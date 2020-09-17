Data is available, but not widely reported, showing how strong the loan portfolio is performing and that lending to new customers is recovering quicker than expected.

The bear case against LendingClub centers around how it will perform in a recession. The bear case is unraveling before our eyes but the market has not caught on.

I am in firmly in the camp that a great rotation into value stocks is coming. In the universe of stocks I follow, very few have been completely left behind as the market has recovered. LendingClub (LC) is my highest conviction buy on the coming value rotation and it has been completely left behind. The stock currently sits near its all-time lows and has effectively sat out the recovery seen from the broader stock market. What excites me most is this is a value stock, that will return to being a growth stock, with a technology pedigree in the FinTech industry, that benefits from the digitization of banking that is leaping forward as a result of COVID-19. Effectively, there is something here for everyone in terms of why they should like LendingClub.

There is a simple question that should be on your mind and that is on my mind. Why has LendingClub been left out of the recovery and what is going to change? If you can commit 10 minutes to reviewing the due diligence presented here I believe you will agree that the risk-reward, the opportunity to generate alpha, is massive with this opportunity.

The reward could be a short-term doubling of the stock price on the back of an economic recovery and the long-term reward could be a multi-bag opportunity on the back of successfully executing on the purchase of Radius Bank.

The risk is extremely limited. Trading at just over $5 a share with a market cap of $360M, and a book value of $750M, LendingClub is trading for less than .5x book value. When I say the risk is extremely limited you don't have to trust me you can trust the market. It was just recently announced that On Deck Capital (ONDK) would be acquired by Enova for $90M. As of its latest earnings report, On Deck had a book value of $219M and was thus acquired at .41x book value. On Deck was in very bad shape when it agreed to be acquired by Enova. You want to compare On Deck and LendingClub? There is no comparison. On Deck was a structurally failing model in the time of COVID-19 with its primary borrower being small businesses. The over 15-day delinquency rate at On Deck was 39.5% as of its latest earnings report. At LendingClub, over 95% of the borrowers were not on a hard-ship plan and paying on time during the same period when On Deck had a 39.5% delinquency rate. If you want to know your risk you can use the beaten down On Deck name as your likely worst-case scenario. And that would imply less than 20% downside to achieve the same valuation at which On Deck was purchased at in a lifesaving fire-sale.

LendingClub is poised to re-rate significantly higher with multiple catalysts on the horizon. The likely continuing economic recovery, market awareness that consumer loans are performing better than expected, awareness that the company is actively lending to new customers again, and awareness that the company has recently increased its expected IRR for its portfolio of loans. This is the opportunity to buy the stock before the market rotates into value and then the herd stampedes into this name finding it is value and so much more.

Preemptively Rebutting the Bear Case

The bear case is simple. LendingClub will collapse during a recession. Borrowers won't pay their loans and LendingClub will be stuck holding the bag (and loans) while investors will not have an appetite to buy loans and generate fees for LendingClub.

Unless you live in a cave you realize we are likely in, or maybe already in and out of, an actual recession. Loan performance at LendingClub has been incredibly strong. The company marked down the carrying value of its loans initially in the March/April time-frame with complete uncertainty during COVID-19. During the August Q2 2020 earnings call, the company noted that they were now selling those same loans at prices above where they were marked down. The loans are performing, and this hurts the Bear case.

But the Bears are not weak, and so they throw more stuff at the wall in a futile effort to support their case even as it begins to wobble. They claim that the strong loan performance is:

Again, the Bear argument doesn't take the time to look at the facts. The first public fact that most should know is that this is what a LendingClub borrower looks like:

Source: Company Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

What the table above should tell you is that the LendingClub borrower is generally not getting government stimulus in the form of a one-time check. The borrower is also not as likely to have been employed in a service/hospitality industry most impacted by the COVID-19 job losses if they are making over $90K per year.

But, if the Bear argument still believes this is all luck and government stimulus, then we can look to the data. The extra government stimulus in the form of additional unemployment benefits stopped paying out in July. We have access to a phenomenal data source from DV01. This company is a data analytics company with access to almost $20B of personal loan data. The latest report can be found at A Hub Between Lenders and Capital Markets | dv01 and is fascinating. This big data hub on personal loan performance is a large part of the reason you should own LendingClub and not listen to the Bear arguments. Some key points from the report are shown below:

Source: DV01.co September 2020 update

We have the fastest recession in US history, with a once in a generation Pandemic, and delinquency rates are below historical averages.

While this seems impossible, the reality is the borrowers taking on personal loans generally have good incomes and low debt-to-income. They also have good credit as shown by the LendingClub profile of over a 700 credit score. These are typically 36-month loans. Put that all together, and this borrower is not going to wreck their good credit they have worked so hard to build. This is a real industry, with good borrowers, and it is performing better than anyone expected during a recession.

I rest my recession case - the Bear should go into hibernation.

Portfolio Performing Strongly and Lending Has Resumed

Each quarter LendingClub typically provides an investor update, both for stock investors and those who invest in loans on its platforms. At the onset of the pandemic LendingClub provided an update that they would be severely curtailing the issuance of new loans and also raising the rates they charge to buyers given enhanced risk in lending. Rates were increased by 2 to 4% depending on the riskiness of the borrower.

LendingClub has also provided guidance that it expects the loans most impacted by COVID-19, those not quite yet at the point of being paid off and those originated right before the pandemic, to generate a 3% IRR. For most of us, we don't get out of bed to earn a 3% IRR. But when the 3-year treasury is yielding .16% a 3% IRR in the pandemic is not that bad.

What has not yet been reported, and is a big part of the story, is that LendingClub quietly made a material announcement on what they are targeting to generate as far as investor returns going forward. As recently as early August, the targeted return was 5.06% as seen in this company post on August 11th. Fast forward only 8 days to August 19th and the company provided another update on targeted returns. This time, they boosted the targeted returns by over 10% to 5.6%. Looking back over years of updates LendingClub has rarely adjusted their return outlook that quickly. Why the change? The answer is pretty simple. The borrowers are performing and the company is seeing the benefit of charging higher rates.

In a world of no yield, remember the .16% yield on a 3-year treasury, a 5.6% return is extremely attractive. These are short duration loans. Would you rather lend your money on a 72-month car loan at 4%? How about a 30-year mortgage paying less than 3%? The security of those assets would be pointless in a major economic downturn. What is attractive to investors is the ability to earn a strong yield with a short maturity like you find with the personal loans offered at LendingClub.

LendingClub purposely curtailed new loan issuance in the most recent quarter during the height of the pandemic as seen below:

Source: Company Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Originations fell from a run-rate of over $3B per quarter in 2019 to ~$330M in Q2 2020. The company also noted on the last earnings call that most of its lending was focused on the over 3M members, or previous LendingClub customers. These customers are very valuable in the sense that they continue to use the service offered and the company has prior data on them giving greater insight on their ability and willingness to perform.

Guidance given on the earnings call was for originations in Q3 to approach $500-600M. Five of the top Ten investors had returned to the platform and were lending money but the bulk of the loans in Q3 were again expected to go to prior borrowers or members.

Alternative data that is not being discussed would lead us to believe that the company has seen a material acceleration in new loans issued during Q3. The data below is from PeerCube, a site that aggregates public data of loans listed on the LendingClub platform:

Source: www.Peercube.com

What we can see from the data above is that loans on the platform have steadily risen since a bottom in April. In fact, the loan volume on the platform in August 2020 reached levels seen as recently as Q4 2019 and Q1 2020 (pre-COVID-19). The data is directional as not all loans are made available and picked up in this data. A segment of loans is sold directly to 3rd party investors and would not appear here. The above graph is not meant to say loan issuance has returned to previous levels. But it does give a sense of the continued stair step higher in the recovery.

Another data point comes from SEMRUSH which is a website analytics site that provides data on organic and paid website visits. LendingClub had previously noted that they had paused all paid advertising as a cost savings initiative given they did not want to lend to new borrowers in an uncertain time. On the last earnings call, they did not imply that they were ready to start lending to new borrowers. The data from SEMRUSH shows us that they are once again paying for digital advertising as seen below:

Source: www.semrush.com

The blue line represents the level of digital advertising. You can see it drop to zero from April through July and then begin again in August. Nothing earth shattering, but again I believe this is a quicker recovery than the market is expecting as you don't advertise to bring in new customers if you are not prepared to lend to them. Lending to new customers would validate the recovery and the return to normalcy for LendingClub. The image below shows a Google search for "personal loan" done on 9/11/20. Again we can see that LendingClub shows up as the top paid advertisement for this search term.

Source: www.google.com

In summation, the portfolio is performing strong enough to both raise expectations for investors (higher projected returns) and to begin marketing again for new borrowers. This is flying completely under the radar and should have a very positive impact when the market figures it out or the company explains it on their next earnings call.

The Inflection Point: Acquiring Radius Bank

Earlier this year LendingClub announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire Radius Bank. Radius is a 100% digital bank that was voted best online bank by Bankrate in 2020. The acquisition price is $185M (75% cash and 25% stock).

The acquisition is a game changer. If you want to read a fascinatingly detailed article on why it is a game changer I suggest you read this one. From an investment point of view, LendingClub acquires an asset base (over $1B in deposits) and the ability to make significantly more money. This will come in multiple ways:

LendingClub currently pays 3rd party fees to issue the loans to borrowers given LendingClub is not a bank. This acquisition will save $25M annually from not paying those fees

Cost of funding will improve as LendingClub now borrows on warehouse lines at 4% rates and then lends that money. In the future, they will use their deposit base (against which they are paying almost nothing thanks to the Fed dropping rates). This will generate at least another $15M in savings. Costs of funds as shown in this presentation for Radius are 1.7% and of 90% of their funding comes from deposits.

Finally, with their own balance sheet of assets/deposits LendingClub can hold a significantly larger amount of loans and benefit from the net interest income earned on those. The company has modeled growing this to $40M annually (over time) on $1B of investments.

Source: Company Presentation

Radius represents an $80M pre-tax opportunity for LendingClub with about $40M of that being realized almost immediately after the acquisition is closed. In addition, there are certainly other synergies from development costs and people costs that the company will benefit from as well.

What the market seems to be forgetting is that LendingClub achieved GAAP profitability for the first time in Q4 2019. For what is effectively still a start-up company in a burgeoning industry the GAAP profitability milestone was a big deal. In FY 2019 they also generated almost $800M of revenue (~10% growth YoY) and adjusted EBITDA of over $130M. LendingClub was in a strong position prior to COVID-19. LendingClub had been growing its total loan issuance at an astounding clip with a focus on growth over profits as seen in the graphic below:

Source: Company Website

Total loan issuance had grown from less than $5B in 2013 to almost $60B by June of 2020. Achieving GAAP profitability while also scaling the business was an impressive feat.

Company management noted on the last earnings call that their most important task right now was ensuring they make decisions that will allow them to gain regulatory approval to complete the Radius transaction. To that end, they are not using LendingClub cash to warehouse any new loans on their balance sheet. In fact, in an environment where most companies were burning cash at an alarming rate LendingClub saw an increase in net liquidity QoQ during the worst time of the pandemic:

With over $550M of liquidity LendingClub is in great shape to acquire Radius and capitalize the bank.

A final point with regards to the business model is that LendingClub also has a significant recurring revenue stream from its servicing portfolio. When a 3rd party investor funds a loan on the LendingClub platform, LendingClub issues the loan and collects the payments in return for a servicing fee. Prior to COVID-19, the servicing portfolio had reached almost $16B as seen below:

This recurring revenue stream had, and will have again in the future, the potential to generate almost $200M in recurring revenue for the company on an annual basis. In a world where recurring revenue is valued at a premium the market is giving no value whatever to this valuable revenue stream.

The Final Take-Away

LendingClub is undervalued. It is very hard to argue that fact when you use the On Deck example previously given. On the flip side, there are countless examples of significant valuation in the space.

Upgrade is effectively no different than LendingClub, except they have significantly less members and make significantly less money. What they do have is the founder of LendingClub as their CEO (who resigned from LendingClub for violating company policies). The Upgrade CEO is one of the founders of the entire FinTech personal loan industry and it would seem his pedigree alone has given Upgrade a $1B valuation.

You then have Credit Karma which was purchased by Intuit for $7.1B. Credit Karma had 37M active members at the time they were acquired. Intuit paid $191 per active member. LendingClub has over 3M members. If you applied that same valuation to LendingClub the company would be worth almost $575M (60% more than the company is valued by the market today). I also have a high degree of confidence that a LendingClub member and the revenue generated from their loan is worth significantly more than a Credit Karma member who is just shopping for credit scores and loan information. LendingClub has issued almost $60B in loans since inception and the data it has on valuable borrowers is worth a lot of money.

Next you have Affirm. Affirm is a FinTech company that lends at the point of sale. You want to buy that fancy gadget, Affirm might have partnered with the retailer to loan you the money for the transaction. The addressable market is obviously huge and so is the rumored IPO valuation of over $10B. The Affirm IPO will also likely rekindle the flame for FinTech in general.

With all that being said, the market clearly has no problem valuing FinTech companies that it perceives to be winners. I truly believe the Radius acquisition will make LendingClub one of those winners. While the acquisition is scheduled to be completed in early 2021, I am not waiting for the run. I have purchased shares at just over $5 and I believe I am sitting on a powder keg that is ready to explode higher. LendingClub will participate in a sector rotation to value and into banks. The company traded at a price to book value over 1x Pre-COVID-19 just after announcing the Radius acquisition.

Data by YCharts

I expect to see LendingClub stock to potentially double and trade back up towards 1x book value over the next 6 months as the market realizes this is not a broken story. Longer term, the Radius acquisition alone is potentially worth $80M of EBITDA on an annual basis. Combine that with the $130M of adjusted EBITDA LendingClub generated in 2019 and you get the formula for much more than a doubling of the stock price.

There is plenty of good news out there if you find it and hopefully you can use the information here to find Alpha before Mr. Market does.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.