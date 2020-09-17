The "world" or free-market sugar futures contract that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange as part of the soft commodities sector of the raw materials asset class can experience significant price volatility. Since the early 1970s, the price has traded as low as 2.29 cents and as high as 66 cents per pound. Since the turn of this century, the price range has been from 4.62 to 36.08 cents. In 2020, the sweet commodity has traded as low as 9.05 and as high at 15.90 cents.

Sugar is an ingredient in many of the foods consumed by people worldwide each day. A sugar rush is not the only spark of energy the soft commodity provides. In Brazil, the world's leading producer of sugarcane, the sweet commodity is the primary ingredient in ethanol, the biofuel that powers automobiles in the South American country. Aside from sugarcane, which grows in tropical climates, sugar beets are another source of the soft commodity from many countries worldwide.

In many countries worldwide, governments subsidize sugar production as it is a staple in many foods. However, they also purchase sugar from the free market to satisfy the ever-growing demand that is a function of population growth. The free-market price of sugar is sensitive to the price of oil and gasoline because of its role in ethanol. As a significant amount of sugar comes from Brazil, and futures use the US dollar as the pricing benchmark, the sweet commodity is also sensitive to the currency relationship between the real and the US dollar. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) follows the price of a portfolio of three sugar futures contracts that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange.

Sugar corrected since mid-August

After reaching a high of 13.28 cents per pound on August 14, the October sugar futures contract on the Intercontinental Exchange fell to a low of 11.73 on September 14. The correction created a higher low in the sweet commodity.

As the daily chart highlights, the price was back near the 12.30 cents level on September 16. Open interest, the total number of open long and short positions rose from a low of 914,102 contracts on July 1 to a peak of 1,075,405 contracts on September 1. Over the period, the price of sugar continued to display a mostly bullish trend, although it was on its way to a higher low earlier this month. The metric then fell with the price and was at the 992,063 level on September 15. The open interest moves were mostly supportive of the price of sugar as it increased with the price and then fell during the correction. Price momentum fell to oversold territory as the price of sugar moved below the 12 cents level. However, it crossed higher over the recent session and was rising towards neutral territory. After falling to an oversold reading, the relative strength indicator turned higher and was just above a neutral reading on September 16. Daily historical volatility reached a low of 16.48% on September 11, but the bounce to over 12 cents sent the metric higher to 25.87% on September 16. The sugar market remains in a pattern of higher lows and higher highs since late April.

The Brazilian currency impacts the price of the sweet commodity

As Brazil is the leading sugarcane producer, local output costs such as labor are in local currency terms. At the same time, the pricing mechanism for the sugar futures market is the US dollar. Therefore, the sugar price can be highly sensitive to the exchange rate between the dollar and the Brazilian real.

Around the same time sugar hit bottom in late April and early May, the exchange rate between the dollar and real fell to a low of $0.1673. The currency relationship displays the same bullish pattern as the sugar futures market over the past months. The weakening dollar has been a bullish factor for the price of sugar. When it comes to production costs, increasing labor and other local expenses have pushed the price of the sweet commodity higher.

Sugar also moves with crude oil because of Brazil

Since sugar is the primary ingredient in ethanol in Brazil, the price of the agricultural commodity is also sensitive to the prices of gasoline and crude oil.

As the daily chart of October NYMEX crude oil futures illustrates, the sugar futures price moved in almost lockstep with the energy commodity. Crude oil futures fell to the lowest price in history in late April. Sugar declined to its nadir since 2007 at 9.05 cents at the same time. Since then crude oil has made higher highs and higher lows, reaching a peak in August around the time sugar's high was at 13.28 cents. The recent correction in both markets took the prices to higher lows. Over the past week, both crude oil and sugar recovered.

Trading sugar requires market participants to follow the US dollar versus the Brazilian real currency relationship and the price of crude oil.

From 2008-2011 the sugar price almost quadrupled

There are significant parallels between markets in 2008 and 2020. The global financial crisis caused central banks and governments to inject vast liquidity and stimulus into the system. From June through September 2008, the US Treasury borrowed a record $530 billion to fund the treatment for the crisis. The global pandemic in 2020 has already caused the Treasury to borrow $3 trillion in May, and more borrowing is likely on the horizon.

The vast and unprecedented stimulus is bearish for the value of all fiat currencies as it increases the money supply and erodes purchasing power. The price tag will likely be an increase in inflationary pressures over the coming months and years.

In August, the US Federal Reserve told markets they are prepared to tolerate inflation above the 2% target rate. The current environment is exceptionally bullish for all raw material prices. We have already seen gold rise to a new record high, silver more than double in price, and copper rise from $2.0595 to over $3 per pound over the past months. Crude oil has moved from a negative price to the $40 per barrel level. A host of other commodities prices have been trending higher, and sugar is no exception.

If the period from 2008 through 2011 is a model for 2020 and the coming years, we could be in for a substantial rally in the sugar futures market.

As the quarterly chart shows, sugar's price rose from a low of 9.44 in 2008 to a high of 36.08 cents per pound in 2011, an increase of over 3.8 times. A similar move from the April low could take sugar futures to over 34 cents over the coming years. However, the weather in critical growing regions, including Brazil, is the primary factor for supplies of the agricultural commodity. Meanwhile, the demand side of the fundamental equation is an ever-growing factor as the world adds approximately 80 million mouths to feed each year, according to the US Census Bureau.

The bottom line is that risk-reward favors the upside in the sugar market at the current price level.

CANE is the sugar ETF product for those who do not trade futures

The most direct route for a risk position in the sugar is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those looking to participate in the soft commodity without venturing into the highly leveraged world of futures, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product, CANE, provides an alternative. The fund summary and top holdings of CANE include:

CANE has net assets of $8.87 million, trades an average of 85,970 shares each day, and charges a 1.0% expense ratio. CANE holds a portfolio of three actively traded ICE sugar futures contracts. The most price volatility tends to occur in the nearby contract, so CANE typically underperforms the price of sugar on the upside and outperforms during downside corrections. The price of October sugar futures fell from 13.28 in mid-August to a low of 11.73 cents on September 14 or 11.7%. Sugar traded to a high of 12.40 on September 16, a recovery of 5.7% from the recent low.

Over the same period, CANE fell from $6.21 to $5.73 per share or 7.7%, and then rose to $5.92 or 3.3% from the recent low.

I am bullish for the sugar price over the coming years. Buying sugar during corrections could offer sweet returns for investors and traders looking at commodities in an inflationary environment. Keep an eye on the price of crude oil and the exchange relationship between the dollar and the real as sugar is sensitive to both the energy commodity and exchange rate.

