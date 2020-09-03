VIEL remains the best way to own Tradition at a discount, and collect a well-covered dividend.

The share price of VIEL & Cie ("VIEL"), its Euronext Paris-listed parent, has started to catch up.

Back in April, we discussed the Zürich-listed Compagnie Financière Tradition (SW:CFT, OTC:CFNCF), the world's third largest interdealer broker. We also suggested a way to invest in Tradition at a sharp discount, through its parent company VIEL & Cie (VIL:PA).

As expected, Tradition's business performed very well during the volatile first semester. VIEL's other major holding, Bourse Direct (BSD:PA), also had a strong H1, and investors have started to take notice, with VIEL's shares up markedly since April.

At this stage, the potential for share price appreciation in Tradition and VIEL appears more limited, but the two companies are worth holding as reliable dividend payers. I continue to favor VIEL, which offers investors a higher earnings yield and a better dividend coverage.

Note: Neither Tradition nor VIEL trades on a major US exchange, so investors should buy them on their local markets (Zürich under ticker SW:CFT for Tradition, Paris under ticker VIL:PA for VIEL). The liquidity of Tradition's OTC ticker CFNCF is almost non-existent. Finally, Bourse Direct, VIEL's retail brokerage subsidiary, trades in Paris under ticker BSD:PA).

Tradition Delivers Strong H1 Results

Tradition Outperformed Its Peers

The high volatility in financial markets in March and, to a lesser extent, April, worked wonders for Tradition. Revenue increased by 8% year-over-year for the whole of H1, and by virtue of the operating leverage, the bottom line saw a +43% jump:

While Tradition capitalized on the volatile market conditions, it is worth observing that its two main competitors, BGC Partners (BGCP), TP ICAP (TCAP:LN, OTCPK:TULLF, OTC:TULLY) did not fare so well. The chart below shows the share price behavior of the three dominant interdealer brokers over the past 12 months:

Tradition appears to be the most conservative option for investors interested in interdealer brokers: While the shares did not rise in H2 '19, they did not sell off during the March panic, unlike BGC and TP ICAP which were caught in the broader market's move.

Note: BGC Partners has failed to rebound altogether, with the dividend cut back in March eroding investors' confidence. But it's a stock worth investigating, and it has been well-covered by other SA Authors HERE.

A More Subdued Outlook For H2

It has to be said, though, that Tradition is unlikely to replicate the same performance in H2. With volatility subsiding in recent weeks, it looks like the company's results will be more ordinary:

After a good first-half performance compared with the previous year, the Group experienced a slowdown in activity in August. Compagnie Financière Tradition will pursue its growth strategy whilst maintaining its focus on cost management. Source: Tradition's H1 earnings press release

There could also be some currency headwinds due to the dollar's weakening, as Tradition's revenues tend to benefit from a strong USD.

External Growth For Tradition's FX Broker Gaitame

Tradition holds a 49.99% stake in Gaitame, a forex broking house for retail investors in Japan. This JV has generated a significant contribution to Tradition's results in recent years.

In August, Gaitame completed the acquisition of the forex business of retail broker Livestar Securities Co. Ltd., also in Japan. This move will broaden Gaitame's customer base and strengthen its competitive position. Tradition has a strong balance sheet, and I would not be surprised to see other bolt-on acquisitions in the coming months.

What About The VIEL Discount?

In my initial article back in April, I highlighted the discount at which the shares of VIEL & Cie (Tradition's controlling shareholder) were trading. Not only was there a discount, but Tradition itself was on the cheap side.

Today, I consider Tradition to be fairly valued. Let us now see what the current VIEL valuation looks like. As a reminder, VIEL's portfolio is made of the following stakes:

Source: VIEL & Cie's Q4 '19 presentation

Of course, given the respective size of the entities, Tradition is by far the main contributor: An investment in VIEL is to a large extent an investment in Tradition.

VIEL has not yet released its H1 results, but there will be little surprise when they are announced next week: Tradition's results are already out, and so are Bourse Direct's. The latter, a French retail broker, had a record H1, both in terms of commissions and number of new clients (193,000). Net profit was €3.9m in H1 '20, vs. €0.35m for the same period last year.

To get a better idea of VIEL's valuation, I propose the following sum-of-the-parts calculation:

Market value (mEUR) VIEL's stake (%) VIEL's stake (mEUR) Tradition (@ CHF 116/sh) 767 70.5% 541 Bourse Direct (@ €1.80/sh) 100 76.85% 77 Swiss Life Banque Privée* 70 40% 28 - Corporate costs** -71 - Net debt*** -59 Sum-of-the-parts valuation 516

* Swiss Life Banque Privée, the private banking arm of the Swiss Life group (OTC:SWSDF, OTCPK:SZLMY) in France, does not trade as a standalone entity. My €70m equity valuation is based on a multiple of 10 applied to the 2019 result (€7m). ** Perpetuity calculated on the basis of $4M annual corporate costs, with a yearly inflation rate of 2% and a discount rate of 8%. *** Net debt of the holding company estimated at €59m as at June 30, based on €63m as at end 2019 - €23m dividends received + €19m dividends paid.

At the time of writing, VIEL's share price on Euronext Paris is €5.54, equating to a €397m market cap. On that basis, the discount to the sum-of-the-parts valuation is about 23% (397/516-1). This discount is much more reasonable than the 35%+ discount earlier this year.

Since there will always be a conglomerate discount in the region of 20%, I consider the VIEL shares to be close to fair value. VIEL's official results next week could drive the shares to the €6 mark, at which point they would be fully valued.

Takeaways

During H1 '20, Tradition put out a strong financial performance, and VIEL, its controlling shareholder, enjoyed a reduction of its conglomerate discount. I think investors who were after share price appreciation in VIEL may want to take their profits after the results are released next week.

For income-oriented investors, though, both Tradition and VIEL are worth holding. Earlier this year, both paid a 5%+ dividend. Given the solid performance so far in 2020, next year's dividend should not disappoint.

Due to the conglomerate discount, VIEL will always trade at a lower P/E than Tradition, maximizing owner's earnings. It remains my preferred way of investing in Tradition.

