Fixed-Rate Preferred Stocks - Complete Review

Introduction

In the first article of the month, I review the most popular fixed-income securities, the fixed-rate preferred stocks, sorted into several categories. Something I post at the beginning of every month. There are a total of 368 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges, excluding the convertible preferred stocks, 59% of which are part of the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income ETF, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). As we can see in the chart below, 36.4% of the PFF's market capitalization consists of fixed-rate preferred stocks, which corresponds to 43.1% of the fund's holdings. This means that we are talking about more than $6B in dollar value.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF)

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)

Like a déjà vu, I have been repeating the same thing for a few months now. The S&P 500 has made a new all-time high, and it is even trading around 3.5% higher than its previous peak made in February. The main merit is the technology sector where the bubble inflates with increasing force every day. Also, the new policy of the Federal Reserve proved to be a great help for the markets. Last Wednesday, August 27, the Fed chairman, Jerome Powell, has announced a major update of the Federal Reserve policy, saying it is willing to allow inflation to run higher than the normal 2% goal "for some time". This also sharply reduced the expectations for a "recent rise" in interest rates. The 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX), in turn, has settled at the rate of 0.69%, standing in the peculiar range since April. As for the fixed income securities, the liquidity is currently severely limited, but this doesn't stop stocks from slightly ticking higher every day. Actually, it seems that there is no force for anything to go down.

The Review

1. Redemption Risk by Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns. The lower the stock, the bigger the call risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield.

Overall, there are a total of 64 preferred stocks that pay a fixed distribution rate and bear a negative Yield-to-Call, which is another 16 issues more when compared to the 48 issues from the last article from the beginning of August. Slowly, but we are returning to the situation that was in February when 89, or in other words 1/4 of all fixed-rate preferred stocks had carried a negative YTC. Currently, the percentage is 17, or about 1/6 of all examined securities. In addition, pay attention to the two preferred stocks, ALP-Q and IIPR-A, that become redeemable in more than 2 years but already are bringing their holders a call risk.

1.1 Long Time No Call

Source: Author's database

1.2 Short Time No Call

Source: Author's database

2. Stocks That Are Below Par (Stripped Price) and Have a Current Yield of Between 5% and 8%:

Source: Author's database

At the end of February, we were in a position, where there weren't any rated fixed-rate preferred stocks below $25. During the panic selling, things turned 180 degrees, leaving no preferred stock above PAR. Currently, this group consists of 55 preferred stocks, 15 of which are rated. The number of preferred stocks in this group decreases again, as it is with 14 issues less than a month ago.

The average current yield of all fixed-rate preferred stocks, trading below their PAR with a current yield of between 5% and 8%, sits at 6.81% (6.45% for the rated ones) that is slightly higher than 30 days ago.

Take a look at only those that are rated from S&P:

Source: Author's database

Four out of the 15 stocks are issued by a REIT, meaning that their dividend is not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends, while the rest 11 preferred stocks are paying a qualified dividend to its holders.

The full list of the rated preferred stocks:

Source: Author's database

3. Current Yield < 5%:

Source: Author's database

Currently, there are a total of 6 issues, trading below PAR, with a current yield of below 5%, 2 investment grades, one with a "BB" rating, and 3 PCG's preferred stocks. However, it should be noted that PCG-G, PCG-I, and PCG-H are with suspended distribution as PG&E (PCG) suspended the dividend on its preferred stocks beginning Jan. 31, 2018. Furthermore, on Jan. 29, 2019, the company has filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of California. Still, this, obviously, does not prevent the preferred stocks from trading at such a low current yield. Here, we can add that the rest 5 PCG preferred stocks are trading above their par value.

By adding EQH-A from the 5-8% group, we get a total of 3 investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks that trade below their par value. This is compared to the 10 issues during the last month's review, and 30 issues two months ago. Otherwise, these are only 3% of all investment-grade fixed-rate preferred stocks (95 issues). As regards to all rated fixed-rate preferred stocks (no matter what), 23 out of 167 (14%) are trading below PAR.

Here is the full list of the Section 3 preferreds:

Source: Author's database

4. Current Yield Between 8% and 10%:

As in the previous 2 sections, these are the preferred stocks that are trading below their par value, and the Current Yield is also their Yield-to-Worst.

Source: Author's database

Except for Compass Diversified's CODI-A and CODI-B, and General Finance Corporation's GFNCP, this group consists entirely of REIT and Shipping preferred stocks. None of these stocks bears an investment-grade rating, as only iStar's STAR-D is rated with a "B" rating, while all others, in fact, do not have any rating from Standart&Poor's.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

This group is currently trading at the average Current Yield of 8.80%.

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The not-qualified ones give an average of 8.58%.

5. Current Yield > 10%:

Source: Author's database

For a better view of the other stocks, I'll remove the issues with above 50% current yield. These are CB-E, CBL-D, RHE-A, NM-H, and NM-G.

Source: Author's database

There are a total of 46 fixed-rate preferred stocks with a current yield of more than 10%, that are trading below their par value. In this highly speculative group and the preferred stocks involved here come from companies that are currently in serious problems. It is also proved by the fact that 25 preferred stocks (55%) have their distribution suspended. Take a look at the picture below that contains some more information about issues with a suspended dividend:

Source: Author's database

6. Price > Par, Sorted by Yield-to-Worst and Years-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

Now, in the next few charts, I'll examine how the yield curve looks.

7. The Yield Curve for Rated Ones:

Source: Author's database

This is the hypothetical five-year yield curve of fixed-rate preferred stocks. For a better view, I have excluded MAA-I and SPG-J, which become callable in more than 6 years.

8. The Yield Curve Investment Grade:

Source: Author's database

The flat yield curve is very expressive by the investment-grade issues for almost the whole period of 5 years to call.

Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The average Yield-to-Call of this group is sitting at a rate of 2.69%. (0.14% lower from the beginning of the previous month).

Not Qualified:

Source: Author's database

The group consists of only preferred stocks issued by a real estate mortgage trusts. Their average Yield-to-Call of sits at 2.41% (0.13% lower for the group since last month).

9. The Term Preferred Stocks By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

Currently, except for LANDP and ECCB that are trading above PAR all other preferred stocks with a stated maturity date are trading below their par value. While the Yield-to-Worst of LANDP and ECCB is equal to their Yield-to-Call (LANDP's YTC is a negative value), the rests' YTW will be their Yield-to-Maturity.

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

10. Let's Try to Find a Qualified "Investment-Grade" Rated Preferred Stock With a Current Yield > 4.50% and YTC > 3.00%:

After all quality issues have returned to their level before the coronavirus sell-off, I'll try to find the best of them. Currently, there are 13 preferred stocks that pay a qualified fixed dividend rate, with Yield-to-Call of above 3.00% (it is the Yield-to-Worst of 11 of the stocks) and a Current Yield of above 4.50% (the YTW of two) at the same time.

Source: Author's database

Again, the full list:

Source: Author's database

11. Ex-Dividend Dates for September 2020:

Which fixed-rate preferred stocks are ex-dividend for the current month? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor who practices the dividend capture strategy.

12. A Look at This Year Redemptions:

There are 29 fixed-rate preferred stocks called for redemption since January 1, 2020. The average Nominal Yield of the group sits at 5.93%.

Source: Author's database

13. A Look at This Year IPOs:

There are also 33 issues, issued for the same period, with an average Nominal Yield of 6.37%:

Source: Author's database

14. Top Movers

Here is the general idea of how the fixed-rate preferred stocks moved over the last month. On the abscissa, the movement is given in absolute value.

Source: Author's database

The average move of the fixed-rate preferred stocks for the last 30 days is a gain of $0.53, as it is very similar chart as it was in August when the average move of all fixed-rate preferred stocks was almost the same, $0.56.

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how the fixed-rate preferred stocks look like on the first day of September. The sentiment continues to be strongly bullish with the main support of the dovish FED and the craziness that is happening in the tech sector, moving the equity market to a new all-time high. As regards the preferred stocks, the issues with a call risk continue to increase as we can see some preferred stocks with a negative YTC, while their call date occurs in more than 2 years. The securities trading below their PAR value is decreasing, and there are almost no securities with an investment-grade rating left to trade below PAR. Yields continue to drag lower and lower and as we see, the average movement is almost the same as it was a month ago, an average gain of $0.53. There is absolutely nothing we can add to our portfolio. Our world of fixed income is also quite overvalued and If I am to give a piece of advice it would be to really either day trade or stay on the sidelines for a while.

