We believe URBN is being fairly priced by the market based on a forward earnings multiple of 14x.

URBN is betting on its digital channel. They have recently completed a new facility in the U.K. and are planning the construction of a new distribution facility in the U.S.

Almost two months ago, we recommended Urban Outfitters (URBN) as a value pick. We thought the company's strong balance sheet and liquidity position allowed URBN to weather the storm and gave them enough time to implement growth strategies that would resonate with their customers. The investment idea was solely based on mean reversion, as we didn't see URBN having competitive advantages.

However, they were quick to adopt an omnichannel strategy early on, which is paying dividends in the current environment as the pandemic has accelerated the adoption of e-commerce. When we first wrote the article on URBN, we believed the market was too pessimistic and that results just needed to go from "worse" to "bad" for the market to adjust its expectations.

URBN reported its second-quarter results just a week ago and they came in much better than expected. As a result, its share price has appreciated significantly, posting gains of 42% in the month of August alone.

That said, it's time to take some profits off the table, as we believe URBN is being fairly priced by the market based on a forward earnings multiple of 14x. Since we see URBN as having zero competitive advantages, we find it hard to pay a premium above a "normal" market multiple (which we believe is around 16x earnings) for a company that would need to rely on growth for multiple expansion. Before the pandemic, URBN was having trouble stabilizing its operating income line, which went from $414M in 2010 to $260M by 2019.

We are changing our view from bullish to neutral.

Outsized strength in digital pushing the company forward

URBN reported second-quarter sales of $803M, down 16.5% compared to its previous-year period, but beating sales expectations by $131M. The company also reported a GAAP EPS of $0.35, beating the street by $0.79. Results were also better than expected from a comparable sales basis, with URBN reporting comparable sales of minus 13%, while analysts were expecting a fall of 28% for the quarter.

The company had 1/3 of its stores closed during the three-month period, however, by quarter-end, almost all of its stores reopened their doors. That said, foot traffic has been soft, at less than half the normal flow of customers but with a better conversion. People that came into their stores were shoppers and not lookers. Management noted that store traffic in August has improved slightly over the July rate and expects to see continued improvement throughout the third quarter.

As with many retailers, the highlight of the quarter was URBN's outsized strength in their e-commerce channel. We believe the early investment in technology and infrastructure to support its omnichannel strategy to be one of URBN's biggest strengths as a company. In a 10-year period, the company has increased its online sales as a percent of total sales from 19.1% in 2010 to 40% by 2019.

During the second quarter, URBN's digital channel produced strong results across all brands (Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie), showing overall digital double-digit comp sales in each month of the quarter, better conversions, and new customers:

Perhaps the most noteworthy metric was a number of new digital customers the brands attracted. Total new digital customers across all brands jumped by 76% on a year-over-year basis. This gives us confidence that digital channel will continue to produce robust growth during the back half of the year. - Q2 call

From a customer acquisition perspective, we believe marketing costs could see a slight increase during the upcoming quarters as URBN would need to invest in customer retention. The only way to create value from new customers is by retaining them in your ecosystem and getting repeat purchases from them. However, this also brings a more competitive environment, as competitors face the same dilemma. Investors would need to keep an eye on advertising and marketing costs moving forward.

Gross margins for their second quarter showed strength, deleveraging approximately 300 basis points on a 16.5% decline in the sales. Helping gross margins this quarter was one of the "lowest markdown rates and best full-price selling in URBN history", as noted by management during their conference call. The company expects gross margins in Q3 to deleverage by approximately 200 basis points primarily due to the higher penetration of e-commerce increasing shipping and fulfillment expenses.

There is also an expected short-term tailwind in Q3 benefitting the SG&A line in the income statement by the recognition of rent concessions:

The accommodation that we reached most often was one that covered the periods when the stores were closed. And I would say that up to half of our stores, both in North America and Europe, did reach some sort of agreement. - Q2 call

Management believes SG&A could decline by approximately 10% in Q3 based on recent sales performance and trends. Although rent concessions are a one-time benefit hitting the P&L, the company sees leeway in negotiating better lease terms with landlords, which could result in incremental margins moving forward:

Looking at a longer term perspective, as our leases approach their renewal dates, we are having very good success renegotiating the terms. And those renegotiations usually involve lower rents and shorter durations. - Q2 call

The future growth driver

With people stuck at home and working from home, many are looking for comfort. Companies such as Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) mentioned athleisure wear as a top-selling category during their conference call, matching the comfort and outdoor trends we are seeing in the market. Gap (GPS) was also upgraded by Citi recently, after seeing the huge potential in their Athleta brand.

URBN is following that trend very closely with their Free People Movement (FP Movement) brand, which targets the Yoga/Athleisure market and is a sister brand to URBN's Free People line. During the second quarter, FP Movement's customer base grew by 175% and outpaced the total brand growth during the quarter. Management is investing heavily in this activewear line with plans to open the first FP Movement standalone location in Los Angeles followed by another in Colorado during Q4. The revenue potential for FP movement is significant, as noted by management:

FP Movement has a unique position in the fitness and wellness space, and we believe it has the ability to rival total Free People brand revenue. - Q2 call

In the earnings press release, management provided sales by brand, with Free People generating $285M in sales for the six-month ended July 31st. If management expectations become true, then FP Movement has the potential to generate approximately $400M to $500M. Pretty significant, considering the $3.9B in sales URBN did in 2019.

The Bottom Line

URBN is betting on its digital channel. The company has recently completed a new facility in the U.K. and is planning the construction of a new distribution facility in the U.S. These investments would support the future growth of their digital channel while enabling better efficiencies and shipping times.

While increased penetration of e-commerce would depress gross margins, we see this pressure being offset by better lease terms or in some cases the exit from unprofitable brick-and-mortar stores, reducing store occupancy expenses.

The company guided for comp sales to be negative mid-single digits for Q3, showing sequential improvement but still down for the year. There is also the expectation for a heavy holiday promotional environment, creating a short-term headwind to margins.

With the company trading at a forward earnings multiple of 14x, we believe the value gap has closed and now URBN is being fairly priced by the market. We recommend taking profits or leaving just a small speculative position. The market might re-rate URBN higher if FP Movement starts showing consistent growth momentum. With consumers seeking comfort and outdoor activities, that might be the case.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.