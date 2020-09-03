The longer-term downside case is severe, despite the RSV and flu opportunities, but I would not expect to see NVAX drop below $80 in 2020.

I believe Novavax can secure approval for its COVID-19 vaccine, given its learnings from developing 2 late-stage vaccines for RSV and Flu, and expect to see its shares trade above $160 before the end of the year.

I put the share price decline down to the recent progress of treatments developed by pharmas GSK, AZN, and PFE, plus less favourable treatment from Operation Warp Speed.

The company's promising SARS-Cov-2 vaccine has produced some of the most positive data to date, and Novavax has secured ~$2bn in development funding.

Novavax's share price has risen from $4, to $181 in 2020, and is now in decline, trading at $99.7 at the time of writing.

Investment Thesis

A cluster of early-stage biotechs have seen their stock prices make spectacular gains after entering the "race" to develop a vaccine for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes COVID-19, but even amongst these companies, Novavax's (NASDAQ:NVAX) rags to riches performance stands out, as we can see in the chart below.

Share price performance of selected SARS-Cov-2 vaccine developers Novavax, Inovio, Vaxart, Moderna, AstraZeneca - past year. Source: TradingView.

Novavax share price traded at a price of $4 at the beginning of 2020, yet by August 20th, it had reached $181 - a 4,400% gain in a little over 8 months.

Since August, however, Novavax's share price has declined to $99.7 at the time of writing, whilst the prices of other smaller biotech developers have also suffered. In the past month, Vaxart (VXRT) stock is down ~33%, Inovio (INO) stock is down ~42%, and even Moderna (MRNA) stock is down by ~13%, despite the fact its vaccine candidate is about to enter a phase 3 trial.

It might be tempting for investors to, therefore, conclude that having reached the peak of their hype-cycle, this is the end of the road for the microcap biotechs, who have been out-muscled and outspent by big pharma, and that investors in these companies should brace themselves for substantial losses.

I would disagree with this thesis, however, and believe there is plenty more to come from this group, and that amongst them, Novavax presents the strongest credentials of all and stands a good chance of being one of the first companies to bring a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to market.

Bears might point out that Novavax's track record is poor, given the company has never secured a product approval in its history, and that its business is overvalued - Novavax's market cap is $6bn despite the fact it posted revenues of just $39m and a net loss of $43m in the first 6 months of 2020.

They could also point to the recent progress being made by the likes of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), and even Moderna, who have all received substantial funding (>$1bn) from the US government's Operation Warp Speed programme since Novavax was awarded $1.6bn in early July and are pushing ahead with late-stage trials and distribution deals, and finalising pricing points.

But although Novavax's progress has been muted in recent weeks and its shares have fallen out of favour with investors, I would consider this to be a buying opportunity rather than the end of the company's challenge.

Novavax has arguably presented the best data readouts to date, and although it may not yet have secured an approval, its recent experiences progressing both its RSV vaccine (which may still win approval) and flu vaccine through pivotal late-stage trials using its proprietary Sf9/BV baculovirus, insect cell platform, and Matrix-M adjuvant gives the company a high chance of scoring a SARS-Cov-2 vaccine approval, in my view.

The company is committed to supplying 100m doses of its NVX-CoV2373 to the US government and recently agreed a deal to supply the Canadian government with 76m doses, if approved. Robust manufacturing agreements appear to be in place. Its vaccine is not expensive to produce and is relatively straightforward to store and distribute.

I don't think there will be just one winner - or one approval - in the COVID-19 vaccine race, and being a far smaller company than most of its big-pharma rivals, I am expecting Novavax's share price to spike significantly if it can move into a pivotal, FDA/OWS-sponsored 30,000-patient trial before the end of the year, and if its data continues to impress.

Due to the scale of the pandemic and size of the vaccine program that will need to be developed to manage it in the short and long term, it may even be the case that Novavax and others will be given several chances to prove themselves. Hence, investors should not be concerned about price volatility and focus instead of timing the market.

While the market's attention is diverted elsewhere, I think this is an optimal time to be looking closely at buying into Novavax. I suspect that the price could decline to as low as $80, but I'm confident it can trade above $160 at least before the end of the year, whilst the potential upside upon approval would likely be far higher. Analysts' consensus suggests the company is still a buy, with a price target of $227.

In the rest of this article, I will take a deeper dive look at Novavax and the current state of play.

Company Overview

Novavax employs ~165 staff and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, having been incorporated in Delaware in 1987. The company has a wholly-owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB, focused on R&D - chiefly adjuvant development. The company's pipeline includes vaccines in development for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus ("RSV"), Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome ("MERS"), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome ("SARS").

The company has a ~25% institutional ownership, with BlackRock (7%), Vanguard (4.6%), and D.E. Shaw (5%) holding the largest stakes. Novavax is led by President and CEO Stanley C. Erck, who has been in the role since 2011. James F. Young, PhD is Chairman of the Board. Young was formerly MedImmune’s president of research and development - and was also appointed in 2011.

In FY19, Novavax earned revenues of just $18.7m, made a net loss of $132m, and had current assets of $97.2m. As a fundamentally R&D-based company, however, reliant upon striking commercial or partnership deals, this is unsurprising.

ResVax - Far From A Failure Despite Trial Miss

In February 2019, Novavax's share price collapsed from $45, to just $10 as its promising RSV vaccine, ResVax, failed to meet its primary endpoint of prevention of medically significant RSV lower respiratory tract infection ("LRTI") through 90 days of life in its pivotal PREPARE phase 3 trial.

Although the results displeased investors, it's important to quantify what the real implications of a trial failure are for a drug-development company. Approvals look bad to investors and hit the share price, but a good company is able to digest the trial failure, analyse the data, regroup, and come back with a better solution.

There were a number of positives to be taken from this late-stage trial. ResVax showed efficacy against a secondary endpoint by reducing RSV LRTI hospitalisations in treated infants by 25%, and against certain exploratory endpoints, such as a 60% reduction in RSV-related severe hypoxemia, and 74% reduction in RSV-related, radiographically confirmed pneumonia, which makes it the first RSV vaccine of any kind to show efficacy in a phase 3 trial.

Novavax says that, on the recommendation of the FDA and European Medicines Agency ("EMA"), it has decided to conduct another phase 3 trial. The company was awarded an $89m grant to develop ResVax by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation back in 2015, which continues to provide financial support to the project, and Novavax says they are in discussions with numerous potential commercial partners who may be prepared to support the company's commercialisation efforts.

Around 64m RSV infections occur every year, and there is currently no approved vaccine for the disease. Novavax estimates the global cost burden of the disease to be around $88 billion and views ResVax as a potentially multi-billion dollar opportunity, if an approval can be secured second time around.

I would encourage any Novavax bear to take a look at the detailed post-trial presentation put together by the company in relation to the PREPARE trial as it provides insight into the difficulties of developing a safe and effective vaccine for a disease and helps to illustrate the point that, although a virus can be designed and manufactured rapidly, it may take many years before it is ready for public use, and it is unlikely to succeed in its first iteration.

Hence, I would be quite wary of suggesting at this time that AstraZeneca, Pfizer, or, indeed, any other COVID-19 vaccine candidate can be said to be ahead in the development race. There are no shortcuts in this field, and it would be wrong to assume that a company with 30 years of R&D experience but no approved product to date is inferior to, say, a pharma that is used to buying in the best candidates that biotech produces and turning them into blockbusters. In fact, the opposite may be true.

NanoFlu - 9 Months Ago, This Was Novavax's Flagship Project

Novavax's other major project (besides SARS-Cov-2) is its NanoFlu vaccine for seasonal influenza. In March this year, the company's share price jumped from $7 to $17 after the company posted positive results from its phase 3 trial of NanoFlu, which is comparing the vaccine against Sanofi's blockbuster treatment Fluzone - approved in 1987, and part of the company's $1.9bn per annum flu vaccine franchise.

NanoFlu met its primary endpoint, which was to demonstrate non-inferior immunogenicity against Fluzone, and also achieved statistical significance in key secondary endpoints.

NanoFlu meets primary endpoints in phase 3 trial when evaluated against Fluzone. Source: Novavax top-line data presentation.

Although the results did not overwhelmingly indicate that NanoFlu was a superior treatment to Fluzone (which suggests that Novavax will be unable to exceed Fluzone's price point if NanoFlu makes it to market), nonetheless, one analyst has estimated that peak sales of NanoFlu could reach ~$800m per annum, with the potential for a premium to be added if the vaccine does ultimately demonstrate clear superiority.

Novavax says that the data - which has been beefed up with further immunogenicity data demonstrating development of "robust" T-cell mediated responses (according to CEO and President Stan Erck on the company's Q220 earnings call) - will support a Biologics License Application ("BLA") which the company expects to submit using the FDA's accelerated approval pathway, although no filing date has been set yet.

Although NanoFlu's approval is far from a done deal, the trial results provide yet more evidence that Novavax is not a flash-in-the-pan biotech trading on fumes, but rather one that may be coming to the boil at just the right time to lead the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The SARS-Cov-2 vaccine

All of which brings us to NVX-CoV2373, Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

Like most of the competing SARS-Cov-2 vaccines, Novavax designed its solution using the genetic sequence of COVID-19 published by Chinese scientists in January '20. However, Novavax's vaccine has several unique features.

Novavax has genetically engineered and chemically synthesised the genes required for expression through the Sf9/BV baculovirus, and via its insect cell platform which produces complex antigens which are able to fold into their "native secondary and tertiary structures" (according to an explainer video on Novavax's site) and become full-length proteins, which are further modified by Sf9's cellular machinery to become nanoparticles.

Still from Novavax explainer video. Source: Novavax website.

The finished structure is a close approximation to the coronavirus pathogen, which helps to trigger and optimise the response of the body's native immune system, including antibody B cells and T cells.

Novavax also supplies an adjuvant - its proprietary saponin (extracted from the Quillaja saponaria Molina bark and combined with cholesterol and phospholipid) based Matrix-M, which has been proven in clinical trials to increase memory B-cells and B-cell immunity and increase frequency of CD4+ and CD8+ killer T-cells, as well enabling the vaccine to use a smaller dose of antigens, theoretically reducing the overall cost of producing it.

Novavax released data from animal models in April demonstrating high-affinity binding to the hACE2 receptor and stability under different environmental conditions, indicating that the vaccine could be stored in a liquid formulation at temperatures of between 2 and 8 degrees centigrade, which is a positive from a distribution perspective - Moderna's vaccine, for example, will need to be stored at a significantly below freezing temperature.

NVX-CoV2373 was also found to be immunogenic in animal models measuring spike protein–specific antibodies and wild-type virus neutralizing antibodies, and the effect of these high micro-neutralization titers was increased by 8x after a second dose.

In May, Novavax secured $384m of funding from the Centre for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and June picked up ~$60m of funding from the US Department of Defense and also completed a capital raise of $200m, selling 4.4m shares at a price of $45.6 per share, as the share price began to rise, reaching $81 in early July, and then steadily climbing to its peak of $181 in mid-August after the company announced it had secured $1.6bn of funding from OWS, in exchange for 100m doses of NVX-CoV2373 "as early as late 2020", according to the press release.

Meanwhile, Novavax initiated a phase 1/2 trial, with the phase 1 element enrolling ~131 healthy adults in Australia, used to determine dosage and number of vaccinations. 100% of trial participants reportedly developed neutralising responses after 2 doses (importantly, using either a 5mg or 25mg + Matrix-M dose, which suggests the lower dose may suffice), with high levels of immunogenicity (IGC) which compared favourably to those seen in convalescent serum, and a 100% wild-type neutralization seroconversion rate after the second dose. A strong T-cell response was also elicited, with multi-functional CD4+ cells induced, and no serious adverse safety events reported.

Live virus neutralizing GMTs in Human convalescent Sera vs vaccine candidates + CD4+ T-cell induction. Source: RA Capital.

The chart above from a report created by RA Capital suggests that, in terms of creating neutralising antibodies, and CD4+ T-cell induction, Novavax's data to date has been superior to the likes of Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and AstraZeneca.

Manufacturing, Distribution, and Next Steps

Novavax has been busy preparing for the large scale rollout of NVX-CoV2373. In May, the company acquired Praha Vaccines in a deal worth $167m, which gives it access to a 150,000 sq. ft. biologics manufacturing facility in Bohumil, Czech Republic, currently being ramped up to meet Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) capabilities. The facility is expected to commence manufacturing in 2021. Novavax hopes it will be able to supply 1bn doses of the vaccine and is working in collaboration with the Serum Institute of India, part of the Cyrus Poonawalla Group, and the former owners of Praha Vaccines.

In June, Novavax also agreed to manufacturing deals with AGC Biologics and the Polypeptide Group, and in July, via its OWS funding arrangement, with FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, which has a facility in North Carolina. Overall, Novavax believes it can produce enough of its vaccine to easily meet US demand, which is expected to be around 500-600m doses annually.

And finally, in August, Novavax agreed a deal with Takeda Pharmaceutical for manufacturing and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373 in Japan.

On August 24th, Novavax announced the initiation of its phase 2 trial, with a target enrollment of 1,500 subjects in the US and Australia. Half of those enrolled are expected to be between the ages of 60 and 84.

Despite The Progress, Momentum Has Been Checked

Despite all of the above activity, however, there is no question that Novavax appears to have fallen out of favour both with the market and with OWS, at a critical time in the overall vaccine development process. Novavax's share price has declined from $181 to $99 at the time of writing, below the psychological triple-digit barrier.

Although the company has committed to supply OWS with 100m doses of its vaccine, OWS has agreed to similar deals for 100m doses with Pfizer, GSK, JNJ, Moderna, and a deal for 300m doses with AstraZeneca.

Importantly, AstraZeneca and Moderna have now commenced the 30,000-patient late-stage trials supported by OWS which appear to be the key to securing an Emergency Use Authorisation from the FDA, followed by eventual vaccine approval, whilst Novavax does not expect to publish interim data from its phase 2 trial (sponsored by CEPI, not OWS) until Q420.

This could be interpreted as a red flag since Novavax's data appears to be, by many measurements, best-in-class, and yet the phase 2 trial is still primarily focused on immunogenicity and safety. Would it not have been possible for OWS to move forward with a late-stage trial if the company and agency were both persuaded by the phase 1 results? After all, the funding and manufacturing appear to be in place, and the unmet need for a vaccine is clearly very high.

It's hard not to interpret this as a failure of execution, or some other aspect of Novavax's development process, but having said that, I would not despair. As per my thesis, Novavax's recent share price declines may well play into the hands of the patient investor who wants to back the best vaccine solution, not the fastest to market.

Novavax's past struggles have proven that vaccine development cannot be rushed, and statistically speaking, the likes of AstraZeneca and Moderna have a higher chance of failing a late-stage trial than securing approval, which would send them right to the back of the queue and promote Novavax and others back to where they want to be.

In other words, it is not necessarily an advantage to be entering late-stage trials first. On the one hand, going first makes enrollment easier and dangles the carrot of being first to market, but on the other, a failure will probably look worse first time around, and the remaining candidates will have an opportunity to review what may have gone wrong and adjust their own strategies accordingly. Even if approval is secured first time around, every candidate will ultimately still be given the chance to prove that their vaccine is better.

To date, OWS has ordered sufficient quantities of different vaccines to meet demand for around 1 year. Hence, I believe there will be plenty of time for Novavax to complete its trials in an unhurried manner, before OWS is under pressure to commence bulk buying, so why rush the process?

Risks

The biggest threat to Novavax's prospects of success with NVX-CoV2373 that I can see is the company's small size (165 full-time employees) relative to its big-pharma competitors, who can call upon thousands of staff, manufacturing, distribution and commercial operations all over the world, and crucially, political influence, in the form of their powerful lobbies, to further their cause.

Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Merck & Co (MRK) are the dominant global vaccine market players, and therefore, it is not surprising to see their COVID-19 vaccine solutions beginning to gain more prominence or enter pivotal trials.

It will be interesting to see how Novavax uses the funds it has won from CEPI and OWS. The ~$2bn raised to date probably puts the company on a par with its big pharma rivals in terms of pure spending ability, at least for the next 12-18 months, and the US government will surely not want to see these funds go to waste, which is why I believe Novavax will be given every chance to prove its vaccine works. Perhaps, there will even be an opportunity to partner with a large pharma, bringing the prospect of eventual acquisition into play.

A worst-case scenario sees Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine falter in trials and the company fall out of the race. Presumably, it cannot transfer funds designated for COVID-19 to its influenza or RSV programmes, so Novavax may find itself back where it was in early 2020 - indebted (long-term debt was $321m as at FY19), with <$100m of cash, and a share price trading at <$5. Even worse, if NanoFlu fails to win approval, the company would be left nursing 3 high-profile late-stage trial failures and a track record that would start to look genuinely ominous.

However, even the statistics suggest that out of these 3 opportunities, Novavax will convert at least 1, and I personally believe it will be 2 out of 3 for the company. All three opportunities represent a blockbuster sales opportunity.

Conclusion

It does not concern me that Novavax's share price is in decline since, as mentioned above, there is surely no question that, having been awarded ~$2bn of government funding, Novavax will be given every opportunity to prove that its vaccine is a safe and effective solution that warrants an approval. In fact, from an investment perspective, I view it as an opportunity.

Early vaccine data certainly suggests that Novavax's solution scores highly, perhaps highest, on efficacy, has a durable response, is not overly expensive to manufacture, and ought to enter a pivotal trial before the end of this year, provided the phase 2 preliminary data supports progression, which, given the similarity of the phase 2 trial to the successful phase 1 trial, looks likely.

I believe the fallout from the RSV trial and the resultant low share price painted an unrealistic picture of Novavax as a tiny microcap punching above its weight and made its 4,000% share price gains look like the market had fallen for so much hype around COVID-19 and a vaccine, when in fact, Novavax had come mightily close to being the first company to ever develop a vaccine for RSV and one of the first to challenge Fluzone's dominance of the flu vaccine market since 1987.

In conclusion, I think Novavax stock has every chance of coming back strongly over the next 12-18 months and even exceeding its 2020 highs. The evidence that its COVID-19 vaccine race is run is very thin relative to its chances of securing approval in the long run, in my view. Clearly, a SARS-Cov-2 vaccine supports a very high valuation for Novavax, hence analysts recommended price >$220. Novavax was drastically undervalued when it traded at $4, but I don't think it would be overvalued at $160.

I would not necessarily be in a rush to buy Novavax stock, since the major price catalysts - phase 2 trial results, a late-stage trial announcement and perhaps the filing of the NanoFlu BLA - are unlikely to arrive before Q4 - although there will doubtless be unexpected volatility in the interim period - perhaps bad news related to vaccine developer rivals. When the major catalysts arrive, however, I am hopeful that demand for Novavax stock will surge.

