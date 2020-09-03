Over the last several months, they transitioned the portfolio to carry significantly less exposure to riskier assets.

We will be going over a preferred share from ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR). ARR-C (ARR.PC) has multiple attractive traits. Before we dive into the preferred share, let's go over some commentary on ARR's common stock in Q2 2020 from Scott Kennedy.

Taking a look at ARR

This will be a brief summary as we will mostly be talking about the preferred share. The full assessment of ARR's Q2 2020 earnings assessment can be found on The REIT Forum. Let's take a look at ARR's portfolio composition:

Source: ARR investor presentation

Here are a few paragraphs from Scott Kennedy regarding Q2 2020:

The "bulk" of ARR's investment portfolio, per a monetary standpoint, remained within the company's 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS. This was followed by a near even split between ARR's multifamily hybrid and 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS sub-portfolios. As echoed in management's comments last quarter, ARR continued to decrease credit risk/exposure by selling the company's non-agency MBS and CRT securities. As such, by the end of the second quarter of 2020, ARR was basically a "pure" agency mREIT peer. Moving along, ARR reported a net valuation gain of $16 million regarding the company's MBS/investment portfolio. In comparison, I projected a net valuation gain of $20 million. Considering trying to "exactly time" asset sales and purchases during the quarter, a ($4) million variance should be considered a very minor underperformance. This was mainly due to the fact ARR completely sold-off the company's non-agency MBS and notably reduced its CRT securities sub-portfolios. If ARR held on to a larger portion of either sub-portfolio, I believe a slightly more enhanced net valuation gain would have occurred. When calculated, this factor led to a ($0.05) per common share BV underperformance when compared to my expectations. CRTs are mortgage securitizations issued by government sponsored enterprises/entities ("GSEs") who "transfer" credit risk to the holder of the investment (typically have various tranches). Since there is this transfer of risk, holders of CRT securities generally have higher coupons/yields than say your typical agency MBS holding. As such, CRT securities are considered "non-agency"/credit investments. Suffice to say, during a financial panic, both CRT liquidity and pricing can quickly "dry up" and that certainly occurred during March 2020. Simply put, this specific asset class had EXTREMELY negative valuation fluctuations during the quarter. In fact, this was one of the most volatile/negative asset classes across the entire investment "universe" per se during the first quarter of 2020.

Looking at the preferred share ARR-C

Shares of ARR-C still trade at a nice discount to call value but carry a high dividend yield and the dividend has a fixed rate. ARR-C lands as a top choice due to a very respectable fixed-rate dividend.

Source: The REIT Forum

ARR-C has call protection through 1/28/2025 and an attractive discount to call value. Consequently, if investors get called on ARR-C in the future, they would be looking at a very attractive total return.

Comparing ARR-C to NLY's preferred shares

If we compare ARR-C from ARMOUR Residential REIT with the preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY), there are some similar metrics. NLY preferred shares and ARR-C have a good "Common / Preferred" ratio. The "Common / Preferred" represents the amount of common stock compared to the preferred shares (common stock divided by preferred share call value). Many investors may use this as the first indicator for the risk level. A higher number is better. If the common stock is plunging in value, it will reduce this number. Alternatively, issuing new preferred shares can reduce the number. An increase in share price or issuing more common shares will increase the number. When the company has a relatively small amount of preferred equity, that is usually a positive sign for preferred shareholders.

Investors trying to evaluate the risk in ARR-C could reasonably consider preferred shares from NLY as a viable comparison.

So, why do we assign a higher risk rating to ARR-C?

Quite simply, ARR has a weaker history of decision making than NLY. They have occasionally held less desirable assets relative to NLY for a given quarter or employed leverage at the wrong time. More recently, they decided to issue common equity at a discount to book value when NLY was using their own discount to repurchase shares. Given the superior decisions from NLY, it makes sense for their shares to get a better risk rating. However, we want to highlight the combination of dividend yield and discount to call value on ARR-C. This is a hard combination to find today. NLY-D (NLY.PD) is already trading above call value and has a lower dividend yield.

Investors in ARR-C are locking in a higher yield and benefit from the discount to call value. If ARR decides to call the shares at some point in the future, shareholders would have a material capital gain in addition to the years of dividends. Using our estimates of recent book value for ARR and NLY, it appears shares of ARR are trading at a slightly larger discount to book value. That makes sense given the difference in decisions. We could argue for a bigger difference in the price to book ratios. However, ARR's decision to issue common equity did not dilute the preferred shareholder. It did not reduce the coverage for preferred share dividends. It was negative for common shareholders because it would dilute book value per share and core earnings per share. However, it would not reduce those numbers in total. The total book value and total core earnings would be increased. That means more coverage for the preferred shareholder.

Final Thoughts

ARR previously carried substantially more credit risk. Over the last several months, they transitioned the portfolio to carry significantly less exposure to riskier assets. From the perspective of a preferred shareholder that is positive. A reduction in risky assets reduces the risk of a mortgage REIT sustaining massive losses in a brief period. Consequently, we expect the price of ARR-C to go up (and the yield down) as the market catches on.

