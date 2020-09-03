HTH is the best idea for new money in our coverage universe.

With a rock-solid balance sheet, HTH is capable of driving material shareholder value via dividends, share repurchases, and/or M&A.

At $20.65, HTH trades at 95% of TBV, a 30%+ disconnect to peers.

We are on the hunt for attractively-priced opportunities with a near-term catalyst.

Overview

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Hilltop Holdings (HTH) is a financial holding company built through a series of strategic acquisitions. Since 2005, when Gerald Ford invested in the business and joined the Board of Directors, HTH has been an aggressive acquirer, with five successful transactions.

The firm's primary line of business is to provide traditional commercial and consumer banking services through PlainsCapital Bank and its wholly-owned subsidiary PrimeLending.

Also, HTH's broker-dealer subsidiaries (Hilltop Securities Inc. and Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc.) provide a full complement of securities brokerage, institutional, and investment banking services, as well as, clearing services and retail financial advisory.

On June 30, 2020, HTH divested its insurance segment, National Lloyds Corporation, for cash proceeds of $154.1 million.

HTH distributes an annual dividend of $0.36 per share, which equates to a yield of 1.7%.

Recent Results

In late July, HTH issued a strong performance update, outperforming all expectations. The firm reported 2Q EPS (from continuing operations) of $1.08, exceeding the consensus of $0.49. Tangible book value (TBV) rose to $21.85 per share, well above the consensus of $21.40.

The quarter benefited from strong revenue growth from mortgage refinancing and broker-dealer income, as well as, tight cost controls. The existing loan portfolio remains solid and management views the future loan pipeline as stable, a strong positive, given the challenges associated with the pandemic.

Attractive Valuation in a Silo and Relative to Peers

As a small-cap stock, HTH is underfollowed and misunderstood. With $15 billion in assets and a $2 billion in market capitalization, HTH, currently, trades at just 95% of TBV.

To put that in perspective, its peer group - defined as southeastern and southwestern banks with a market cap below $5 billion - trades at 130% of TBV.

The disconnect in valuation is attributable to investors' perception that as a Texas-based bank, HTH has significant exposure to the energy sector, which has been decimated (XLE is down ~40% YTD) in 2020.

However, this is not the case, oil and gas exposure accounts for only 2% of the bank's portfolio and management's reserve for losses appear appropriate.

Potential Catalysts - Heads We Win, Tails We... Win

The opportunity to drive shareholder value lies in HTH's rock-solid balance sheet. With tangible equity to asset (TE/A) ratio of ~12%, HTH is significantly overcapitalized relative to peers. The liquidity is critical to driving returns as it provides the wherewithal to pay dividends, repurchase shares, and/or make acquisitions.

HTH's chairman and largest shareholder, Gerald Ford, a legendary bank investor, has been patiently waiting for a more challenging operating environment to be offensive with the company's sizable war chest. And to maximize HTH's M&A firepower, the company suspended its share repurchase program in 1Q20.

As one of the nation's most accomplished financial services executives, Ford has made a career, and billions of dollars, investing in and turning around troubled banks.

For two decades beginning in 1975, Ford bought distressed banks, mainly taking advantage of "firesales" during the savings and loan crisis. Ford bought a total of 30 banks and five thrifts and eventually sold them for multiples of the original capital invested.

In 2004, Ford struck gold again when he bought First Nationwide Bank for $1.1 billion, bundled this asset with a few small banks, and then sold the integrated business to Citigroup for $5.3 billion.

And since joining HTH, Ford has spearheaded five acquisitions pushing the share price 2.5x from ~$8 per share to ~$20 today.

With bank valuations now looking more attractive (XLF is down ~20% YTD), Ford is on the prowl again, ready to drive HTH's inorganic growth via opportunistic acquisitions.

However, if Ford and the team are unable to find their diamond in the rough, we still see upside in HTH. As I mentioned previously, Ford is the company's largest shareholder and is not content with the current valuation.

Prior to suspending the share repurchase program, the company repurchased 700,901 shares at a weighted average price of $21.32 during 1Q20. Given the firm's strong recent performance and cheap valuation, it is likely the share repurchase program will be reinstated.

At today's price of $20.65, shares continue to trade below the company's average 1Q20 buyback price and, more importantly, TBV.

Conclusion

HTH is the best idea for new money in our coverage universe. Despite a strong capital position and attractive credit metrics, the company trades at only 95% of tangible book value.

With near-term headwinds in the banking sector, we expect HTH to flex its powerful balance sheet to drive shareholder value. The combination of dividends and stock repurchases is quite likely to please long-term equity holders who purchase shares at current levels.

However, a larger upside scenario exists via M&A. Ford has a proven track record over 40 years of building long-term value in times of distress. We anticipate this time will be no different.

HTH is a great example of how individual investors can invest alongside elite management. Due to its small market capitalization, HTH is anonymous to most and a compelling opportunity for patient, value-centric investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.