Macy's (M) is a very beaten-down retailer, but the FQ2 results weren't very reassuring of a bright future. The company has a ton of assets, but the department store concept still hasn't figured out a way to attract traffic to their stores when malls aren't attractive destinations in the current COVID-19 world. If Macy's continues to squander market share to online retailers, the deep value of the shares could turn into a value trap.

Not Recapturing Sales

While some retailers are already seeing comp sales improve after a weak FQ1, Macy's only saw marginal improvements from horrible results. In addition, guidance wasn't very positive.

For FQ1 ended April, the retailer saw comp sales plunge 45%. For FQ2, comp sales plunged 34.7%. Yes, the company saw a sequential improvement in the comp sales dip, but the amount is still horrible and the retailer saw no ability of the concept to recapture those sales lost in the prior quarter.

Other retailers saw consumers return to the store during the last quarter to purchase items delayed during the time stores were closed in April and May. Macy's continues to see consumers avoid the department store, while digital sales only jumped 53% in the quarter. As an example, specialty retailer Five Below (FIVE) just reported total sales grew 2.1% in the July quarter, even with comp sales down 12.2%.

Even worse, Macy's is clear that a massive opportunity exists to capture sales from the bankruptcies of department store competitors. Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) and Pier One (OTCPK:PIRRQ), amongst others, all provide an opportunity for Macy's to capture up to $10 billion in market share.

Unfortunately, Macy's isn't even recapturing all of their customers back. The company has guided towards comp sales falling at least 20% in the Fall, suggesting the inability of the department store to even recapture their previous customers, much less have those customers purchase items delayed during the COVID-19 shutdown. The prospect of capturing sales from bankrupt competitors appears far-fetched based on this guidance. The comp sales target includes a continuation of the ongoing 40% dip in store sales.

The biggest issue is that Macy's has failed to make its department stores a destination. Consumers have plenty of online options for purchasing apparel and home goods, but the company offers one of the few remaining department store locations. The in-store experience still offers an ideal purchasing experience for apparel where consumers typically need to try on items. Unfortunately, Macy's offers no special reasons to visit its locations other than somebody looking for an item not available at specialty retailers in off-mall locations.

In addition, the mall-based department stores don't offer the ideal locations for either curbside pickup or in-store pickup. Mall locations are typically difficult to visit, with only a select number of consumers within a reasonable travel distance from a mall compared to off-mall stores dispersed closer to where consumers live.

The company is wisely focusing on off-mall formats, but Macy's still doesn't have a plan for making destinations and distribution centers out of existing stores.

Deep Value Potential

At only $7, Macy's has seen the department store stock fall to a market valuation of only $2 billion. The company just reported a horrible quarter, where sales were still $3.6 billion during the normal sleepy summer months.

If the retailer can recapture sales and even capture sales from bankrupt competitors, the stock is definitely deep value down here. Macy's had previous forecasts of earning up to $3 per share annually.

The opportunity is for the company to come out of the virus crisis as a leaner business. Macy's has a plan to cut SG&A expenses by up to $1.5 billion, but the retailer needs a plan to grow sales.

The deep value potential exists on a return to any of the levels matching FY19 numbers where sales topped $24.5 billion and EPS reached $2.91. The stock is poised for a short-term rally on improving sales trends once a vaccine is approved and the economy reopens. Ultimately though, the company needs a business model with a future. Outside of changing the department store structure beyond just a box selling apparel and home goods, the stock will struggle long term.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Macy's remains an intriguing stock as a survivor in the department store ghost town. The retailer still needs to resolve longstanding issues for anything more than a tradable bounce here off extreme lows at $7 and a $2 billion market cap.

A small position in Macy's is being held to better track the progress of management. For now, Macy's isn't presenting a position warranting a larger investment. If the economy rebounds, the stock could trade at only 2x-3x normalized earnings, but the risk exists that the retailer never recovers.

