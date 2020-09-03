We re-iterate Buy on a long-term basis; short term traders may find a better entry point but in the long run we believe this stock will continue to rise.

The stock, whilst trading at a huge multiple of everything and almost off its own chart, remains attractively valued vs. cloud peers.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note’s date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Sometimes You Have To Trust The Fundamentals

CrowdStrike reported its Q2 after the close yesterday. The company has a January year end; Q2 is the quarter ending 31 July.

If you have any experience at all in the business of software, be it running a software company or investing in software companies, you are likely to find these numbers a thing of beauty. Here's the quarterly progression.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Let's just draw out some highlights here.

Revenue growth of +84% this quarter vs. the same quarter last year.

Unlevered pre-tax free cashflow margin of 18% on a trailing twelve month basis - ie. not just one great quarter - whilst growing revenue at +86% on a trailing twelve month basis. Read that again. +86% TTM revenue growth. +18% TTM unlevered pretax FCF margin. Go find another company (apart from Zoom (ZM)!) that looks like that.

$1bn net cash.

Deferred revenue (pre-paid contracts) is more than 100% of the last twelve months' recognized revenue. That's like saying you got paid your last year's salary one year upfront, before you set foot in the office.

Deferred revenue growing at 87%, about the same rate as recognized revenue. So the super-high level of revenue visibility remains.

As everyone knows, a great business is not the same as a great stock to buy. Sometimes everything is more than priced in, and sometimes even momentum can't save you.

On a fundamentals basis, versus any multiples that any growth stocks have traded at in the last, oh, twenty years, CRWD is valued in a, let's say, punchy manner.

Source: Company SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

So one could be forgiven for saying, too pricey, love the business, can't get there with the stock, move on, next.

In our view that would be a mistake. The only thing to fear here is that suddenly the Fed stops spreading the magical free money, causing a general collapse in risk asset pricing. And we don't think that's likely to happen quite yet, not until at least November at any rate.

Here's how CRWD is priced relative to a basket of its cloud peers, on a growth vs. valuation basis (this being the market's default valuation method on these stocks).

Source: Google Finance, Company SEC Reports, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis

Below the line good, above the line bad, at least if you're buying. CRWD has the highest forecast revenue growth rate of the group - and, critically, has the highest ratio of deferred revenue to TTM recognized revenue of the group ergo is the least likely of the group to miss its forecast - and is priced below the linear trendline for the group.

Translated: relative to other cloud stocks, in the current Fed policy framework, this is a Buy. (It's not a Buy once the Fed stops printing, because all those multiples will likely collapse. None of those stocks are a Buy at that time).

We re-iterate CRWD at Buy - Long Term Hold. Buy today and you might be out of the money for awhile, so if you are short-term minded on this stock you could well find a better entry point. But if you want to buy into a great company at a valuation below that of its peers, now is a good time.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 3 September 2020.

Thanks for reading our note. To learn more about us and our popular, growing SeekingAlpha 'Marketplace' service, click here. Our service provides: Real-time coverage of the key cloud software and space stocks.

Long-term hold fundamentals-based investment ideas, short-term "Mouse Raid" chart-based trading ideas.

Vibrant, friendly chatroom of investors, traders and industry experts working on stock ideas - join in, or just sit back and read the live chat, whichever you prefer.

Real-money commitment. We invest personally in every pick in the service. We tell you before we trade, so you can trade first.

Two-week free trial always available. Learn more & take your free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD, ZM. Business relationship disclosure: See disclaimer text at the top of this article.

Additional disclosure: Cestrian Capital Research, Inc staff hold personal account long position(s) in CRWD and ZM.