The deal was very well received and despite the rally, the name is cheaper now than it was prior to the announcement.

This is a Z4 Research mid quarter update. We have written a number of times on LBRT for Seeking Alpha, most recently here at $6.40 in the article "Liberty Oilfield Services is at the fundamental nadir of 2020".

The Deal: Liberty is acquiring Schlumberger's OneStim making LBRT the 3rd largest NAM oil service company (after HAL and SLB) and the 2nd largest U.S. pressure pumper. This more than doubles LBRT's frac fleet size and marks their entry into two more gassy U.S. basins. This is an all stock deal with LBRT issuing 66.3 mm shares ($448 mm at the 20 day average LBRT closing price) for OneStim and is immediately accretive on key metrics (revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow). The acquisition is expected to close in 4Q20, subject to Liberty shareholder approval, and SLB will own 37% of the combined entity with the two agreeing to collaborate going forward. The LBRT management team will continue to run the new larger LBRT footprint. LBRT noted they have minimal overlap in customers and will remain focused on "top tier E&P customers with strong balance sheets and high-quality assets".

The OneStim Assets:

1.25 mm horsepower (NYSE: HP (that's probably ~ 30 frac fleets at 40,000 HP apiece). For reference LBRT had 24 frac spreads available for service prior to the acquisition. And 22 worked in 1Q20 before the market really fell apart in April and May and LBRT hit a new low of just 4.6 working on average during the second quarter. LBRT fleets are roughly 50,000 HP apiece so this more than doubles the available active crews they could run. See our estimates further below. Management estimated the cost of "Libertizing" the OneStim fleets at under $10 mm in a process that will take time.

(that's probably ~ 30 frac fleets at 40,000 HP apiece). 1.25 mm HP in support (not currently active but could be used in a supportive roll to fill in as the "available for service" fleets are occassionaly pulled from the line for "Libertizing".

(not currently active but could be used in a supportive roll to fill in as the "available for service" fleets are occassionaly pulled from the line for "Libertizing". Another 1.0 mm HP that has been permanently retired ( can be used for parts - this is basically Weatherford which OneStim acquired in 2018 for ... wait for it ... $430 mm in cash). That's a lot of potential spare parts or scrap they could monetize over time though this wasn't really addressed on the call. This capacity along with the "support" capacity could be used to help reduce the normal $3 mm or so that LBRT spends each year to maintain it's fleets, figure that we previously expected to migrate higher over time.

can be used for parts - this is basically Weatherford which OneStim acquired in 2018 for ... wait for it ... $430 mm in cash). That's a lot of potential spare parts or scrap they could monetize over time though this wasn't really addressed on the call. This capacity along with the "support" capacity could be used to help reduce the normal $3 mm or so that LBRT spends each year to maintain it's fleets, figure that we previously expected to migrate higher over time. 60 wireline high end units - seen as a good opportunity to improve downtime on completions.

- seen as a good opportunity to improve downtime on completions. Sand - Two "state of the art" sand mines in the Permian with 8 mm TPY capacity (they say about 10% of basin capacity). They also noted that while this adds some more verticality to the story they will still remain a large sand buyer.

- Two "state of the art" sand mines in the Permian with 8 mm TPY capacity (they say about 10% of basin capacity). They also noted that while this adds some more verticality to the story they will still remain a large sand buyer. Land/facilities - 20 OneStim facilities spread across North America and 1,000 personnel (not sure how many are coming over). One would assume some of this will be consolidated with LBRT sites.

- 20 OneStim facilities spread across North America and 1,000 personnel (not sure how many are coming over). One would assume some of this will be consolidated with LBRT sites. Future technical collaboration with SLB. LBRT and SLB have penned an Alliance Agreement for collaboration and access to the technology platforms including SLB's digital platform. This deal brings with it a variety of SLB technology and we assume the proprietary control systems SLB used with their fleets and grows LBRT's patent library from over 50 to over 500.

Sidebar: We are curious in a post merger world to learn how they will guide and report revenues and segment EBITDA. We would suggest keeping it pretty simple with frac and other. Anything less and you don't get a picture of the revenue and EBITDA per annualized active fleet and anything more and the sellside is going to get confused.

Pro forma 2019 For Reference:

Revenue: 2019 Pro forma revenue of $5.2 B vs standalone LBRT at $1.99 B (38% of PF total) . Revenue per share: $17 goes to $29

EBITDA: 2019 Pro forma EBITDA of $664 mm. LBRT would be 42% of the PF total . EBITDA per share: $2.39 goes to $3.64.

Free cash flow per share: $0.57 goes to $2.08.

~ 20% pro forma combined market share looking back three years vs 9% for LBRT in 2019.

Looking Ahead:

LBRT estimates that modest growth in U.S. volumes would require 200 to 250 active frac fleets. In prior comments they've said 190 to 200 fleets would be required to maintain volumes at the expected 4Q20 exit rate.

Based on their historic pro forma market share this "modest growth" figure would imply 40 to 50 frac fleets for the new LBRT. We are not forecasting that for now for 2021.

forecasting that for now for 2021. Synergies: Immediate annual cost reduction of $125 mm - this is OneStim's annual overhead and other allocated costs. Note they have not included revenue synergies in this first presentation though we would expect some form of benefits from the expanded product line.



Balance Sheet:

LBRT remains in a net cash position and this after our assumption of some modest cash expenses related to the acquisition.

Of note when people look about the oil service investment landscape we have HAL and SLB at 2.5x net debt / TTM EBITDA.

Other:

Catalyst - they announced the purchase of tech startup, ST9, two years ago to work on an electric fleet and this will launch in 2021.

The deal puts them in the Haynesville, Mid-Con, and Canada for the first time and adds wireline pump down operations in the Marcellus and Utica.

Despite their respective sizes they didn't have a lot of customers in common.

Actual fleet equipment was CAT centric but with proprietary controls for both. They are looking at taking best from both controls. From an inventory standpoint having the same basic pipes will be helpful.

Nutshell:

The new LBRT is cheaper than the old LBRT was as of Monday night's close despite the 36% gain yesterday.

We added to the name after their 2Q20 call in late July at $6.20. We like it more now. LBRT is now a little over 5% of our holdings.

We have seen LBRT as a high quality, well respected Tier 1 name in U.S. pressure pumping. This has not changed though they will be a lot bigger now with more "verticality".

We called 2Q20 as the fundamental nadir for the quarter before it was announced as such. We see this buy as at the very lows of the cycle as well.

The balance sheet remains net debt free.

We view the deal as a good one for shareholders but also for SLB customers. We see revenue synergies as likely.

Scale matters and we expect this to contribute to margin expansion beyond the overhead and attributed cost synergy savings noted with the deal. In a better market, a year to two down the road a move back towards upper half of range EBITDA per fleet would meaningfully expand EBITDA and the likely the TEV/EBITDA metric the name can carry.

Look for Street estimates and price targets to move materially higher in the near term.

We have provided lower and upper bounds for EBITDA and multiples to compare vs the stand alone LBRT near the bottom of the post. For now, on the lower end of our 2021 thinking, which we see as pretty much worst case, the name is trading at 6.6x on a pro forma basis vs the 9.1x it was trading at Monday night. These numbers are very ballpark at this point and we'll get more granular when we have more data after the proxy is released.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LBRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.