the market didn't see. RWS shareholders will now hold the majority of the new combined company (70% of shares), while SDL shareholders will own 30%. The new combined entity will be worth near £2.5 billion.

RWS has valued SDL on a historic P/E greater than 30. This is a sizable premium when you consider the fact that SDL has been trading in a channel for the last 6 years with share returns of just 30% over that period. However, SDL's financial performance during that period has been consistently strong. Revenues are up from £266 million in 2015 to £376 million in 2019, while the company went from a horror loss back in 2015 to a £19 million profit after tax in 2019.

A look ahead with the new combined company

First of all, it will be important to look at what SDL does before explaining why I believe it will complement RWS's operations. SDL like RWS specializes in language translation software and services. In the full year 2019 SDL delivered total revenues of £376 million and a statutory operating profit of £29.7 million. SDL has a large geographical footprint with 33% of revenue coming from EMEA, 43% from the Americas and 24% coming from the Asia pacific. SDL is a truly geographically diverse company.

I believe the combined entity of both RWS and SDL sets up a bright future as they both complement each other well. The language translation market is huge and growing. As the world becomes increasingly more integrated and globalized, the need to communicate is thus also increasing heavily. In SDL's annual report the company detailed that they believe their primary addressable market is estimated to be worth $25.6 billion. This merger is huge in size as two of the top global translation companies will now work together going forward. As RWS describes:

The Combination will create the world's leading language services and technology group. The Combined Group will have broad capabilities across a range of language services, language and content software and IP services, combining the complementary strengths of RWS' specialist technical translation and localisation capabilities with SDL's software, machine translation and AI capabilities.

This factor in itself is positive as the combined entity will be more scalable and more capable of fending off competition. Instead of battling with each other for market share they can gain ground as one combined entity.

While both SDL and RWS delivered similar revenues in 2019, RWS was able to achieve far greater profitability and over its history has delivered far greater returns for shareholders. It's now about RWS using their greater expertise at delivering improved margins and applying this into the SDL business. This will partially happen naturally as the companies integrate together but management will also need to work at it and either improve cost controls or deliver greater growth. In my previous article, I highlighted this factor as RWS has been consistently successful at making acquisitions and integrating them smoothly into their business to grow revenues and improve their technological capabilities. RWS said that there would be 'limited' overlap across their core markets. As is true with all acquisitions, faith must be placed in management expertise and that they have done the necessary due diligence to see that the deal is appropriate and fair. For RWS I have a great deal of belief in the management and their strong history of delivering shareholder value.

The new entity will also now have a huge network of customers across the globe as SDL expands the overall geographical footprint for RWS. RWS said that the combined group will serve 90 of the world's top 100 brands. The brand presence and awareness will also be huge allowing the new entity to 'ride the wave' of a growing translation industry. RWS also commented on how SGL will complement RWS:

The highly complementary nature of the two companies' existing customer bases and product service offerings, combining SDL's proprietary technology and translation workflow software with RWS' specialist capabilities, are expected to generate increased translation volumes for the Combined Group through leveraging the two companies' significant investments in their respective technologies and capabilities, as well as through cross-selling and up-selling to customers.

I think the key point there is the ability to now cross-sell across two huge customer bases. The new company will also be a 'cash cow' with a combined cash generation of £128 million in 2019. It's clear that the market now believes that the new entity will be worth 15% less. This is because the RWS shares themselves are down 15%, and as the acquisition is an all-share deal the value of the acquired entity (SDL) is also worth 15% less. However, I believe that the board identifying £15 million of combined annual cost savings with the existing RWS P/E of 40 could deliver an additional £600 million of shareholder value. This could increase the combined value (£2.4 billion) by 25%. But investors should wait to see this delivered before believing these shares are hugely undervalued.

The main risk associated with the combination is the significant premium paid for SDL. This premium was over 50% above the prevailing market price. That means that RWS sees something the market doesn't see. Sometimes leadership teams can chase growth by entering reckless acquisitions, 'is this an example of deal fever?'. RWS has a history of successful smaller acquisitions but this is by far the largest deal that they have taken on and in fact, increases the scale of the company by 40%. With such a significant acquisition comes a higher level of risk including the immediately increased level of overhead and the challenge of integrating two very large and distinct businesses. If they can achieve this integration and deliver the promised cost synergies, then this could a great deal for shareholders.

Conclusion

The 18% fall over the last week is an overreaction in my opinion. At the start of August RWS returned government furlough funds, which shows that the company has done well to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and didn't need government aid. RWS is currently at its peak in terms of financial performance as management keeps on beating market expectations. SDL will complement RWS's operations well and create a market leader in a high growth industry. The ability to cross-sell and scale-up revenues creates high growth potential for the combined entity. RWS has a long history of successful acquisitions that have allowed them to expand operations including into 'localization' where content is tailored more to specific markets. I see the long-term viability of the new entity following the combination.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.