The crisis continues to ease, sans many competitors. Little more is needed for the preferred stock, which is currently at a 40% discount to redemption value.

It aggressively re-engineered its business practices to manage the shutdowns. As such, it’s already very close to the cash flow breakeven point while its competitors are in disarray.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a very proficiently run business created by the family that now dominates its leadership – and holds a sizable stake.

In the late 1970s, Hasu and Hersha Shah – a young Indian couple – bought an 11-room motel in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, in order to flip it. But the horns soon began to blare at nearby nuclear power station Three Mile Island.

And all seemed lost.

The reactor was showing signs of going into meltdown, causing government authorities to shut down the entire area – including the motel – for months.

The family had only made the purchase to advance their goal of building a nest egg of $50,000. That was to build a business back in India, where they had every intention of returning to.

They’d accurately noticed the large profits available from buying and updating foreclosed properties. And they already had successfully flipped a series of single-family homes.

Had their luck completely changed?

Hersha’s Management Was Born to Do This

During the three-week nuclear lockdown itself, there was of course no revenue. But soon after, armies of cleanup workers and inspectors came swarming in. And they needed somewhere to stay.

Hasu and Hersha were happy to accommodate them.

Later, they bought a larger hotel. Nearby was a driving school looking for a simple system to guarantee student accommodations. And so the Shahs obliged once again, even expanding the building as the driving school grew.

This family ended up spending a lot of time in hotel management roles, particularly selling placements to corporate clients. And so their sons, Jay and Neil, learned the business first hand as a result.

In 1999, Hasu and Hersha took the company public, beginning a continuous streak of expansion funded largely by debt.

In 2006, Jay stepped in as CEO and Neil as president and COO. Together, they reached into the vacation market, especially in New York City, Miami, and the area around Disney World.

The group now owns 48 hotels with a combined 7,600 rooms nationwide. Just over half its earnings come from five-star luxury and lifestyle hotels. Another 32% falls into the upscale, or four-star, category. And the remaining 14% is three-star, or upper-midscale.

Half of earnings come from Hilton or Marriott branded hotels. Hyatt and IHG Hotels also are among its clients, and it works with independent hotels and collections as well.

The Shutdowns Were Just a Blast From the Past for Hersha

The coronavirus shutdowns were a shock to most of us, but basically déjà vu for Hasu and Hersha Shah. That’s why, where other companies panicked, Hersha Hospitality Trust moved quickly to refocus its business.

As early as March, Jay and Neil slashed their salaries by 50%.

The board of directors agreed to receive their fees in common shares instead of cash.

Corporate sales, general and administrative costs were slashed by 25%, saving $4.1 million.

Common and preferred dividends were cancelled, starting retrospectively in March and continuing through the year – forestalling a $72.5 million cash outflow.

The company chopped $15-$20 million of planned capital expenditures.

Yet Hersha didn’t automatically close all its hotels. It carefully re-evaluated them to work out how to continue operating what they could with skeleton staffs.

For one thing, the brothers arranged for managers to cross-cover between closely-located hotels. For another, restaurants and bars were almost all closed down. And housekeeping services for guests were completely eliminated, with rooms being thoroughly cleaned between stays, but not during.

This was all based on the reasoning that essential workers would still be out there, seeking simple, straightforward accommodations. So their sales department started selling rooms en-bloc to healthcare systems that needed to bus in workers but wanted them to avoid public transport in the process.

The net result of their cost-cutting endeavors was impressive, trimming Q1 cash burn significantly.

Of course, none of that was entirely altruistic. The family cares deeply about the company’s shareholders.

But that’s partially because the family makes up a large chunk of the company’s shareholders. Both parents and sons have huge ownership stakes. In fact, they’ve been continuously buying more this year at bedrock prices.

Together, they now control over 12% of the common stock.

The Cloud or the Silver Lining?

Admittedly, it might not be attractive to map out Hersha Hospitality Trust’s (HT) hotels (in the first graphic) considering the rates of COVID-19 deaths (in the second).

NYC and the West Coast account for almost half of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s income. Philadelphia, Washington D.C., Boston, and South Florida account for most of the rest.

Moreover, Hersha’s properties aren’t randomly situated. Again, management purposely aimed for locations popular with holidaymakers and business travelers, which made them harder hit sooner than later.

But that should mean two things:

The local population of, say, New York already is used to accepting health precautions.

A substantial fraction of people there already will have developed immunity to the virus.

Combined, that should mean a reduction in the number of new cases each externally injected case will directly elicit. And that should mean that new outbreaks keep getting smaller and smaller until they fizzle out entirely.

New York will be a beneficiary of this phenomenon, even without a vaccine.

We also should consider the lessened competition, with some competitors permanently closing locations. Perhaps the most striking example was the 44-story Hilton Times Square.

Shah said in the Q2 call:

“We have already seen the headlines of big-box hotels in New York closing their doors forever. As many as 5,000 rooms among them so far. And we think of this as the tip of the iceberg in terms of hotel closures. Industry researchers have estimated that 20% of New York's total room count, about 25,000 keys, could permanently close.”

As for Hersha, it plans to still be standing.

Business Recovery

At the end of Q2, the company had cash (and cash equivalents) on hand of $23.2 million. If the burn rate continues at the same rate as in July – at $7.8 million per month – this would last only until the end of Q3.

However, management is looking to sell non-core assets at this point. Plus:

Costs showed a downward trajectory during Q2, and this might continue.

New loans could be obtained.

Trade seems to be picking up, as we detail below.

That last one, of course, is the most important.

The national hotel business, believe it or not, isn’t in a permanent tailspin. Occupancy typically runs between 50% and 72% depending on the time of year, with the summer being the busiest.

At the peak of the pandemic, that crashed to around 22%, though by the end of Q2, it was in the low 40% range. And recent data shows it to have already reached 50% again.

As of Sept. 1, Hersha reported that 38 of its 48 hotels were open. By the time this is published, that figure should have reached 43.

All told, the company needs 50%-55% occupancy at room prices that are 15%-20% below normal in order to break even. Barring new waves of COVID-19 in New England or particularly bad outbreaks in South Florida, Hersha should achieve that level in the next month or two.

Credit Climate

Hersha Hospitality currently has about $1.3 billion of debt. But its lenders agreed to give it a covenant holiday last quarter.

The Shahs managed to negotiate a five-quarter holiday, a testament to their schmoozing abilities – something every hotel owner should have. So the next covenant test will be on June 30, 2021, almost a year from now.

Moreover, the weighted average interest rate it’s paying is only 3.7%. And almost all of it’s at fixed or capped rates (or has swaps in place to achieve the same effect).

Average maturity is 3.2 years, with:

$217 million due in 2021

$337 million due in 2022

$488 million due in 2024

We project that cash flow will be impressively positive at the corporate level by the time that first date rolls around. In which case, the covenant criteria will be met. Either that or it will be so close to being met that the lenders will agree to a further brief extension or two.

And it’s unlikely Hersha will face significant difficulty in rolling over its debt. It has plenty of options, including issuing fresh debt, selling properties, or issuing a new class of preferreds once the already existing ones are back up near par.

Speaking of that latter option…

Common or Preferred?

Hersha’s preferred stock has a total redemption value of $367.5 million. This is what we see when we split the current equity element of its total book asset value into preferred and common stock:

Bear in mind that the $2.05 billion shown is the depreciated asset value. It’s calculated on the basis that some of the hotels have “worn out” over time since being built or purchased.

While this accounting convention is correct for automobiles or computer equipment, it’s not the ideal way of looking at buildings. Property tends to hold its value over time, even increasing over the decades through inflation and economic growth.

What really matters is the net operating income a company can extract from such holdings. And while that will probably be very low in 2020, we expect a return to normality from there.

In light of these considerations, at the current market prices, we strongly prefer the preferred shares. They have a much greater margin of safety over a two- to three-year time frame.

In which case, Hersha has three preferred issues, all of which have similar coupons, or yields calculated on the $25 par value:

6.875% for HT-C

6.5% for HT-D (HT.PD)

6.5% for HT-E. (HT.PE)

All are cumulative. So missed dividends – such as from Q2 and Q3 – will be fully paid in the future, and before common shareholders receive a single penny.

With insiders holding around 15% of the commons, you can bet that preferred dividends won’t remain suspended longer than necessary.

None of the preferreds have pre-specified maturity dates. But all can be called at will, meaning the company can return the $25 capital due and stop paying dividends at any time.

Since Hersha’s preferreds are all trading well below their par value though, an early call would be a shareholder boon.

First Amongst Equals

When deciding which Hersha Hospitality preferreds to buy, consider their “change of control” provisions. These govern what happens if the company changes ownership in a takeover or delisting.

Suppose an acquirer comes along and says “I’ll buy up all the commons at a price of $X.” Preferred holders then have two options:

Sit tight and become preferred shareholders in the new entity. Convert to commons, with the amount they get either being proportional to their money due or 2.8x preferreds. Whichever is lower.

At the Sept. 13 common price of $6, 2.8x commons is $16.8. That’s hardly the end of the world if one has bought HT-E below that level. And HT-D’s conversion factor is 2.88, which is slightly better.

But the prospectus for HT-C is 9.24!

Now, that doesn’t mean you should routinely expect to be over three times better off holding those preferreds. That’s only if Hersha is taken over after a collapse in common share price below $2.70.We mention this because the company could indeed vanish into insider hands, particularly the Shah’s.

With over 12% ownership, a track record of buying on dips, and a demonstrable history of “thinking like an owner," the Shahs already could be working to go private.

Common shareholders would of course get a premium. Just not a very good one, particularly for those who bought in at a higher price.

Moreover, this business-savvy company could easily wait for another dip to act on that possibility (if they’re going to).

But preferreds do well in a privatization. In particular, Class-C owners should get $25 per share, plus missed dividends.

And those who get in at $15, only to be bought out, will be compensated by $25 + $1.29 = $26.29. Cash.

Opportunity Could Be Ticking

The ticker we’re looking at is HT.PC (HT.PC) on Seeking Alpha and HT.C, HT.PRC, or HT PRC on stockbroker sites.

Currently trading around $15, the stock offers:

A redemption value of $25, which will also be available if there’s a change of control with common stock above $2.70.

3x $0.43 = $1.29 worth of dividends owed from 2020, which will not be paid this year but will almost certainly have to be paid in 2021.

From 2021 onward, an 11.5% yield on cost resulting from the annual $1.72 dividend stream.

A high likelihood of returning to par once dividend payments are back to normal. This would give the option to exit with a 67% capital gain.

Keen speculators could join the family in investing directly in the common shares. And, to be sure, that would allow a larger potential upside if things go well going forward.

However, we at iREIT are making a cautious recommendation for the Class C preferreds all the same.

