Going forward, the company will continue generating $1.6 billion in DCF, enough to cover both growth and dividends, while still having remaining FCF.

The company is focused on dramatically improving its spending profile so that it no longer needs to issue equity.

Plains All American operates in a growing market, despite concerns of oil and natural gas. These fossil fuels remain essential to our standard of living.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) is a medium-sized midstream company with a market capitalization of more than $5 billion and a dividend yield of nearly 10%. The company's share price has dropped more than 65% YoY, but the company has still rebounded respectably from mid-March. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company is well positioned to continue offering its near 10% dividend and rewarding shareholders.

Plains All American Assets - Plains All American Pipeline

Growing Energy Demand

As much as climate change puts pressure on the global environment, oil and natural gas are still essential to the world's standard of living.

World Population - Plains All American Investor Presentation

The world's population is 7.5 billion, and among those 7.5 billion people, energy consumption is heavily correlated to life expectancy, economic opportunity, and overall standard of living. The U.S., from its 300 million people, consumes roughly 20 million barrels/day of oil. China and India, with 10x the population, consume the same amount.

As the world's population continues to industrialize, oil and natural gas consumption can be expected to grow dramatically. As the U.S. becomes a net exporter, the world's demand for oil and natural gas becomes much more important.

Plains All American Overview

Plains All American has an impressive portfolio of assets that define the company's ability to generate rewards for shareholders. More importantly, the company has significant storage assets which actually benefit from contango through COVID-19.

Plains All American Assets - Plains All American Investor Presentation

Plains All American has well integrated assets. The company starts with aggregation and transportation assets in key onshore basins and then connects to regionally important interconnects. The company's terminals here connect to major export assets. The company connects tariffs at every stage of the process here.

This distribution of assets is essential to the oil and natural gas industries and defines the security of the company's future cash flow.

Plains All American Permian Basin - Plains All American Investor Presentation

One of the areas where Plains All American has been dramatically expanding its assets is in the Permian Basin. The Permian Basin has become one of the largest oil producing regions in the world and, from 2013 to 2019, has effectively quadrupled across the board. That means the company's cash flow, regardless of oil prices, has remained strong.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), for example, has targeted Permian Basin breakevens at a mere $15/barrel. For comparison, with oil prices at more than double that, production will remain strong in the region. That'll mean continued significant demand for Plains All American's assets.

Plains All American Second Quarter Results

Plains All American is focused on generating strong cash flow, and the company's 2Q 2020 results were strong.

Plains All American 2Q Results - Plains All American Investor Presentation

The company's results were incredible in the second quarter, resulting in the company improving its guidance. The company is on track for its cost savings and continuing to improve its financial positioning. Specifically, the company's 2Q 2020 adjusted EBITDA, for the worst quarter of the crisis, was more than $500 million.

However, the company has reduced its capital spending to just under $250 million on a quarterly basis, and its DCF was still $300 million for the difficult 2Q 2020. For 2020, the company is earning $1.6 billion in overall DCF with $1 billion in 2020 capital spending and $450 million in 2021 capital spending. The company's annual dividend expenses are roughly $500 million.

That leaves the company with more than enough cash to continue paying a strong dividend and grow. The company's incredibly strong financial position is highlighted by the fact that it can spend 15% of its market cap on annualized growth and pay a near 10% dividend.

Plains All American Capital Program

In fact, Plains All American's 15% of its market capitalization spent on growth is actually the wind-down of an immense multi-year capital spending program.

Plains All American Capital Program - Plains All American Investor Presentation

Plains All American spent heavily from 2014 to 2015, but cut that spending dramatically in 2016-2017. The company restarted its spending in 2018-2019 but, since then, has started declining its investment dramatically. The company has utilized significant asset sales to improve its portfolio, asset sales that help out the company.

The company will continue to earn its significant $1.6 billion in annualized DCF, it will spend heavily on growth, and it will continue to pay its dividends. The company's continued capital spending and optimization of its asset portfolio will promote strong future shareholder rewards.

Plains All American 2020 Guidance

Putting this all together, we get Plains All American's incredibly strong 2020 guidance.

Plains All American 2020 Guidance - Plains All American Investor Presentation

Plains All American has improved its guidance, implying than COVID-19 will be less of an issue than originally anticipated. The company plans for $2.5 billion in adjusted EBITDA for the year turning into $2.25 in DCF/common unit. The company will be spending $1.37/unit in capital expenditures and then paying $0.72/share in dividends.

After all that, the company will have $110 million in surplus cash flow with debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA at roughly 3.2x ($8 billion in debt). There is still some concern over the fact that the company's debt to market capitalization ratio is 1.6x. The company's continued capital spending declines will enable it to pay back $100 million in 2020 debt and $600 million in 2021 debt.

These debt paybacks will provide significant interest savings for the company ($5 million in 2020 towards $30 million in 2021). That will enable the company to greatly accelerate its debt pay down going forward, showing its debt load is manageable. More so, the company will continue paying a 10% yield on cost to those who invest now.

The company's improvements in 2020 guidance show that the worst of COVID-19 is behind us.

Plains All American Financials

Overall, throughout the crash, on top of continued investment in growth and strong market positioning, Plains All American overall financial position, as we've discussed above, is incredibly strong.

Plains All American Financials - Plains All American Investor Presentation

We've already discussed Plains All American financial position. However, this provides an overview of it. First, the company plans to achieve mid-BBB/Baa credit ratings, investment-grade credit ratings that will enable the company to keep its interest rates low. Given the company's $8 billion in debt, this is crucial to its financial position.

The company also plans to reduce leverage over time to a 3.0x - 3.5x targeted range, a range the company is already in. This means that the company can avoid using its capital to pay down debt at this time. The company plans to also use its retained cash flow to fund equity growth, eliminating equity issuance.

At a near double-digit yield, I think the company should focus much more on this. The company is currently at the position where it has accomplished all of its goals and, going into 2021+, can focus on enhancing shareholder returns. That will benefit those who take the opportunity to invest today well.

Plains All American Financials Versus Targets - Plains All American Investor Presentation

This above graph shows the company's various financial metrics versus its targets. The company maintains strong liquidity and overall a great position.

Plains All American Risks

The risks to Plains All American have primarily passed. However, they're still worth paying close attention to. Specifically, the company's primary long-term risk is a dramatic decline in capital spending which will lessen volumes and hurt the company's ability to get new contracts. That would hurt the company's multi-year revenue.

However, with price already starting to recover, the chance of that happening is quite low.

Conclusion

Plains All American has an incredibly strong portfolio with strong cash flow. The company has a market capitalization of $5.3 billion and an enterprise value of $13.3 billion and $1.6 billion in annual DCF. That's great DCF on both fronts, since it's post-interest expenditures. This is also highlighted by the company's investment grade credit rating.

The company is dramatically reducing capital spending, keeping them at just $1 billion for 2020 and $0.5 billion for 2021. The company spent roughly $500 million annual on shareholder returns, meaning it'll be FCF positive for both 2020 and 2021. That'll enable share buybacks or a variety of other shareholder rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PAA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.