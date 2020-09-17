We lay out the key difference between our views and consensus and give investors the data to make up their own minds.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) has been an interesting case study of investors ignoring the present and focusing on the future. It has enjoyed an excellent bounce off the March lows, and since our last bearish article, it has moved even higher. The bullish take is that the stock is extremely cheap based on normalized earnings which should return eventually. However, from our perspective, normalcy is very far-fetched and slowly others are coming around to our thinking.

Recovery Stalling

While progress has been made in getting the vaccine ready, the fact remains that we still do not have one yet. Hospitalizations and deaths have fortunately fallen in the US, but things are nowhere near normal for air travel. This is best reflected in the TSA checkpoint numbers which have made slow progress since early July.

Source: Blue Swan Daily

UAL is matching this pattern and its recent update showed that even in October it will only fly at 40% of its capacity versus last year.

"United Airlines today announced it plans to fly 40% of its full schedule in October 2020 compared to October of last year. In September, United expects to fly 34% of its full schedule. Domestically, United plans to fly 46% of its full schedule in October 2020 compared to October of last year, compared to the 38% schedule it plans to fly domestically in September 2020. The airline also plans to resume eight routes to Hawaii, pending approval of the state's pre-arrival COVID testing program. Internationally, United expects to fly 33% of its schedule compared to October of 2019, which is up compared to the 29% schedule it plans to fly in September. United continues to respond to the growth in leisure travel demand by adding flights to cities in Mexico, Central America and South America."

Source: Press Release

This is slow and every single month that goes by with such low numbers, decreases the final equity value for UAL.

Consensus Moving Closer Our Position

When we highlighted how incredibly bullish the consensus was on the UAL thesis versus reality in our last article, we got pushback from the bulls. The fact remains that analysts are just pricing in a V-shaped recovery and that is not coming to fruition. We can best see this in the consensus analyst estimates versus 90 days back.

Source: Yahoo Finance

There remains a very wide dispersion in estimates and we believe the ones expecting a positive EPS will have to reconsider.

Source: Yahoo Finance

What Is Being Missed?

While we are sympathetic to the idea that UAL's value should be looked at by examining a more normal environment, the fact remains that we may not get there for several years. Analysts are still forecasting $4.87 of earnings in 2022.

Data by YCharts

Leaving aside the fact that airlines levered as much as UAL are probably fairly valued in the 6-8X earnings range (which means you should not expect shares to be higher than today if earnings are met in 2022), this number also stems from extreme optimism. Revenue estimates for two years out have been on a downward trajectory since the beginning of the pandemic and are now at $34.75 billion.

Data by YCharts

That is an area where we deviate markedly from consensus. Our take here is that those revenue numbers, alongside the large tacked on debt and a weak pricing environment will allow UAL to break even at best. You can see the weak pricing environment in 2013 below and UAL made about $1.60 in earnings back then. That was on the back of $37 billion in revenues and a better balance sheet than what they will have when they get out of this.

Data by YCharts

Another way to look at this is to examine breakeven load factors versus achieved load factors. When the two are close, profits are thin. On the contrary, when they are far apart, profits are good. So, we can see that in the 2000-2008 era, the two were close and profits were hard to come by. The 2015-2019 era was much better and airlines achieved big profits.

Source: IATA

Now breakeven load factors are accelerating upwards, partially because of newly tacked on debt and partially because of pricing power. Our point is that the 2015-2019 era is done and is not coming back, at least not in the next 3-5 years.

Risk Factors To Our Bear Case

Every day that goes by, we marvel at the meagre amount of interest people are ready to accept in return for lending money, even to distressed companies. That trend continues today and allows companies like UAL to refinance at good prices. To the extent this madness continues, it reduces profitability risk down the line.

Extremely accelerated vaccine timelines are also a risk to our bear case. While we remain optimistic on availability and functionality of vaccines, we just don't believe that the world will get the necessary doses in the next 15 months. While the vaccine skeptics have thrown in the towel (notice the decline in percentages expecting the vaccine after April 2022), the doses being discussed here are for only 8% of the US population.

Source: Good Judgement Project

Still, if we could have enough effective vaccines for even half the US population by mid-2021, that would reduce our bearish outlook further.

Conclusion

UAL is a strong sell on any bounce. We expect airlines to trade at low multiples for the next few years, more or less in line with the 2011-2013 era of 5X EV to EBITDA.

Data by YCharts

2022 EBITDA estimates are around $5.5 billion and far too optimistic in our opinion.

Data by YCharts

But even assigning a 5.0 multiple to that gets us to an EV of $27.5 billion. The current market capitalization is $10.7 billion. The last report shows current assets of around $10 billion, current liabilities of $16.4 billion and long-term debt of $14.3 billion. In addition, there are lots of other liabilities that need to be dealt with.

Source: Seeking Alpha

This of course is Q2 2020 and not even close to the point where cash will stop going out the door. So, how UAL enters 2022 is debatable, but what is not in question is that it will be far worse than what the balance sheet shows today. UAL also issued 46 million shares in 2020 and you should expect another 50-100 million shares by the end of 2021. These factors will continue to weigh on the stock and we don't think there is any meaningful long-term upside at today's price, even in a best case scenario. We still rate this one as a strong sell.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.