The market for oral anemia drugs is getting crowded, but the space is big enough to support multiple commercial winners.

Assuming they only receive approval for the dialysis indication in the US and EU, there is still strong value here.

Investment Thesis Summary

Earlier this year, shares of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) surpassed $12.00/share on positive vadadustat data from the two phase 3 INNO2VATE trials for treating anemia due to dialysis-dependent ("DD") chronic kidney disease ("CKD"). Shares were then crushed when it was announced that the two phase 3 PRO2TECT trials, for non-dialysis-dependent ("NDD") CKD patients, had missed on a primary safety endpoint. The NDD patient pool is the bigger commercial opportunity due to being much larger, but at this point, the data is mixed and success is no longer highly probable. However, the efficacy and safety data for DD patients has been consistently positive across multiple trials. We think that vadadustat's oral administration gives it a definite advantage over current injectable therapies, and the DD patient pool alone is enough of a reason to take a position given the recent precipitous drop. Our price target ("PT") is $5.17, offering 99% upside. We think AKBA is again a Strong Buy.

The Story

1-Yr Stock Chart

After recovering substantially from the COVID-19 sell-off, AKBA jumped almost 40% on the back of its May 5 announcement regarding positive top-line results for the global phase 3 INNO2VATE trials, which were testing the efficacy and safety of vadadustat for anemia due to DD-CKD in adult patients. After hovering around $10.00/share for a few months, the stock was absolutely crushed on September 3, when results from the other global phase 3 program, PRO2TECT, were announced. These trials had been run with NDD-CKD patients, and though the efficacy endpoints were met, the study failed on a primary safety endpoint, which is why the market sent the stock down about 70%.

Why is this stock mispriced?

Investors were rightfully disappointed that PRO2TECT missed on the safety endpoint, as the NDD patient pool is much, much larger than the DD patient pool. Still, our model shows that even just assuming a reasonable market share for DD patients alone (in the US and EU) is enough to qualify this stock as a buy (keep in mind that vadadustat has already been approved and launched in Japan for both DD and NDD indications).

One of our favorite types of stocks to look for is one that has been oversold based on fear. We think AKBA fits the bill. Competitor FGEN actually finished down 7% on the day after being up 15% premarket on the AKBA trial failure news. Granted, the market was down about 3% on September 3. But if AKBA's trial failure truly meant that it was out of the competition for the multi-billion dollar market that is anemia due to CKD, then we think FGEN's stock would have reacted positively and been able to sustain its gain.

Instead, we think that AKBA was overly punished, and that the drop in its share price was more severe than the actual news. For this reason, we think the drop was an overreaction and that the stock is mispriced.

What makes this investment actionable?

The current standard of care to treat anemia due to CKD is to use injectable erythropoetin-stimulating agents ("ESA") such as EPOGEN (epoetin alfa) and Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa), or to perform a blood transfusion. Global sales of injectable ESAs (for all uses) were about $6.1 billion in 2018 (2019 10-K, pg 7), with the vast majority of sales believed to have been for the treatment of anemia due to CKD. Aranesp in particular (the drug that vadadustat was tested against for non-inferiority) saw 2019 global sales of $1.7B (AMGN 2019 10-K, pg 48). These sales figures show that the commercial opportunity for vadadustat has been validated.

Additionally, the market responded positively to the INNO2VATE top-line data for DD patients back in May. The statistical expected value is now lower than before due to the new uncertainty over approval and commercial success with NDD patients. But there is enough value left over with just the DD patients to make this compelling. Because of both the validated commercial opportunity and the prior stock reaction to the INNO2VATE news, we think this investment is actionable.

Overview

AKBA has two drugs: Auryxia (commercialized) and vadadustat (phase 3 complete).

Vadadustat/VAFSEO (Japan)

Indications: anemia due to CKD

Anemia is a condition characterized by fewer red blood cells than normal. Since there are fewer red blood cells to carry needed oxygen throughout the body, patients with anemia often experience weakness, fatigue, dizziness, and difficulty breathing, among other symptoms. It occurs frequently in patients with CKD because they lack sufficient levels of erythropoietin ("EPO"), a hormone that helps in regulating the production of red blood cells (and is produced by the kidneys). Over time, if left untreated, anemia can lead to increased morbidity and mortality in people with CKD.

AKBA's lead (and only) drug candidate is vadadustat, a once-daily oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, designed to mimic the physiologic effect of altitude on oxygen availability. There is less oxygen available at higher altitudes, so when the body finds itself in this type of difficult environment, it responds by stabilizing hypoxia-inducible factor. This can lead to increased red blood cell production and therefore better oxygen delivery.

Through May 5, when the INNO2VATE data was announced, vadadustat had shown consistently positive results in both DD and NDD patients. The drug was even recently approved (on June 29) in Japan (called VAFSEO) for both DD and NDD patients. However, with the safety endpoint failure in the PRO2TECT trials, the NDD side of the equation has become a bit less certain. On the September 3 PRO2TECT data readout call, management said that DD and NDD each presents, on its own, multibillion-dollar opportunities. So we also treat them as separate indications.

Prior trials with vadadustat had taken place in Japan, and the results were positive. However, as the Japanese diet and lifestyle are much healthier than in the US, it was not clear that the good results would hold up in a global phase 3 trial. Fortunately, the INNO2VATE results allayed those concerns, with the data showing that, for DD-CKD patients, non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa (Aranesp) had been achieved across efficacy and safety endpoints. The primary efficacy endpoint was mean change in hemoglobin ("Hb") between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 24 to 36) and secondary evaluation period (weeks 40 to 52). The primary safety endpoint was defined as the time to the first occurrence of a major adverse cardiovascular event ("MACE").

Since non-inferiority margins had been agreed upon with the Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") and the European Medicines Agency ("EMA") (see May 5 INNO2VATE press release), investors were very pleased with the results. Given the convenience of a once-daily oral dosing compared with an injectable ESA, it was looking like vadadustat was safely on its way to becoming part of the new standard of care across the CKD landscape.

Now come the mixed results from PRO2TECT for NDD patients to throw a wrench into the thesis.

Vadadustat again hit on both the primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, demonstrating non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa as measured by mean change in Hb between baseline and the primary evaluation period (weeks 24 to 36) and secondary evaluation period (weeks 40 to 52). After testing on thousands of patients across varied global populations, these results confirm that vadadustat can increase hemoglobin levels in both DD and NDD populations at least as well as injectable ESAs.

PRO2TECT Efficacy Endpoints

The problem is that the trials missed on the combined safety endpoint. The upper bound of the 95% confidence interval was targeted to be 1.25 but instead came in at 1.36.

PRO2TECT Safety Endpoint

What made this miss so disappointing is that in a prior 52-week trial (announced on November 9, 2019), vadadustat had shown non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa in terms of safety for both the DD and NDD arms. In fact, the safety profile of vadadustat had actually been ever-so-slightly better. These trials involved Japanese patients only, and the results were what Japanese authorities used to approve the drug in Japan. Unfortunately, the positive safety results did not hold up for NDD patients in the global trial.

On the PRO2TECT data readout call, analysts asked for a bit more color on the safety results, but management did not offer much more than what's shown in the slide above. They will be presenting additional PRO2TECT results at the upcoming American Society of Nephrology ("ASN") meeting taking place in October (19th - 25th), and they want to hold off on disclosing more details until then.

They still say that the totality of the data for the NDD group, including "additional analyses on cardiovascular outcomes observed within key geographic regions and across certain patient sub-populations within PRO2TECT," gives them reason to think that there is still a path forward for an NDA submission in the NDD indication. But the safety endpoint miss "presents challenges".

The upcoming presentation at the ASN Conference might clear things up a bit, but at this point, we don't have much clarity on the chances of success for vadadustat in the US and EU for the NDD indication. We think only the DD indication in the US and EU, along with both indications in Japan, are high-probability bets at this point.

Auryxia (ferric citrate)

Indications: hyperphosphatemia in DD-CKD patients, iron deficiency anemia ("IDA") in NDD-CKD patients

AKBA acquired Auryxia via its merger with Keryx Biopharmaceuticals back in December 2018. The drug has been on the market for quite some time, having received FDA approval for the hyperphosphatemia indication in September 2014, and then receiving a label expansion for the IDA indication in November 2017. Expectations had been very high for Auryxia (this Seeking Alpha article from 2016 forecasted peak annual US sales of $1B), but the drug has not lived up to expectations. For 2Q20 (which ended June 30), sales were $31M, up 5% from the first quarter. Sales have more or less been about $30M per quarter for over a year, and so annualized, this works out to about $120M per year. Again, well short of expectations.

In September 2018, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services ("CMS") decided to rescind Auryxia coverage by Medicare for the IDA indication. This decision does not impact coverage of the hyperphosphatemia indication (which management believes makes up the majority of Medicare prescriptions), though they did impose a prior authorization requirement which adds a layer of inconvenience to the process. AKBA filed a complaint on October 15, 2019, challenging CMS's decision.

Even if the CMS decision is reversed, we do not view Auryxia as being central to our thesis. It has simply been unable to differentiate itself in two crowded markets thus far. Our thinking has always assumed that sales would stay flattish at around $100M+ per year, which at least has helped cover some of the R&D costs for the much more promising vadadustat. AKBA/Keryx has reached settlements with several generic drugmakers that will delay generic entrants of Auryxia in the US until March 25, 2025 (2Q20 10-Q, pg 68), so this revenue stream should last for another few years.

Valuation

Price Target: $5.17

Upside: 99%

Fully Diluted Market Cap

Sources: Elle Investments, Yahoo Finance, Company filings

Gross Profit Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

(Note: Our model is built to reflect what revenues will look like in the peak sales year, which can often take up to 5 years after launch to be reached. Since the vadadustat NDA and MAA submissions are not expected to occur before early 2021, vadadustat approval and launch will likely not occur before 3Q21 at the earliest. For this reason, our projected $500M+ in total revenues cannot be compared to the current consensus revenue estimates for 2020 ($324M), 2021 ($277M), and 2022 ($215M). AKBA received $119M in collaboration revenue for the first 6 months of 2020, but this amount has been declining (and will continue to decline) as the INNO2VATE and PRO2TECT global trials wrap up. AKBA is also eligible to receive up to $92M in regulatory milestones contingent upon vadadustat approval. The majority of this would likely be triggered in 2021. Since these payments for R&D and regulatory approvals are not recurring, they likely explain why the consensus revenue estimates make it appear as if drug sales are declining. Again, our model reflects what the peak year revenues will look like from sales alone, excluding all potential milestone payments. Readers are advised to keep this in mind when viewing the consensus figures.)

Income Statement Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

Price Target Estimate

Source: Elle Investments

To arrive at our price target, we have made the assumptions below. Tables showing how the following inputs were used to arrive at our revenue estimates are included at the end of the article in "Supporting Items."

Auryxia US Net Sales: $125M

Current annualized sales of Auryxia are about $120M, and we do not foresee much growth from this level.

Auryxia license, collaboration, and other revenues: $7M

Auryxia is sublicensed to Japan Tobacco ("JT") and its subsidiary Torri Pharmaceutical in Japan and is marketed under the name Riona. For 2Q20, AKBA recognized $1.7M in licensing revenue from JT/Torri (2Q20 10-Q, pg 19). We annualize this amount for our model.

Auryxia COGS (% of sales): 40% (US)

The calculation of Auryxia's gross margin is not so straightforward. The recent 2Q20 COGS line for AKBA was actually higher than US Auryxia sales, as it included some extraneous items such as non-cash impairment charges and non-cash inventory write-downs, largely related to a manufacturing quality issue related to Auryxia.

For simplicity, we will use the gross margin previously recognized by Keryx. For 2017, Keryx recognized COGS that ended up being about 40% of US Auryxia net sales (2017 10-K, pg F-27). This percentage is higher than what is normally recognized by a pharmaceutical company for manufacturing a drug. Along with the cost of the ingredients to make Auryxia, Keryx recognized amounts for manufacturing charges to third-party manufacturers for not fully utilizing planned production capacity, some charges for write-offs of inventory that was no longer suitable for commercialization, royalties due to the licensor of Auryxia (Panion & BF Biotech), as well as other manufacturing fees.

Vadadustat probability of approval (DD-CKD): 85% (all non-Japan territories)

The results from the global INNO2VATE program show that vadadustat is non-inferior to injectable ESAs with regards to both efficacy and safety. We think the probability of approval is high.

Vadadustat probability of approval (NDD-CKD): 0% (all non-Japan territories)

The safety endpoint failure of the PRO2TECT trial has caused much uncertainty with regards to the probability of approval and commercial success in the NDD-CKD population. Because of this, we have not included this indication in our model.

Market share range: 5% - 25% (all territories)

The convenience of the once-daily oral dosing for vadadustat makes for a compelling advantage over injectable ESAs. While vadadustat's superiority over other oral tablets in development has not been established (See "Risk #2: Competition"), the market is large enough to allow for multiple products, just as the injectable ESA market has demonstrated.

Dialysis patients receiving ESAs: 462,168 (US)

The data on US dialysis patients and ESA usage can be found in the 2019 10-K, pg 8.

US Dialysis Patients And ESA Usage

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) 2019 10-K (pg 8)

Dialysis patients covered under Vifor Pharma agreement: 277,301 (US)

On April 9, 2019, AKBA announced an expanded license agreement with Vifor Pharma. The original agreement from May 2017 gave Vifor Pharma the exclusive license to sell vadadustat in Fresenius Medical Care clinics in North America. These clinics account for about 40% of all dialysis patients in the US. The expanded agreement now allows Vifor Pharma to sell vadadustat to certain third-party organizations in the US, bringing the total percentage of US dialysis patients covered by the agreement to about 60%.

According to the agreement, Vifor Pharma is not permitted to sell any competing HIF product in the US to Fresenius clinics or any third-party dialysis organizations. AKBA is also restricted from supplying vadadustat directly to these constituents, but does retain the right to sell vadadustat to other dialysis organizations in the US, as well as fully commercialize the drug for the NDD-CKD indication.

US Dialysis Patients Covered Under Vifor Pharma Agreement

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) 2019 10-K (pg 8)

Vadadustat annual list (gross) price: $19,200

The recommended starting dose for Aranesp for DD-CKD patients is 0.75 mcg/kg intravenously or subcutaneously every 2 weeks. The cost for one syringe (100mcg/0.5mL) is about $800. This equates to a monthly cost of $1,600 and an annual cost of $19,200. We do not assume any premium pricing for vadadustat (and for simplicity, we ignore the small discrepancy between the recommended starting dose for Aranesp of 0.75 mcg/kg and the cost for a 100mcg/0.5mL syringe).

Vadadustat gross-to-net reduction: 50% (all territories)

In the 2018 10-K (pg 101), management says that they expect the Auryxia gross-to-net adjustment to be closer to 50% for future periods. We use this same figure for vadadustat.

Profit share from Vifor Pharma net sales to AKBA/Otsuka: 65%

The agreement with Vifor Pharma is structured as a profit share agreement in which AKBA will receive "a majority of the profit" after deducting costs. We assume 65% of the profits will go to AKBA/Otsuka (all US vadadustat milestones and revenues must be split equally between AKBA and Otsuka as per their agreement).

Dialysis patients not covered under Vifor Pharma agreement: 184,867 (US)

Excluding the 60% of US dialysis patients covered under the Vifor Pharma agreement leaves the remaining 40% that AKBA and Otsuka can target.

US Dialysis Patients Not Covered Under Vifor Pharma Agreement

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) 2019 10-K (pg 8)

Share to Otsuka: 50%

As per their agreement, all costs and revenues for vadadustat in the US will be split equally between AKBA and Otsuka.

Dialysis patients receiving ESAs: 629,845 (EU)

There are 447M people in the EU and 328M in the US, giving an EU/US population ratio of 1.36x. Applying this ratio to the 462,168 dialysis patients in the US gives us an estimated 629,845 dialysis patients in the EU that receive ESAs. (Note: In April 2017, AKBA and Otsuka announced an expanded licensing agreement that granted Otsuka the right to develop and commercialize vadadustat in Europe, China, and other territories not already covered by a previous licensing agreement. The companies estimate the renal anemia market to be $3.5B, but since approval for the NDD indication is uncertain at this time, we have only included European DD patients in our model.)

EU Dialysis Patients Receiving ESAs

Sources: 1) Elle Investments

Vadadustat annual list (gross) price: $4,800 (EU)

We assume a 75% discount to the US price.

Royalty rate to AKBA from Otsuka: 20% (ex-US territories)

The agreement calls for Otsuka to make double-digit royalty payments of up to 30% of net sales.

VAFSEO (vadadustat) patient pool: 4.2M (Japan, DD and NDD)

According to AKBA, there are 13M people that have advanced stages of CKD in Japan. Of these, an estimated 32% have anemia.

Japan Patients With Anemia Due To CKD

Sources: 1) Elle Investments

VAFSEO (vadadustat) annual list (gross) price: $4,800

We assume a 75% discount to the US price.

Royalty rate to AKBA from MTPC: 15% (Japan/Asia territories)

According to the agreement, MTPC is required to make double-digit royalty payments on net sales of up to 20%.

Vadadustat COGS (% of sales): 3% (US)

Drugs are usually very cheap to produce, and so we generally assume 3% of sales for COGS.

R&D expenses: $75M

For 2Q20, AKBA reported R&D expenses of $53M. This will decline significantly now that the global phase 3 programs INNO2VATE and PRO2TECT are reaching an end. But in the 2Q20 10-Q (pg 56), management says that they expect to continue to incur significant R&D expenses in future periods from other studies of vadadustat as well as other product candidates (which we do not include in our model). We assume R&D expenses will drop to just under $20M per quarter.

SG&A expenses: $140M

For 2Q20, AKBA reported SG&A expenses of $35M. We annualize this figure to arrive at our estimate.

Vadadustat commercialization expansion expense: $25M

Since AKBA already has a commercial operation in place (to support Auryxia), the additional expenses to launch vadadustat will not be as great as starting from scratch. Also, Vifor Pharma will be covering sales to the 60% of US dialysis patients that fall under their agreement, and outside of the US, vadadustat will be marketed by their partners.

We assume that SG&A expenses will increase by $50M, and that AKBA and Otsuka will split this cost equally as per their agreement.

License expense: $4M

For 2Q20, this was $1M. This relates to sales of Riona (Auryxia) in Japan.

Interest expense: $9M

For 2Q20, interest expense was $2.3M. Interest rates are currently near zero, so for the foreseeable future they are basically just paying 7.5% on the $80M they have drawn from the term loan. This comes out to only $6M, but we expect interest rates to eventually go back up. We have annualized the recent quarter's interest expense for our model.

Tax rate: 21%

This is the standard corporate tax rate.

Target P/E: 5x

We remind investors that the inverse of the P/E is the earnings yield, E/P. Biotechs, in general, carry more risk than non-biotechs, and so should command a higher required rate of return. As standard practice, we usually assume a required rate of return of 20%, which equates to a P/E of 5x.

Readers are reminded that our model shows what we expect the peak sales year to look like, and that a drug can sometimes take 5 years or more to reach peak sales. Since our valuation method consists of applying a P/E to what we think peak earnings will be, it does not account for the time value of money that a typical DCF valuation would account for. In our view, the risk (and therefore the discount) of the time value of money is negligible compared to the risk of whether the drug will have commercial success. In other words, what concerns us more is the risk of whether a drug will sell well or not rather than when it will sell well.

If we had to guess, we would guess that peak earnings for AKBA would occur around the year 2025. But as seasoned biotech investors know, we do not need to wait for the peak sales to actually occur before the stock price reflects the fact that they will occur. This is why biotech stocks can jump 50% - 100%+ on good data readouts and regulatory approvals even though the company still isn't selling anything.

Regulatory and commercial milestones: $0M

AKBA is eligible to receive up to $92M in regulatory milestones and up to $1.3B in commercial milestones across all vadadustat territories worldwide. These substantial amounts that AKBA's partners would be required to pay served to validate the compelling investment opportunity.

Now that a new level of uncertainty for the NDD indication has been introduced, the likelihood of receiving the full milestone amounts is very much reduced. However, the likelihood of receiving a substantial portion of the milestones has not dropped all the way to zero! The $175M that could come from MTPC is still fully in play, as vadadustat has already been approved for both DD and NDD patients in Japan. And the DD patient pools in the US and EU, though smaller than the NDD patient pools, are still significant.

We do not include any milestone payments in our valuation in order to show that from sales alone (sales that can be "counted on") AKBA can be a good investment. But the milestones present additional optionality that could boost the stock price.

Potential Regulatory Milestones

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) Company filings

Potential Commercial Milestones

Sources: 1) Elle Investments, 2) Company filings

Fully diluted share count: 159M

As of July 31, AKBA had 143M shares outstanding. We have identified 16M additional shares that have been excluded from the diluted share count calculation, as their effect on earnings would have been anti-dilutive. The 0.5M warrants belonging to Janssen have an exercise price of $9.81/share, which is much higher than the current price. For this reason, we have not included the warrants in our fully diluted share count.

Fully diluted market cap: $414M

To calculate the fully diluted market cap, we used the closing share price of $2.60/share on September 10.

Price target timeframe: 6 months - 1 year

Risks

Risk #1: Liquidity

As of 2Q20, AKBA had cash and cash equivalents of $245M and available for sale securities of $50M, bringing their total liquidity to $295M. Net cash used in operating activities was $52M for the first six months of 2020, which works out to $26M per quarter. During 2Q20, they recognized $59M in licensing revenues and $53M in R&D expenses. Both of these figures pertain to spending and cost-sharing agreements for the vadadustat global phase 3 programs. Since both INNO2VATE and PRO2TECT trials have completed, we expect these items to decrease significantly going forward. The offsetting amounts will likely result in only a small change to the quarterly cash burn.

AKBA can also borrow an additional $20M (until December 31, 2020) on its Pharmakon term loan agreement.

We anticipate some increase in SG&A expenses should vadadustat be approved and launch in the US, but AKBA has enough cash on hand to cover this. The liquidity situation seems adequate.

Risk #2: Competition

Injectable ESAs

The current standard of care for anemia due to CKD is an injectable ESA. This class of drugs includes brand names such as Epogen (Amgen), Aranesp (Amgen), Procrit (JNJ), Eprex (JNJ), and Mircera (Vifor Pharma/Roche). While we think that vadadustat's oral administration gives it a competitive advantage over these existing therapies, there is a risk that patients and physicians will be reluctant to switch to a new therapy given that AKBA did not show superiority in its trials (only non-inferiority).

Additionally, many of the patents of the branded products mentioned above have either expired already or will expire soon. This could lead to a wave of cheaper alternative entrants into the market. In the EU, several biosimilar versions of injectable ESAs are already available for sale. In the US, Retacrit (Pfizer) launched in November 2018, offering patients a cheaper version of epoetin alfa (Epogen, Procrit, and Eprex). The growth of cheaper biosimilars poses a serious risk to vadadustat given that superiority to injectable ESAs was not shown.

There are also several other HIF-PHI candidates in development.

Roxadustat

FibroGen's (FGEN) roxadustat has been approved in Japan and China thus far. The EU MAA was submitted 2Q20, and the FDA has assigned a PDUFA date of December 20, 2020. FGEN claims that its trial data show both efficacy and safety superiority to epoetin alfa (Epogen, Procrit) (September 2020 presentation, slides 10-35), and some of its marketing materials seem to support that claim - if ever so slightly.

However, the initial reimbursement rates set by Japanese authorities in November 2019 did not reflect an innovation premium over current ESA therapies (2Q20 10-Q, pg 55). FGEN claims that this is because Japanese authorities only looked at the data from the Japan phase 3 trials, which were not designed to evaluate this outcome.

Regardless of whether Japanese authorities revisit the reimbursement pricing issue and assign roxadustat an innovation premium, FGEN's drug has proven itself enough to have attracted major partners in Astellas Pharma and AstraZeneca. Total potential milestones across the partnerships amount to $2.5B. With a US approval decision (for both the DD and NDD indications) expected in the coming months, FGEN is well ahead of AKBA and represents a major source of competition given their head start. At this point, we assume that roxadustat will be approved for both the DD and NDD indications across all territories.

Daprodustat

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) also has an HIF-PHI drug called daprodustat. They received their first regulatory approval on June 29, when Japanese authorities approved daprodustat (marketed as Duvroq) for both DD and NDD patients based on successful phase 3 results in Japan that showed non-inferiority to the current standard of care. The global phase 3 studies are ongoing, and so there is currently no evidence that daprodustat is superior to injectable ESAs. For now, once-daily oral dosing remains the selling point.

Molidustat

Bayer also has an oral HIF-PHI candidate called molidustat. In February they submitted a new drug application to Japanese authorities based on the successful phase 3 MIYABI studies in Japan. But as with the other competitors, their Japanese trials only showed non-inferiority to the current standard of care.

Enarodustat

Japan Tobacco ("JT") and Torii Pharmaceutical also have submitted a marketing application in Japan for their HIF-PHI drug enarodustat. A decision is expected this month. Their application is based on positive phase 3 results in Japan that showed non-inferior efficacy with the current standard of care. When the top-line results were announced on July 12, 2019, the companies claimed that enarodustat had demonstrated a more favorable safety profile during the studies. However, they did not provide any safety data in the press release, so we are unable to comment at this time.

The field of oral HIF-PHI drugs is certainly filling up. But what we conclude from our research is that everyone has more or less only shown non-inferiority to standard of care. The only drug that can plausibly claim to be slightly better is FGEN's roxadustat, but the separation isn't convincing enough so as to suggest that roxadustat will capture the entire market on its own. We think that the current market for injectable ESAs proves that the pie is large enough for several oral drugs to do well, and so we are comfortable with our market share estimates.

Risk #3: The missed safety endpoint will affect approval and uptake for the DD indication

The biggest concern for us is the missed safety endpoint. Even though data from thousands of patients has shown vadadustat to be no more harmful to DD patients than injectable ESAs, we worry that the safety miss in the NDD trial will have spillover effects. The chances of approval and market uptake for DD patients could be lower.

There is precedence for an anemia (due to CKD) drug only being approved for DD patients. In 2012, the FDA approved Omontys (peginesatide) for anemia due to CKD - but only in dialysis patients. Expectations for Omontys were high, as its once-monthly injectable administration was thought to offer a definite improvement over Epogen's thrice-weekly administration. Unfortunately, we don't have meaningful long-term sales data to examine. In February 2013, Affymax and Takeda voluntarily recalled all lots of Omontys and suspended marketing activities after postmarketing reports revealed safety issues. Some patients were experiencing serious hypersensitivity reactions, which included anaphylaxis, a condition that can be fatal. Takeda never identified the cause of the problem, but decided to withdraw its NDA anyway.

It would have strengthened our thesis if Omontys had generated decent sales even for just the DD indication. But its FDA approval at least shows that vadadustat can obtain approval for just part of the CKD market. With respect to eventual uptake, we feel that the benefits of vadadustat's oral administration will allow it to take market share from injectable ESAs, even if it is only targeting part of the CKD market.

There is also the risk that Japanese authorities will rescind approval for NDD-CKD patients given the failure of the global PRO2TECT trial. But the data for the trials in Japan showed no heightened safety risk, so there is no evidence to justify assuming a high probability of this occurring.

The fate of this investment hinges on whether our market share estimates of 5% - 25% for DD patients are reasonable or not. It would be a done deal if vadadustat had shown itself to be superior to injectable ESAs, but since all that was shown was non-inferiority, the competitive advantage of vadadustat is no different than for the other HIF candidates: oral administration alone.

Vadadustat proved its non-inferiority across thousands of dialysis patients, and Vifor Pharma will be exclusively marketing the drug in Fresenius dialysis clinics (which again account for 40% of all US dialysis patients). The May 12, 2017 agreement with Vifor Pharma is contingent upon FDA approval for DD-CKD patients, as well as a requirement for Medicare reimbursement (either as part of a bundled reimbursement model or add-on payment adjustment). Should these two events occur, it would trigger the payment to AKBA of a $20M milestone (now $25M under the expanded agreement).

The terms allow for Vifor Pharma to terminate the agreement upon 12 months' prior written notice after the release of topline data from the global phase 3 program for DD-CKD patients. Since this program met its non-inferiority target and supports a high probability of FDA approval for DD-CKD patients, we have no reason to believe that Vifor Pharma plans on terminating the agreement. This is a major reason why we are comfortable with our US market share estimates. And even if uptake in the EU comes in lower than what we project, it would not impact our valuation materially.

It's generally not a good idea to make investment decisions simply off of what consensus estimates are, as analysts are often overly bullish with their price targets. But we do find it helpful to see where the consensus price target is to see if it can be justified with our own modeling. In AKBA's case, the consensus PT has come down from $17.00/share to $6.86/share. This is 33% higher than our PT, telling us that our model inputs (specifically our market share estimates) are not very far off from what others are now thinking after the failed PRO2TECT trial. So in fact, our estimates may be overly conservative.

We are anxious to hear what management has to say (and how the stock reacts) at the upcoming ASN conference. We hope that their presentation allays some worries over this newly introduced uncertainty. But we feel that the totality of the data thus far justifies a position based on the DD indication in the US and EU alone, along with DD and NDD in Japan.

Conclusion

Our previous calls on AKBA worked out nicely, and we were lucky to begin lightening the position after the stock jumped back in May. This recent drop from the safety endpoint miss requires a readjustment to the thesis, but it also has created a good re-entry opportunity. The NDD indication is clearly a much more lucrative opportunity, but the stock has dropped so much that even with the DD indication in the US and EU alone, AKBA has become mispriced. The potentially large milestone payments and the chance of eventual NDD approval throw in additional optionality value that we have not included in our model. The balance sheet is adequate, vadadustat works just as well as injectable ESAs, and the anemia market is large enough to support several commercial successes. Our PT is $5.17/share, offering 99% upside. We think AKBA is a Strong Buy.

Supporting Items

Upcoming Catalysts

Source: Elle Investments

US Vadadustat Expected Net Profit (Vifor Pharma Territories)

Source: Elle Investments

US Vadadustat Expected Net Sales (Non-Vifor Pharma Territories)

Source: Elle Investments

EU Vadadustat Expected Net Royalty (Otsuka)

Source: Elle Investments

Japan VAFSEO Expected Net Royalty (MTPC)

Source: Elle Investments

