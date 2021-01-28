Secret Hack To Find Great Stocks You Never Heard Of (Video)
Summary
- Learn how to discover authors with a consistent track record of winning trades.
- Follow these authors to get potentially lucrative ideas in the future.
There are lots of authors on Seeking Alpha. Have you ever read a compelling article that convinced you to buy stock in the company discussed? But then you ask yourself, what is the track record of this author? Have they been right about other calls for this stock or industry?
In this video, Daniel shows how you can analyze authors on Seeking Alpha. He highlights an article about NIO (NIO) by Arne Verheyde and shows you a quick hack to find new investment opportunities.
