Given the myriad use cases for these types of products, Sumo Logic has a wide runway for growth in what it estimates to be a $55 billion overall TAM.

Sumo Logic, a machine data platform that has branded itself as a tool for "continuous intelligence," has filed to go public.

Given the fact that technology companies are having the best year in recent memory so far in 2020, it makes sense that many up-and-coming unicorns are taking advantage of investors' disposition toward software and internet stocks to accelerate their IPO plans. The capital markets are wide open again, and software company Sumo Logic (SUMO) is next in line to go public.

Founded ten years ago in 2010 and headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Sumo Logic has branded itself as a "continuous intelligence platform." While the company's S-1 filing expounds on the uniqueness of this offering and the increasing criticality of live, actionable intelligence, Sumo Logic can be grouped into a cluster of other similar backend infrastructure software stocks that include Splunk (SPLK), Datadog (DDOG), and New Relic (NEWR). The basic premise of these companies is that internal systems generate a lot of data ("machine data"), and tools like Sumo Logic help to extract that information and drive business decisions from it.

The company has gathered top-notch backers around it, and has raised a cumulative total of $340 million since its inception through a Series G round last May - which was when the company officially described its valuation as "over $1 billion" and joined the unicorn club. See the company's funding timeline, from Crunchbase, below:

Figure 1. Sumo Logic funding history Source: Crunchbase

Given how hot stocks like Datadog and Splunk have run this year, Sumo Logic is shaping up to be another blowout IPO. We don't have any details on the pricing/valuation of the IPO or the timing yet, but in the meantime, the company's S-1 filing is rich in detail that can give investors context around the upcoming IPO.

A continuous intelligence platform

What is a "continuous intelligence platform", anyway? The basic premise of Sumo Logic is that a company's internal systems generate a wealth of machine data - and the human eye simply can't attract insights from that data the way technology can.

When the company was founded in 2010, it initially focused on log analytics - that is, it performed the infrastructure/app monitoring functions that now Datadog and New Relic (NEWR) are best known for.

Figure 2. Sumo Logic product evolution timeline

Source: Sumo Logic S-1 filing

Over time, the company also developed security features (SIEM stands for "security information and event management") which basically help IT departments monitor and analyze security threats. Over time, all of these products became consolidated into a single "continuous intelligence" platform that delivers security, analytics, monitoring, and observability features under one roof.

The snapshot below showcases the reporting dashboards that Sumo Logic offers for its end users. As can be seen below, users can check performance metrics like how many times website checkout services failed, how long transactions took, and how many database issues were triggered.

Figure 3. Sumo Logic dashboard Source: sumologic.com

In Sumo Logic's own words from its S-1 filing, here is how the company describes the value it offers to its customers:

Organizations can succeed or fail based on how well they understand and respond to what is happening inside their business. Reports, surveys, or monitoring alerts provided by traditional operational and security technologies and manual processes are no longer effective. Today, businesses generate data from multiple sources–every touchpoint, customer interaction, and digital connection across an entire business and ecosystem. This represents an unprecedented volume of data that is growing at an extraordinary pace which is, at best, difficult to digest and, at worst, an impediment to driving the speed of decision-making needed to compete in today’s dynamic marketplaces."

The diagram below, taken from Sumo Logic's IPO filing, showcases the key features of the company's technology:

Figure 4. Sumo Logic platform Source: Sumo Logic S-1 filing

Market size, customers and use cases, pricing and the land-and-expand business model

One of the most attractive elements of a company like Sumo Logic (which also applies to rivals like Splunk) is that the use cases of a data intelligence platform are particularly broad.

The company's marketing website is rich with a number of customer case studies. Below I've highlighted a a variety of customer use cases that help to demonstrate the sheer breadth of the product:

LendingTree, a rates comparison site, uses Sumo Logic to help maintain website uptime and minimize outages and disruptions that impact revenue. The company also uses Sumo Logic to visualize its cloud infrastructure setup and identify potential cost savings.

Other Sumo Logic customers span a wide variety of industries, from Delta Airlines (DAL), Fidelity Investments, CDNs including Akamai (AKAM) and Fastly (FSLY), Sharp Electronics, Restoration Hardware (RH), media conglomerate ViacomCBS (VIAC), Zillow (Z), and many others. As demonstrated by the breadth of this list, Sumo Logic is a true "vertical" software platform that is applicable across virtually any industry and spanning a broad number of use cases.

Accordingly, Sumo Logic has sized its total market opportunity at ~$55 billion. Importantly, Sumo Logic is available to be installed either in public cloud environments or for on-premises/hybrid infrastructures as well, making it cloud-agnostic. The company cites research from IDC in quoting that by 2024, the world will generate 140 ZB (petabytes) of data, of which 25% will be real-time - necessitating the use of "continuous intelligence" tools like Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic has over 2,100 customers as of the end of April 2020. 329 of these customers have annualized recurring revenue (ARR) in excess of $100,000, and 27 have ARR over $1 million.

Like many other subscription software companies, Sumo Logic employs a "land and expand" business model. What is meant by this is that a company's initial deployment with Sumo Logic may be small, and the first year of revenue from these companies may not justify the sales expenses made to woo that customer in. But over time as Sumo Logic becomes embedded in its customers' infrastructure and proves its value, customers expand their adoption of Sumo Logic.

Importantly, Sumo Logic prices its products based on data usage. As both direct competitors like Splunk and other PaaS/IaaS companies with similar business modes like Twilio (TWLO) have demonstrated, these volume-based pricing models tend to lead to massive net revenue retention rates that are as much responsible for the company's top-line growth as is new business.

Figure 5. Sumo Logic pricing model Source: sumologic.com

Key takeaways

With all the buzz that rival companies like Splunk and Datadog have driven in the markets this year, Sumo Logic is almost guaranteed to be a successful IPO. But whether or not investors can still stand to gain from the stock after the usual "Day 1 pop" remains to be seen. More to come as the IPO draws nearer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.