That's in large part because Sureste operates six Colombian airports, and those were shut all summer long thanks to Covid-19.

The Colombian government recently decided to help rescue national flag carrier Avianca Airlines (formerly AVH on the New York Stock Exchange). Avianca filed bankruptcy earlier this year, and it was unclear if they would be able to resume normal operations.

However, Avianca has received financing. From the company's recent press release:

Avianca's DIP loan financing is expected to consist of two tranches that include approximately US$ 1.2 billion of new funds as part of a US$ 2.0 billion overall financing facility (including rollups of existing debt and purchase consideration) which will allow the Company to finance its operations during the pendency of its Chapter 11 reorganization. In addition to the Colombian government committing to participate in the DIP loan -by providing approximately 30% of the new funds, or 20% of the total DIP financing- we are also very pleased with the positive reception the DIP loan structure has received from third-party institutional investors that, along with existing lenders, are expected to provide a substantial majority of the DIP loan financing.

Importantly, this package succeeded in part because the government has ponied up a generous $370 million to get the company flying again. There had been concerns over whether there would be any bailout since Avianca had officially domiciled in Panama and was viewed as a tax dodge (similar to cruise lines being based out of Liberia and other foreign locations despite having their HQs in Florida).

In conjunction with that rescue package, Colombia is finally reopening domestic airports, which have been shut since March. On Tuesday, Avianca and other national carriers such as Viva resumed flying. Only a limited selection of Colombian airports has reopened as of this writing and flight schedules are far from normal. But it's a big change from the complete shutdown that had been in place since March. It's not certain when international travel will come back, but presumably, it should be fairly soon as well.

Medellin's Airport Is Publicly-Traded, And Still On Sale

Data by YCharts

This is fantastic news for Mexico's Sureste (ASR) airport holding company. Sureste invested heavily into Colombia in 2018, buying operating rights for six national airports, including the all-important Jose Maria Cordova International Airport which serves Medellin. That airport instantly became Sureste's second-most important in its portfolio (only trailing flagship Cancun) and offered it excellent diversification away from fickle tourist dollars back in the Yucatan Peninsula.

Mexican airport traffic, 2019. Source: Sureste

As you can see, within Mexico, Cancun serves 25 million passengers a year, second only to Mexico City. However, ASR's next-biggest Mexican airport is Merida way down at 2.8 million passengers a year. However, Medellin (not pictured here since it isn't in Mexico) is at 9.2 million passengers, thus making it roughly equivalent to either Tijuana or Monterrey in volume.

Medellin is Colombia's second-largest city, and the primary one other than Bogota which receives large amounts of direct international traffic. Sureste (and others) has invested heavily in the Medellin airport. For example, a huge investment was made to build South America's longest tunnel in order to make the airport easier to access from Medellin proper. Drive time to the airport has fallen from 45 minutes to 18 minutes thanks to the new tunnel, which opened late last year.

In the same way that Pacifico's (PAC) Tijuana airport took off after it opened the pedestrian bridge to San Diego, this should be a tipping point for Medellin in becoming a major air hub as the airport is finally readily-accessible from the city.

As I've described before, Medellin Airport's previous owners were absentee and mismanaged the property. Since Sureste has taken over, it has greatly improved the facilities and profit margins have jumped sharply. EBITDA margins for the Colombian airports are up more than 1,000 basis points since the ownership change.

Despite all that progress, however, the turnaround was at risk if Avianca had disappeared. Stronger regional carriers, such as Panama City, Panama's Copa (CPA) could have taken a large chunk of traffic, killing off any hopes of Medellin becoming a significant hub. Instead, Avianca remains in business, and it appears Viva (the discount carrier with significant operations in Medellin) will also survive this downturn.

Sureste's Colombian traffic had been down essentially 100% all summer long. Source: Seeking Alpha

Thus, starting in September, ASR's Colombian airports will start reporting better than -99.8% traffic figures. And more importantly, Medellin's hopes of becoming a top 10 South American airport over time remain intact. I'm not sure Avianca will survive for the long term - at least in its present form - but there was a real chance it would die in 2020. Now, that's off the table.

Sureste: A Bull Case Reemerges

I first purchased ASR stock back when the Colombian airport's purchase was announced. I'm admittedly not a huge fan of the key Cancun property, nor does its San Juan, Puerto Rico airport generate much excitement from me either. And after that, you had no other major airports in Sureste's line-up.

With Medellin, they brought in a huge and dramatically undervalued asset to the mix (they paid just $250 million for six airports, including Medellin). Their management of these airports has so far has been excellent. And now, after a long pause, things are finally set to get moving again as Colombia reopened for business Tuesday.

Sureste stock has underperformed peers Centro Norte (OMAB) and Pacifico over the summer. Mexico is more attractive than Colombia right now for investment purposes in general, and specifically, Mexico's airports have been open while Colombia's were shut.

Now, with Colombia reopening and its main airline receiving a bailout, Sureste is on more equal footing. Look for an ASR stock comeback here, both in relative terms, and in general, as the airports are still down 50% or so from pre-pandemic levels:

You can reasonably argue that Sureste is the least attractive of the three Mexican airport operators. I personally am more bullish on manufacturing-based traffic returning the fastest, for example, which favors Centro Norte most of all. And Pacifico has the most-diversified line-up of airports, as it has industrial (Tijuana), tourists (Cabos, Puerto Vallarta), and a big city (Guadalajara).

However, historically, investors have given Sureste the biggest multiple of the three. Sureste (purple line below) hit a peak of more than 21x EV/EBITDA in the 2017 recovery:

Data by YCharts

While no one is expecting a return to pre-pandemic valuations for airports tomorrow, you can see Sureste had the biggest valuation heading into this downturn as well. As recently as January, it was going for 17x EV/EBITDA and was well ahead of Pacifico and Centro Norte. Now, Sureste has dropped sharply and trails the pack, while, for example, Centro Norte has only compressed from 11x to 8.6x EV/EBITDA over the same span.

If you're especially bullish on Mexican tourism, Cancun is a fine asset. And now with the Colombian airports, they have a significant growth driver to diversify away from Cancun risk.

Particularly, if the tourism bounces back fastest narrative gains more currency, Sureste could reclaim its leadership position among the Mexican airports. At a minimum, with Colombian traffic returning, it will start reporting numbers more in line with its immediate peers.

That should give the stock a lift. It's hard to give an exact earnings or valuation multiple target right now, as 2021 air traffic projections still have a huge range of potential outcomes. I will say, however, that Pacifico and Centro Norte are back at or above their January 2017 Trump election panic lows (in terms of stock price). Sureste would trade back to $140 (25% up from here) to reclaim that same level and get back in line with its Mexican airport peers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASR,PAC,OMAB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.