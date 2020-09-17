Cannabis Is Medicine (Podcast)

Summary

Though much of the US and Canadian cannabis space is focused on the adult-use/rec market, Africa, Europe, Asia (most of the world!) are more focused on the medical side and that's where the legal industry is being established.

David Parry, CEO of Cannsun Medhel, talks to us about the medical properties and potential of cannabis.

Focusing on Africa, Europe and Asia. Learning from indigenous communities about historical treatments and complements to THC and CBD.

Integrating business with community, righting social equity wrongs, sustainably using stalks and roots, pushing back against traditional pharma and building a good seed bank in Africa and Thailand.