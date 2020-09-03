My 'No-Brainer' Growth Portfolio: August 2020 Update And 1 Conviction Buy

I ended up selling some tactical holdings - L Brands and Cheesecake Factory - and trimming my stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill. I added Alteryx to my high-flyers bucket of the portfolio.

My net worth and the stock portfolio have continued to excel along with the markets. The portfolio has been significantly outperforming the S&P 500.

Don’t sell a stock just because it has run. Consider three things when making a selling decision: 1. Long-term fundamentals, 2. Valuations, 3. How would you use the money?

It was early May and the world was still in doldrums, at least in market terms. One of my close friends messaged me to get an opinion on the tech stocks in general and on Salesforce (CRM) more specifically. Someone advised her that markets have gone up too far, too soon, specifically tech stocks, and she should sell all that jazz and get into cash. So, she was considering selling, waiting for a crash, and then buying again. Sounds reasonable?

Just for context, Nasdaq was just touching 9,000 again and Salesforce was trading around $170, though she was already up 20%, as she made a wise decision of buying it closer to $140 in mid-March. So, what do you think I told her?

The same thing that I tell everyone - I don’t know what would happen tomorrow, but buying quality companies (e.g., CRM) with long growth prospects should work out well in the end. And if you want to sell, get rid of things that you don’t want to hold in 3-5 years, but selling out your long-term compounders, waiting for them to crash, and then buying back again is absolutely the most difficult thing to pull off. If one could do that consistently, they would have been the richest person on earth. Anyway, that’s just my ramble. But you get the point.

Now, we all know what happened with Salesforce last week. It came out with an unbelievable earnings report and is now trading at $280 (~100% profit for my friend, while she was thinking of selling it for only 20% gain). So, it was time for me to check back. What is she thinking now?

“Don’t want to exit. Generally, I like to book profits, but this time I will wait.”

These words were music to my ears. Someone who was happy with a 20% gain is now not ready to sell even at 100% profit. And this is the beauty of these long-term compounders. Once you know that you have bought a solid business, you don’t have to worry about trading every day. So, when should we be thinking about selling a stock? To help you think about that, I put together a quick 3-question framework.

So, try to answer all three, and if you feel you have a "Yes" for at least two of them, you may have a case to sell the stock. It would be hard to find a situation where you can answer "Yes" to all three. To help you further crystallize the thinking, let me walk you through a couple of real-life examples:

I recently trimmed my stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), and though I don’t see any fundamental concerns - in fact, management has been doing great in terms of adapting to the circumstances - the valuations don’t make sense at all. I wrote an in-depth analysis to share my perspective. Plus, I really wanted to buy some Alteryx (AYX) shares, as they seem to be trading at "almost" distressed valuations. I answered "Yes" to two of the three questions, so it made sense. I sold out of my Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) position, as it has fulfilled its role in the portfolio, i.e., I bought it at close to $15 in mid-March to provide some alpha when the market recovers. When it was trading recently at $30, it was only ~25% lower than its pre-pandemic prices. Considering the COVID uncertainty, especially for a primarily indoor dining kind of place like CAKE, I am not going hold my breath for a full price recovery. And I have a small margin (~12.5% of my portfolio) that I am trying to bring below 5%. I only like to utilize margin in very special situations, such as the mid-March crash. So, I again answered "Yes" to two out of the three questions, and it was a sell.

Make sense? Btw, personally, I always found that I can make a good buying decision, but the selling ones are always hard. Feel free to share your experience in the comments!

I guess I got sidetracked a little bit, as this article was all about my portfolio update.

Three Objectives of Providing Monthly Portfolio Update

This is my second portfolio update - you can check the first one here. I am hoping to achieve the following three things through these write-ups:

Introduce / discuss a concept or answer a recurring question from my readers or debunk an investing myth (I think we already achieved the first objective. Yay!!). Share how I am tracking against my long-term goal, and in the process, inspire you to start reviewing your portfolio regularly and take appropriate measures to ensure you achieve those goals. Discuss some of the transactions I made during the month and my thought process when buying or selling a security. I am hoping this will help my readers in adjusting their own stock portfolio on a periodic basis.

Okay, so enough of the introduction, let’s get going.

Tracking against my long-term goals

I track my net worth monthly - I know it’s a bit too much, but it does help me in understanding where I am and make appropriate decisions. For a quick background, I am young (mid-30s), and I aim to accumulate enough wealth by 50 that, at a withdrawal rate of 3.5%, it can cover close to 60% of my current income.

So, how am I tracking against that goal?

Here is a snapshot of my net worth against my target, and I am currently tracking at ~24.5% of what I require to be able to draw a sustainable income. Overall, though, it has been going extremely well, as I am already 18% over my year-end target. I do need to find and say merci to the god of the stock markets.

My savings rate has also been quite good, as the thing my wife and I like the most is travel, and that is one thing we can’t do right now. But at least financially, all this is helping us to put some more savings for the rainy days.

So, by now, I have shared my perspective on one of the recurring questions / investing myths, as well as how I am tracking against my financial independence goal. Now to the last part of the article.

My Stock Portfolio, Holdings, and Return

Before I show you the table with a bunch of numbers, I wanted to highlight a couple of changes I made compared to the last time. I received feedback from one of my readers to share a bit more perspective on which holdings I would consider adding at current prices, so I added a "Fair Price Estimate" column as well as a "Verdict" one. A few notes:

The fair price estimate is derived by multiplying the $2021/22 EPS Estimate (sales estimate for High Flyers) with a multiplier. The EPS / Sales estimate is based on the data points from Seeking Alpha, though I did adjust numbers for stocks that are going through turmoil right now (e.g., Boeing (BA), Schlumberger (SLB), Royal Caribbean (RCL)).

The multiplier used is my back-of-the-envelope estimate. Except for CMG and Netflix (NFLX) - the ones I have done deeper analysis on - use these multipliers with caution.

You may notice the "Wait" flag for most of the High Flyers and a few Consistent Compounders. I consider these to be solid buys, but the markets have increased at breakneck speed and there could be some short-term pullbacks. By the way, notice I didn’t use the typical “Buy, Sell, Hold” convention, because it doesn’t provide actionable insight to average investors.

Ticker % Weight Holding Period (Months) $ Cost Basis Total Return $ Current Price $ 2021/22 Normalized EPS Estimate (TTM Sales / Share for High Flyers) Multiplier $ Fair Price Estimate Verdict Consistent Compounders GOOGL 3.8% 37 909.4 79% 1,628.0 56.5 30X 1,696.2 Buy FB 3.5% 31 155.1 89% 293.2 10.0 35X 351.1 Buy TD 3.5% 36 39.0 28% 50.1 4.3 12X 52.0 Buy MSFT 3.1% 33 72.2 212% 225.0 7.3 25X 183.3 Wait UNH 2.4% 41 166.7 88% 312.6 18.5 20X 369.6 Wait MA 2.3% 22 200.0 79% 358.2 8.7 30X 261.3 Wait GLIN 2.2% 27 38.4 -29% 27.2 - - - NA FDX 1.8% 20 161.3 36% 219.8 12.8 20X 256.6 Buy SYK 1.7% 20 152.4 30% 198.2 8.9 20X 177.2 Buy CVS 1.6% 34 62.0 0% 62.1 7.5 12X 90.2 Buy WFC 1.5% 26 36.2 -33% 24.2 2.0 12X 24.1 Buy BKNG 1.5% 32 1,880.0 2% 1,910.5 68.8 30X 2,062.8 Wait TDB952 0.5% 2 59.4 7% 64.7 - - - NA 13 holdings 29.3% 28 - 35.2% - - - - - High Flyers SHOP 10.2% 42 96.6 1009% 1,071.7 17.9 60X 1,074.0 Wait SQ 4.1% 38 39.1 308% 159.6 13.6 12X 163.1 Wait NOW 4.0% 13 232.2 108% 482.0 20.9 25X 521.5 Wait PTON 3.8% 7 25.9 196% 76.8 9.3 10X 93.1 Wait AMZN 3.5% 20 1,366.3 152% 3,442.9 646.8 5X 3,234.0 Wait JD 3.2% 25 31.4 151% 78.7 63.0 1X 63.0 Wait BABA 3.2% 29 170.4 68% 287.1 29.3 10X 292.7 Wait LVGO 3.0% 3 60.3 128% 137.3 2.9 50X 143.5 Wait CMG 2.7% 54 321.6 307% 1,310.3 202.1 5X 1,010.3 Avoid WDAY 2.6% 13 174.4 37% 239.7 17.2 15X 258.3 Buy OTCPK:ADYEY 1.7% 2 28.7 18% 33.8 2.3 15X 34.5 Buy RDFN 1.5% 2 40.0 19% 47.6 9.3 5X 46.6 Buy NFLX 1.4% 2 489.0 8% 529.4 51.5 10X 515.3 Wait AYX 1.3% 1 119.1 1% 120.8 7.1 25X 178.3 Buy WORK 1.0% 3 31.5 4% 32.8 1.4 25X 34.3 Buy LMND 1.0% 2 75.7 -22% 58.7 8.6 10X 85.8 Buy TAL 0.9% 26 41.2 79% 73.8 5.9 10X 58.8 Wait NCNO 0.8% 2 75.1 24% 93.0 1.9 50X 96.0 Wait XP 0.6% 2 49.0 1% 49.4 2.3 20X 46.2 Wait TCOM 0.5% 31 44.6 -32% 30.2 7.9 5X 39.4 Avoid PD 0.4% 3 25.1 30% 32.7 2.3 20X 46.6 Buy SOGO 0.4% 27 11.4 -24% 8.7 2.9 5X 14.7 Avoid 22 holdings 52% 16 - 111.6% - - - - - Special Situations SLB 2.7% 58 44.7 -57% 19.0 2.0 15X 30.0 Avoid XEG 2.7% 45 6.9 -43% 3.9 - - - NA GM 2.2% 35 31.7 -13% 27.7 4.4 10X 44.3 Buy RCL 1.8% 6 48.1 43% 68.8 10.0 10X 100.0 Avoid GE 1.8% 34 10.2 -38% 6.3 1.0 12X 12.0 Avoid DAL 1.7% 5 22.7 36% 30.9 6.0 8X 48.0 Avoid SPG 1.3% 6 53.4 27% 67.9 10.4 10X 103.5 Buy TEVA 1.3% 36 12.3 -20% 9.9 2.6 8X 21.0 Buy WBA 1.1% 34 56.8 -33% 38.0 5.2 10X 52.4 Buy XOM 0.9% 6 43.6 -8% 39.9 5.0 12X 60.0 Avoid ALK 0.7% 31 42.9 -9% 39.0 5.0 10X 50.0 Avoid BA 0.5% 6 104.6 64% 171.8 10.0 18X 180.0 Avoid 12 holdings 18.7% 25 - -25.8% - - - - -

Okay, so here is a snapshot of my portfolio performance against the S&P 500. And to be honest, I feel very good about what it has done so far. My High Flyers and Consistent Compounders continue to lead, while "Special Situations" or so-called value buys continue to lag. Which, I guess, is the general theme in the market. I did discuss the performance disparity between different categories in my previous update, so won’t repeat the same. But I do want to highlight the transactions I made during the month.

4 Stock Sells

L Brands (LB) – L Brands was a poster child of investing mistakes, as I bought it without building my own conviction. Anyway, the stock has tripled from the COVID-19 lows due to some positive news, but at a normalized EPS estimate of $2, it’s already trading at 15 P/E. It may continue to rise for a bit due to the momentum, but I finally parted ways with it after holding it for almost 3 years.

Chipotle Mexican Grill – Trimmed my position by a third. Will trim more if stock continues to climb. I have discussed the rationale above, as well in my detailed post.

The Cheesecake Factory - This was one a COVID play that worked out perfectly: buying during the March lows and selling it at 2X.

NBC860 - Just making some minor adjustments between different CA$ accounts. No biggie.

2 Stock Buys

Alteryx - Alteryx is a classic case of throwing the baby with the bathwater. There is nothing wrong with the long-term story and the product that every user loves. I consider the stock to be a steal at ~12X 2021 revenue for a business with 90%+ gross profit. Check out this great post by Bert Hochfeld. This is an older article but will give you a very good perspective on the business.

TD Bank (TD) - This is just a minor portfolio adjustment between different CA$ accounts as I mentioned above. No biggie.

Conclusion

Selling a stock is a crucial decision, and I would say even more important than the buying decision. Don’t sell a stock just because it has given great returns, but think about three things: 1. Long-term fundamentals, 2. Valuations, 3. Where would you deploy the money?

My portfolio has been able to perform well in August and YTD, but I’m vigilant of the valuations and prepared to take a hit if we see some corrections in the market. I don’t have a crystal ball, so I’m not selling anything even if I believe the prices have run ahead of themselves. I do want to put a spotlight on both Workday (WDAY) and FedEx (FDX). These were high-conviction buys I made a while ago, but it remained dead money for a long time. It was delightful to finally see the breakout and almost 30% run in August.

I also ended up making one major purchase in August under the High Flyers bucket. I do realize that I am overweight here and hoping to add more Consistent Compounders in the future. Though I continue to get intrigued with good value in the tech sector when they come, especially in a market where every quality stock looks expensive. Check out my favorite picks among tech and healthcare. Both articles were very well-received.

If you like what you've read here and want to see more, click "Follow" to receive instant notification when I publish my next article. Also, please leave a comment below with your thoughts on the analysis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG, NFLX, TD, AYX, WDAY, FDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all holdings mentioned in my portfolio.