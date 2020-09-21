Retiring In Malaysia: Round 2

We were so fascinated by Kyle's retirement strategy that we followed up to learn more.

Many potential retirees don't take the time to fully evaluate their options. If living overseas is a viable choice for you, it's worth inspecting.

Retiring abroad is a great way to enjoy a lifestyle that wouldn't be available with the higher cost of living in the United States.

If you missed out on our Great Retirement Adventure in Penang, make sure to check it out. The article has surpassed 400 comments and was widely loved by readers. In this article, we’re following up on the story of how one of our readers retired early without needing millions. The fact that the Great Retirement Adventure occurs in Penang gives you a pretty strong clue about "how" it was done.

Since readers overwhelmingly loved the article, we’re following up with more things you may want to know. This is meant for investors who are considering retiring internationally. By considering options around the globe, you’ll have several new opportunities. In many cases, those opportunities are extremely appealing for retirees who are not tied to a specific location.

Main Ideas

Investors going into this article should understand the premise. We are looking at alternative ways for people to retire by thinking outside the box. You might even say we’re thousands of miles outside the box. For investors to follow this strategy they need to meet a few criteria:

Be willing to consider living abroad. If you won’t consider this, reading articles on living abroad won’t get you there. Be willing to consider locations with different cultures and/or languages. Be able to keep an open mind and evaluate ideas before becoming attached. Have at least a small amount of cash available to finance your retirement. These destinations will have a lower cost of living and lower wages. If you plan to do any work, it should be done online for customers in higher-cost areas.

Think that last one isn’t possible? Kyle prepared all of his contributions from Malaysia. In hindsight, I could’ve prepared my part while overlooking one of those beaches!

Financial Implications for a Move Overseas

There are going to be several financial considerations to this move. While they were detailed in the prior article, we will cover some core topics. If you're thinking about moving overseas, you'll want to have a budget in mind. This is absolutely critical because it helps to establish which potential destinations might work for you.

One of the reasons moving abroad can be so effective for retirees is because of the way it leverages their existing income. If you're trying to retire on a tight budget, you might decide that you could get by on $45,000/year in the United States (No NYC or San Francisco, obviously). That's only possible in some parts of the country and requires assumptions about your medical costs.

However, you may find that a budget of $25,000 per year is perfectly viable overseas.

If you expected to collect $20,000 per year in Social Security (or other pension benefits), you're dealing with a $25,000 shortfall in the United States. However, when moving abroad that shortfall would be reduced to $5,000. That's a huge difference when it comes to having "sufficient" income.

If you compare two portfolios of $100,000, the one built to generate $5,000 of income takes on vastly less risk (and often produces superior returns) compared to the one built to generate $15,000 of "income." If the investor is targeting a 15% yield (disaster), they would need to ramp up the total portfolio value to $166,666 to produce the $25,000 of "income".

Risk matters. This is one of the biggest mistakes I hear from investors who simply say they "will just have to get higher returns." No. When I tell them their goals and risk tolerance aren't compatible, what happens? They often go find someone else who is happy to take their money and help them gamble.

An Expected Yield

If you're looking to use a yield of 4% to 8% to cover those cash flows, you can retire with a much smaller portfolio if you need to cover $5,000 per year rather than $25,000 per year.

Here's an example portfolio:

Source: The REIT Forum

At $127k, that portfolio would be producing $6,169 in annual income. That would meet the $5,000 goal with another $1,169 for the margin of safety.

Ideally, you'll have much more than $127k for retirement and you'll achieve a larger margin of safety.

The investments in that portfolio are:

Ticker Company Name Dividend Yield (ESS) Essex Property Trust 3.78% (FRT) Federal Realty Investment Trust 5.07% (MO) Altria Group 8.24% (PM) Philip Morris International Inc 5.81% (CCI) Crown Castle International Corp 2.89% (CONE) CyrusOne Inc. 2.68% (WPC) W.P. Carey & Co. Llc 6.06% (KO) Coca-Cola Company 3.23% (AVB) Avalonbay Communities 4.15% (PSB) Business Parks 3.40% (EQR) Equity Residential 4.24% (O) Realty Income Corp 4.28% (NNN) National Retail Properties 5.38% (T) AT&T Inc 7.11% (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 4.07% (AAPL) Apple 0.73% (DLR.PK) Digital Realty Trust 2.98% (AGNCN) AGNC Preferred Share 7.14% (DX.PB) Dynex Capital Inc 7.71% (NLY.PF) Annaly Capital Management Inc Pfd 7.49% (ARR.PC) ARMOUR Residential REIT Preferred 7.44%

On The REIT Forum, we cover most of the REITs and all of the preferred shares in that list.

Taxes

The tax situation depends on which country you decide to move to and can be complex. This is really an area where the investor should speak to a tax professional as one of their later steps in preparing for a potential move.

Making It Real

Getting back to our focus, we're going to highlight things we've learned about Kyle's retirement in Malaysia. We also will include some images Kyle took in Malaysia. These are his images and he provided them explicitly for the sake of the article. Why? Because images make things real! The greatest tragedy would be a reader who meets all the criteria but things “Oh, I couldn’t actually do that. It would be too hard. I’ll just work an extra 10 years.”

You could consider options other than working. For instance, how about golf?

Source: Kyle

Or perhaps golf with a lizard?

Source: Kyle

Meeting People and Animals

You’ll have new experiences and meet new people. Some will even pose for your article:

Source: Kyle

Of course, you’ll also meet new animals:

Source: Kyle

Source: Kyle

You can still go shopping:

Source: Kyle

You might even find a cat next to the produce:

Source: Kyle

Now, what will you do with friends or family who live back in the states? Have them visit! Enjoy a nice ride around town:

Source: Kyle

A major part of any culture is the food, so you’ll want to consider local tastes as part of the process. Here’s local restaurant Kyle recommends for anyone who visits Penang, Malaysia:

Source: Kyle

Our Questions and Answers

Our initial article (linked at the start) is all about Kyle’s process in finding the right location and retiring there. Since we were so engrossed in learning about Kyle’s adventures, we had a great deal of content that didn’t fit into the initial article. Below you’ll find several of our exchanges as we discussed Kyle’s strategy. It will read much like a casual interview. Questions (and comments) from CWMF and will be in italics. Kyle’s responses will in quotes and will not be in italics. Bolding is to highlight major ideas.

Conversation on Retiring Abroad

Kyle,

This is a GREAT article. You've got a gem here. I went through a bit of a rollercoaster as I was reading. There was a knack for storytelling.

By the time I was 60% through I was wondering about the weather there. It sounds great. I've thought about moving abroad at some point and I might do it. What an article. I knew the costs of living tend to be much lower overseas, but that's incredible.

I'm glad you enjoyed the article. Compared to Colorado, Malaysia will be more humid... but not always hotter. There are three months of the year where it is hot (mid 80s to low 90s) and almost no humidity. That's where we are now. There are three months of hot (mid 80s to low 90s)and humid. And there are six months that are kind of hot (low 80s to mid 80s) and mid-level humidity. The island of Penang is constantly getting ocean breezes so, in reality, it doesn't seem that hot. We moved from Charlotte, North Carolina, and I think summers were hotter and more humid there than here. Being on the ocean really modifies the weather to temperate. We have friends in our condo that are a family of 5. He was here on a four-year work assignment. kids were 2, 4, and 6 when they moved here. They just went back to Colorado Springs and already are telling us how much they miss Penang! Rainy? We have three months of a rainy season where it rains every other day for about an hour. I was thinking torrential monsoon-like the jungles of Vietnam... but it isn't anything like that at all!

Normally hot and humid means lots of insects, but I've learned every rule has exceptions. How are the bugs?

Bugs.... We live on the 25th floor and we keep our windows open ALL the time. We get no bugs in the condo, it's just too high up. Around town and hiking in the jungle, I think the bug count is about what we had in NC....not nonexistent, but not a plague either. I was expecting a plague... but have been pleasantly surprised by how few bugs and mosquitoes we see. Also, our condo does the old- fashioned mosquito fogging about every two weeks.

Source: Kyle

I haven't looked much at condos because two of my dogs are reactive. I treat our dogs like kids, so I'm not going anywhere they can't come. Houses with huge yards on an island tend to be harder to find. I might be inclined to think about an option like that though. How are the amenities for dogs?

Furkids are easy to import. We have lots of families in our condo that have dogs... and some BIG dogs. Most condos are very dog friendly. People run the dogs up and down the service elevators for walks which vary from mild to wild. One of our friends takes her dogs (all four of them) to the jungle hiking trails and turns them loose to hike with her group and run through the jungle to be wolves). We were big dog owners in the States (German Shepherds) and we know what it means to really love your dog!

Below we have an image of one of the hiking trails:

Source: Kyle

What are your favorite areas for SCUBA diving or snorkeling?

We are SCUBA divers and the diving around Penang is not good. The water is so shallow (Straits of Malacca) that you can't dive much. But there's great diving on the east coast of Malaysia about a three-hour drive away. There's world-class diving in Sipadan Malaysia, a 2.5-hour flight. And Indonesia is a diver's paradise that's easy to access by flights ranging from 1-4 hours. The snorkeling around Langkawi island is pretty good. That's a two-hour drive and a ferry ride or a 25 minute $15 plane ride. Also, the snorkeling around the Perhentian Islands is world-class... about a 2.5-hour drive and a one hour ferry.

How is the construction quality of the apartments in Penang? Many apartments/condos in the United States still lack decent sound insulation. One of the major incentives for single-family homes is simply getting some silence.

Wondering if you can hear others, or if they really insulated walls and windows. Also, 6,000 square feet. Is that all one level? Your retirement has been fascinating for me!

The condo construction here is good and bad. The walls are block and concrete so they are solid. Plumbing and electrical is hit or miss. Yes, all our 6,000 square feet is a single level. The elevator opens to your own private lobby! Also, the occupied levels where people are in the condos full time is under 50%. Many owners are super-wealthy Chinese, Indonesians, and Malaysians. These condos are their third or fourth homes. They might stay here three or four nights a year!

Source: Kyle

Is tipping normal there like it is here?

Tips here are not expected but greatly appreciated. I give most servers in restaurants a 2 Ringgit tip ($0.50 USD) and they are thrilled. If an Uber driver does a great job I'll give him 1 rm ($0.25) and they are happy. My haircuts cost about $4.00 USD. I give my barber a $1 tip and again he is thrilled!

Do you know the rates for an hour-long massage? (No quote marks or hidden meaning) I've messed up my back by sitting at a desk for too many hours and I think many readers will resonate with that. In the US with expected tips the prices are insane. If it actually went to the worker, it would pay more than most white-collar jobs (at least around here).

Note: Rates around Colorado often run higher than $100/hour. I’m sure many readers are familiar with places charging even more.

A good therapeutic massage will run you about $25 USD an hour. A $2 tip would be a joyous occasion for the worker.

What other points do you want to make?

One thing I didn't really drive home is that there are dozens of places in the world where there are different climates and activities. What I was driving at was that you don't have to have mountains of money or take extraordinary risks for return to retire really, really well. The formula is super easy. Make your lifestyle list...maybe when you do that you realize quickly that living abroad isn't for you. If living abroad is an option, start your research. Find a place that meets your lifestyle list. Go there and visit with the eye that you will live there. Sell your stuff, invest your money, and get on a plane. Easy peezy! Many people want to make it more complicated. When you see the pictures of where we live, you will have to pick your jaw off the floor. Do not show those pictures to your wife unless you want to move here. :)

Note: The first article contains pictures of Kyle's 6,000 square-foot apartment, which rents for less than a fairly typical one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco or New York.

Conclusion

If you’ve retired abroad, we would love to hear from you in the comments. Got questions about retiring abroad? You’re welcome to ask also. If you would be open to answering some questions about your destination, let us know.

Since the reaction from readers has been so overwhelmingly positive, we will consider doing additional interviews with readers who are already retired abroad.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESS, CONE, WPC, AVB, PSB, EQR, NNN, DLR, NLY-F, ARR-C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The portfolio shown in this article is simply a sample portfolio. However, we own several of the shares that are included. For Kyle's portfolio, please see the first article in the series.