Most industry observers agree that leisure travel will be the first one to come back and Wyndham Destinations is uniquely positioned to monetize that comeback given 95% of the U.S. population lives within 300 miles of one of their resorts.

Like the broader travel industry and timeshare players, in particular, the company is facing major headwinds, with the majority of its resorts closed during the previous quarter.

WYND is well-positioned as an early beneficiary of a comeback of the travel and tourism industry, somewhat akin to the broader timeshare space, and worth a closer look right now, when the stock is hovering near lows while fundamentals have started to show early signs of improvement.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (WYND) is well-positioned as an early beneficiary of a comeback of the travel and tourism industry, somewhat akin to the broader timeshare space, and worth a closer look right now, when the stock is hovering near lows while fundamentals have started to show early signs of improvement.

No, we don't own the stock yet, but given the quality of its franchise, i.e. properties in 110 countries, more than 4 million members, 230 resorts, and 4,200+ affiliated resorts through RCI vacation exchange, the resilience of demand visible during the lockdown and management's success in containing the damage, both operational and financial, over the past few months, hardly anyone will doubt that the business will be one of the first ones to turn around in the travel and tourism sector.

No doubt, a tough spot, but managing the risks well

Like the broader travel industry and timeshare players, in particular, the company is facing major headwinds, with the majority of its resorts closed during the previous quarter. The second wave of COVID-19 cases, especially in some of the major markets served by the company, and resulting delays in reopening made matter worse for the business.

The result has been a deterioration in the credit standards of the customer portfolio, rising delinquencies, weak revenues, and investors questioning the health of the balance sheet, especially if this 'nuclear winter' lasts longer than expected.

Doubts are valid, but things better than the worst-case scenario given the revenue of $343 million and adjusted free cash flow of $166 million during the last quarter, a time-period when resorts were largely closed. Delinquencies have already come back to last year's levels and the company didn't take any loan loss provisions during the second quarter.

The balance sheet is stretched, with $2.9 billion of net corporate and net leverage of 3.4x, and worth watching closely, even though cash flows stayed positive throughout the lockdown.

Green shoots visible and why to believe them?

Most industry observers agree that leisure travel will be the first one to come back and Wyndham Destinations is uniquely positioned to monetize that comeback given 95% of the U.S. population lives within 300 miles of one of their resorts. It's a bit early to call a trend, but the 65% occupancy rates that the company saw during the last two months seem promising enough.

More importantly, the elements of the business that are in control of the management performed well and the data post reopening is encouraging. From the end of May, when reopening began, more than 85% of the company's U.S. resorts and almost 60% of its sales locations reopened by the middle of August.

VPGs (volume per guest) increased by 30% in July and close rates across all channels increased by 3%, highlighting the sales productivity. Loan deferments decreased continuously since the peak in April and the mix of 700+ FICO scores increased by 7%, highlighting the improving credit quality of the customer base.

Why the recovery has legs? Problems largely COVID-19 related

The company has guided tours to be down 60% during the second half, compared to the same time last year, with 80% of the reduction coming from lower-margin new owner tours, and VPGs to increase by 30% over the prior year. Owner arrivals and bookings to improve through the end of the year, with net arrivals for the second half to be 80% of what they were during the same time last year.

Improving trends, but is it achievable?

Yes, it seems so given much of the weaker trends was caused by the spike in COVID-19 cases and now that the number of cases is coming down across the nation, the company should start to see improvement over the coming weeks and months.

Purnha's source: Worldometers Coronavirus data

Last month, during the quarterly conference call, the management talked about how improving trends of May starting to reverse by June-July timeframe, closely tied up with the number of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Indeed, gross bookings stayed strong, but the cancellations increased as the number of cases spiked up, highlighting the continued interest from the consumers.

The realignment will shine through with the comeback

Purnha's Source: Wyndham Destinations presentation

One of the major strategic efforts undertaken by the company in the recent past is the creation of a parent brand - Panorama, a new services business for its exchange and travel businesses, which will include timeshare exchange companies, i.e. RCI, 7Across, and The Registry Collection, and travel companies, i.e. Love Home Swap, Tripbeat and Extra Holidays. Panorama will also combine property management and technology platform businesses.

This realignment should help the exchange business draw the attention it needs, increased options for members to monetize their memberships, growth opportunities beyond the timeshare business for the combined company, and less volatile returns for the shareholder; things that usually invite better trading multiples as well.

Disclosure: Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.