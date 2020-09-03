However, the financials are just too complex for me to bother with MNK at this time.

Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) has an upcoming PDUFA action date on 09/12/2020 for Terlipressin indicated for Hepatorenal syndrome type 1 (HRS-1). However, the stock is still trading pretty low. So, what's going wrong here? For one, the U.S. FDA Advisory Committee for Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs vote in mid-July 2020 was split almost 50/50, with 7 nos and 8 yes.

The FDA had accepted Mallinckrodt's New Drug Application (NDA) for terlipressin in April 2020 based mostly on results from its phase 3 trial CONFIRM, which "was the largest-ever prospective study (n=300) conducted to assess the safety and efficacy of terlipressin in patients with HRS-1, for potential use in the U.S. and Canada." Between 30,000 and 40,000 patients are affected annually in the U.S. with this life-threatening syndrome that involves acute kidney failure in patients with cirrhosis. There are no approved drug therapies in the U.S. for HRS-1, which if left untreated has a median survival time of about two weeks, with over 80% mortality within 12 weeks. Terlipressin is approved for use outside the U.S. and Canada and is, in combination with albumin, the recommended standard-of-care therapy for HRS-1. And yet, many in the advisory committee did not like it. Let's look at the trial results and other company data to see why the vote was so close at the AdCom, and if the FDA could favor an approval.

CONFIRM trial results

From the press release of 11/11/2019:

The pivotal CONFIRM trial was mostly held in the U.S. It was a 35-month placebo-controlled trial of 300 patients who were critically ill adults with "liver cirrhosis and ascites with rapidly worsening renal function and no response to diuretic withdrawal or volume expansion with albumin." The subjects had a mean Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score of 33 and a mean serum creatinine (SCR) level of 3.5 mg/dL. 61% were categorized as Child-Pugh Class C. Subjects were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive terlipressin plus albumin (n=199) or placebo plus albumin (n=101). The primary endpoint of Verified HRS Reversal (VHRSR) evaluated renal function improvement, avoidance of dialysis, and short-term survival.

Efficacy

The study met its primary endpoint of VHRSR. 29.1% (58/199) of the terlipressin group achieved VHRSR versus 15.8% (16/101) of the placebo group (p=0.012). VHRSR was achieved on two consecutive SCr values ≤1.5 mg/dL, at least two hours apart by day 14 or hospital discharge, and the subject was alive without intervening renal replacement therapy (RRT) for at least 10 days following discharge or treatment.

Secondary end-points

HRS reversal defined as the percentage of participants with a SCr value no more than 1.5 mg/dL by day 14 or discharge: 36.2% (n=72) of subjects in the terlipressin group demonstrated HRS reversal versus 16.8% (n=17) in the placebo group (p<0.001).

Durability of maintaining HRS reversal without RRT/dialysis up to day 30: 31.7% of subjects in the terlipressin group (n=63) maintained HRS reversal versus 15.8% (n=16) in the placebo group (P<0.003).

HRS reversal in the systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) subgroup: 33.3% (28/84) of patients with SIRS in the terlipressin group achieved VHRSR versus 6.3% (3/48) in the placebo group (p<0.001).

VHRSR without HRS recurrence by day 30: 24.1% (n=48) of subjects on terlipressin versus 15.8% (n=16) of subjects in the placebo group (p=0.092).

Safety

AEs (Adverse Events) were similar in both groups. SAEs (Serious Adverse Events) were reported in 65% (n=130) of subjects in the terlipressin group and 60.6% (n=60) in the placebo group. The most commonly reported SAEs were a respiratory failure (10% in the terlipressin group and 3% in the placebo group); and abdominal pain (5% in the terlipressin group and 1% in the placebo group). The most commonly reported AEs were abdominal pain (19.5% in the terlipressin group and 6.1% in the placebo group); and nausea (16% in the terlipressin group and 10.1% in the placebo group). Ischemia-associated AEs occurred in 4.5% of the terlipressin group and 0% of the placebo group. No new or unexpected AEs were reported.

It is clear that while terlipressin scores on efficacy, safety is not non-inferior compared to placebo. It remains to be seen if the FDA favors efficacy over safety, given that this is a culmination of 17 years of effort, with a Fast Track Designation in 2005, culmination of a special protocol assessment (SPA) process in 2016, and the submission being a Class 2 resubmission.

Dark clouds

One other thing going wrong for the company is the change in Medicaid reimbursement to the company's main revenue earner Acthar Gel. According to the company, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) "twice confirmed in writing its approval of the Acthar Gel Medicaid rebate calculation in use today before it later reversed its position without giving fair notice or any clear legal basis for doing so." As a result of the change, the company "will have to immediately recognize $650M in retroactive non-recurring charges." The company also stands to lose $90 million to $100 million in sales for the year. Mallinckrodt's request for temporary injunction against the Medicaid reimbursement change by CMS was denied by a U.S. appeals court in mid-June 2020.

Then, we have seven pages of descriptions in the latest (Feb. 2020) 10-K SEC filing (pages 43 to 49) describing the legal proceedings the company is facing due to opioid-related matters. The company has already paid several millions of dollars, and more cases are lined up every few months until January 2022.

The company also failed to raise funds to finance operations and obligations as disclosed in an 8-K filing of March 2020.

In the earnings call of 8/4/2020, the CEO, Mark Trudeau informed that the company was "engaging in dialogue with financial creditors and litigation plaintiffs and their advisors. While no decision has been made, these discussions could potentially result in the filing for Chapter 11 reorganization by Mallinckrodt plc and the majority of its subsidiaries in the near-term."

Shaky ground

The stock price ranged between $1 and $6.42 in the preceding 52 weeks. The last close price on 8/31/2020 was $1.58. The stock lost 39% over the year.

Mallinckrodt's market capitalization of ~$134 million is from 84.59 million shares of which insiders hold less than 1 million shares (about 1.10%).

There have been no insider transactions in the past one year. In the one year prior to that, only small, negligible purchases by the CFO and CEO amounting to 10,400 shares in total for a value of ~$125,000.

The shares held by institutions and hedge funds are down to 52.198 million in 2Q-2020 from 65.957 million in 1Q-2020, with ownership reduced to 61.7% from 78.3% in the prior quarter. There are more puts (10.473 million) than calls (3.743 million). No wonder there is a very high (over 54%) short interest in the company stock.

The company had a cash balance of ~818 million at the end of 2Q-2020, and the projected revenue for this fiscal ending Dec. 2020 is ~$2.64 billion, down ~27% from previous year's actual revenue. While the total debt is ~$5.24 billion, annual operating expenses amount to about $1.15 billion.

Silver lining?

A possible approval of terlipressin this month, and the potential approval of StrataGraft regenerative skin tissue early next year. A rolling submission of the Biologics License Application (BLA) for StrataGraft was completed in June 2020.

Despite the pandemic situation, the company's specialty brands and specialty generics businesses continue to operate relatively smoothly.

There were rumors of a takeover mid-August raising the stock price ~11%.

Bottom line

I would say MNK has two major problems that are together pushing down the stock. One is the safety data from the CONFIRM trial. Respiratory and ischemic AEs are a concern. The other is financial: how does a company with $126mn in market cap have $818mn in cash? Because it has an unbelievable $5.24bn debt. True, the projected revenue figures are pretty strong, and there is one projected approval early next year; but the debt figure is daunting. That is why this stock used to trade at $80 in 2016 and trades at nearly $1 today. In the brief discussion above, I cannot claim to have understood this company. However, what I think I have understood is that the story is simply too complex. That, in my book, makes it an avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.