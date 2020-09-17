Best CEF Deals At The Moment - August

Each investor will need to assess whether they want to swap an existing CEF into one of these options.

This is a report that I will be compiling each month broken down by sector and category.

(Please note: This report was from Aug. 25. Prices and data have changed since then. Please due some additional due diligence before making a trade.)

This will be a new monthly report we issue to members. Here we will detail, by asset class and sub-category, finding the two best options. But what is "best?" Are we talking about fundamentals? Or are we talking about valuation? Or some combination of the two?

For the most part, we cover the best funds from a fundamental aspect through our monthly updates of Nuveen, Blackrock, and PIMCO UNII reports. In our Weekly Commentaries, we cover a lot of what's looking cheap. This report will be organized a bit differently. We will be using a formula to find the best combination of the two. It will be a mix of quantitative and qualitative features.

On the quantitative side, we will be looking, all else equal, for the highest covered, and thus safest, distributions. We also will look at NAV trends favoring rising NAVs over falling NAVs.

Qualitatively, we are looking at other factors like technical analysis, certain positioning in the portfolio of the fund, and management or sponsor quality.

Municipal Bonds

Muni bonds are attractive today though not nearly as they were a couple of months ago. NAVs have stalled a bit thanks to a large amount of new supply hitting the market and a fear of higher rates as the economy continues to mend. But near term the selling pressure is likely the cause of Congress' failure to reach a deal regarding state aid.

In the last couple of weeks, we've seen some selling pressure as what's typically been a light issuance time of year has seen significant new issues come to the market. YTD returns in municipals have been driven by strong technical factors of supply and demand, instead of improvement in municipal credit. The pressure on municipal issuers shows up in the form of escalating defaults thus far in 2020. According to Money Marketing Accounts, there have been 47 unique defaults on a year-to-date basis, which is a 34% increase from the 35 defaults at this time last year.

We are watching NAVs closely and want to see strong technicals rebuild before buying. But investors can swap within the sector to the best positioned.

In our Model Portfolio, we have added a cushion to the buy under discount thresholds to account for the weaker NAVs. We will take that off once NAVs stabilize and resume their trend higher.

Top Pick: Blackrock MuniYield Quality II (MQT) Yield 4.60%, Discount -9.2%

The fund scores very high on a fundamental aspect with 105% coverage, strong UNII balance and positive UNII balance trend. All this to say the distribution is safe for many more months. Additionally, it has one of the lowest two-year redemption exposures for any Blackrock fund at just 12.4%.

From a valuation standpoint, it's relatively cheap. The discount had reached down into the 6's not long ago but has since reversed and widened to -8.9%. This is near the one-year average but compared to the muni CEF space, relatively wide.

Runner Up: Blackrock Muni Enhanced (MEN), Yield 4.50%, Discount -6.7%

This fund was one of our top conviction picks that's also undergoing a merger of four funds into one. Given where Blackrock AZ Muni (MZA) is currently trading, investors should be swapping out of that and into the cheapest alternative. The cheapest alternative is MEN at a 6.75% discount to NAV.

Not only is the fund likely to benefit from some "CEF merger arbitrage" but the fund also is a great one, fundamentally speaking. Coverage is 103.7% through June with UNII of $0.038 and a positive trend. It's in the top tier for all the key metrics we use.

You get a handsome 4.5% tax-free yield and for those in the top or near top tax brackets that's a 7%-plus tax-equivalent yield.

Preferreds

Preferreds, like munis, are largely a homogeneous category, meaning that the portfolios can be very similar in what they own. However, the key here in CEFs is how much are actually in CEFs and how much do they have in other categories. For example, some funds like JHancock Preferred Income III (NYSE:HPS) has 13% in common equity.

Preferreds are a lower-liquidity space. They tend to see very little volatility for most of the time and extreme volatility for small periods of time. As my former boss told me once, they take the elevator down as everyone rushes for the exits together and then the escalator back up. That is evidenced by the chart below (h/t to Tim McPartland of Innovative Income Investor).

You can see that the average preferred stock in January and February were just above $25.50 (or a slight premium to par). Then the COVID-19 Crisis hit in March and prices plummeted very quickly. The blue line (all $25 issues) fell from $25.72 to under $18.40, a drop of 28.4%. So much for being a safer more defensive area part of the market.

But that was not due to credit risk as much as it was liquidity risk. Too many sellers and a dearth of buyers.

All this being said, I like to buy during periods of volatility and then just hold until they are well above par or called away and in the process locking in a juicy income stream.

Right now, we continue to climb back having recently retraced above a $24 average price. So we still have some more to go but we've already recovered about 93% of that March decline. But I think risks are about balanced here. If we see a return to volatility, then prices are likely to decline again to the $20 area. If we don't, they should continue to move back toward par (although it will be difficult for them to get back to prior highs given the number of issues that have suspended dividends).

Top Pick: Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return (FLC), Yield 7.42%, Premium +1.33%

The reason we have selected a fund that trades at a premium to par is that the long-term track record and management quality is the best of the best. The fund is number one over the last one, three, and five years using NAV total returns. That's impressive.

The fund is levered by 33% which is about average for a preferred CEF. The portfolio is about half investment grade and half non-investment grade or not rated. And like most preferred funds, they are heavy into banks and insurance companies who are the largest issuers of preferred shares.

I'm not concerned about buying the fund at a small premium as it's very close to their long-term average valuation. And when I compare to Flah & Crum's other preferred funds, it's relatively cheap.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income (PFD): 16.83% premium vs. 8.6% average premium.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opp (PFO): 5.03% premium vs. 3.44% average premum.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities (FFC): 9.01% premium vs. 5.1% average premium.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income (DFP): 5.04% premium vs. 1.3% average premium.

Runner Up: First Trust Intermediate Duration Pref & Income (FPF), Yield 7.16%, Discount -2.54%

This is a fund that has been in our Core Portfolio for some time. We like the underlying sub-advisor Stonebridge Advisors. After Flah & Crum, FPF is the best performer over the last three years. It's slightly less levered at 29.9% with a slightly greater amount of investment grade issues. It's also more international focused with just over half of the portfolio from outside of the US. Most importantly, it's more heavily weighted to institutional preferreds ($1,000 par values).

The fund also reduces its duration using interest rate hedges. Now that has not helped them in the last many years but with rates near the zero bound, it may be of help in the future.

High Yield

Money has been flowing into the high-yield space at a relentless pace. Investors are hunting for yield wherever they can find it. Think of this. Two years ago in late 2018, the Treasury was issuing 10-year debt with a yield just over 3%. Two weeks ago, Ball (NYSE:BLL), a non-investment grade company that makes bottles and cans, issued a 10-year note with a 2.875% coupon. The way the market has changed in the last 6-24 months has been incredible.

In February, spreads (the additional yield investors require for owning a credit risk asset) were near post-2008 "tights" at 3.5%. That means a five-year corporate bond and a five-year government bond had a 3.5% difference in yield. The greater the difference in yield, the greater the risk of the bond. By the end of March, that spread difference reached 11%. That eclipsed the high yield bear market of 2016 when it hit 9%.

Today, the spreads are down to 5.25%, having retraced about 75% of the widening realized during the onset of the crisis. As volatility and the economy continue to heal, those spreads should continue to come in.

However, as yields and prices of high yield now being mostly recovered, the ability of these bonds to absorb a re-emergence of volatility has declined drastically. The dichotomy between the real economy and the markets would suggest that a greater, not lower, margin of safety is warranted. This means we think investors should be cautious and move up in quality (if you haven't done so already) into a more defensive positioning. If you want to venture into high yield, there may be better value in senior loans than in fixed coupon non-investment grade bonds.

Top Pick: Blackrock 2022 Global Income Opp (BGIO), Yield 7.06%, Discount -3.30%

This is a target term fund that liquidates in early 2022 at a targeted NAV of $9.83. The NAV is at $8.79 which means if they hit that target (less than a 50% shot at this point), you would realize a 12% rate of return in addition to the yield generated.

The -3.3% discount is a tailwind yield as you realize that over the next two years since the fund liquidates at NAV. That is a bonus 2.0% annualized that you get for free. I think the fund is trading at that relatively large discount possibly because of Rick Reider, Blackrock's Chief talking head often on CNBC and Bloomberg selling a tremendous amount of shares. We think that will close in the next month or so.

The fund itself is 55% US with about 60% of the fund in corporate bonds following be securitized debt. Over a quarter of the portfolio is investment grade. Another 28% are in BB bonds, the highest non-investment grade bond rating.

As always with target terms, use of limit orders is essential. The price you buy at makes a large difference to your return. I would have an array of orders at or below $8.50.

Runner Up: Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA), Yield 7.23%, Discount -8.20%

Another target term fund that is trading well below NAV. That increases the tailwind yield which is approaching 1.2% (given the four years time horizon). The NAV is recovering quickly rising a few cents each day. At $8.26, the NAV has a ways to go to reach its targeted payout of $9.83 but it also has four years to do it.

What we often see are term funds cut the distribution to "hoard" net investment income in order to boost NAV and hit that target. If the NAV continues to rise as it has, there would be no need to do that until the final year of the fund's existence.

The fund is still down 25% YTD and up 21% in the last three months.

The portfolio is mostly commercial mortgage securities and yields 7.23% with the shares trading at a relatively cheap value. The one-year z-score is -1.2 which also is a relatively attractive level. The fund is smaller with lower liquidity and tends to jump around a lot. Be careful when buying/selling and always use a limit order.

Runner Up Two: Credit Suisse High Yield Bond (DHY), Yield 9.3%, Discount -11%

A perpetual fund that invests in some of the lower quality of high-yield bonds. The fund is providing a nice margin of safety with a nearly -11% discount vs. a typical -6.5% average. The yield is 9.3%.

The shares likely trade that wide because of the distribution cut back in December. However, the fund wasn't earning that prior distribution level for some time. So it really reduced the distribution's payment of your own capital coming back to you.

The big negative is that the fund is mostly single -B (second highest quality non-investment grade rating) and 30% in CCC (which I consider the same as equity). So the overall credit risk of the fund is on the higher end of where I would typically want to be. However, with the large discount to NAV that is abnormally wide, it provides a bit of a margin of safety.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MEN, IHTA, MQT, FPF, FLC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.