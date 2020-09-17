China's Near Enough Recovered - So, Presumably, Will We

Yes, there are differences and it's not all going to be plain sailing but it's still the best guide we've got.

The Chinese economy is now more or less recovered which is good news for how we might expect our own immediate future to go.

China went into the coronavirus and the lockdown a couple of months before we did and so also came out of it earlier.

The coronavirus problem

We have, of course we have, had an economic problem concerning the coronavirus. There's the economic loss from the lockdown itself, there's the change in behaviour caused by that rational fear of it too. Thirdly, and hopefully finally, there's also that problem of our not knowing what comes next. Another wave of it? What are the longer term effects of what we've already done?

We don't have much experience of this. The century in which we've had anything close to decent economic statistics have not included any period where governments deliberately closed down economies. We have had worse - probably, Asian 'Flu probably was worse in 1957 - pandemics but we reacted entirely differently to them. We've no evidence base to inform us of what happens next.

This of course allows all sorts of stories to run riot. I've even seen someone, in The Guardian of course, claiming that it will be near impossible to reopen industrial civilisation because supply chains are simply too complex. But even leaving aside that sort of silliness we are told innumerable stories about how appalling things are going to be. A double dip recession is inevitable, the housing market will collapse, unemployment is going to surge and so on and on.

Except, well, we do have one example. China got into this a couple of months before we did. China came out of it a couple of months before we did. Therefore the best example we've got of what our world will be like in a couple of months is to look at China right now. Sure, it's not perfect but it's the best actual evidence we've got.

China industrial production

China's industrial production is now up on a year ago:

The recovery of China’s industrial production accelerated in August with the total output growing at 5.6% y/y, up from 4.8% in July.

Note that this isn't quite what it seems. For we would - given the country's long run growth rate of over 6% a year - expect a greater increase than this in the absence of the coronavirus.

(China industrial production from Moody's Analytics)

Retail sales

On the consumption side of the economy retail sales are now - just - up year on year.

Retail sales in China posted strong growth of 0.5% y/y in August, up from -1.1% in July, far exceeding the consensus forecast of a flat result. This is the first year-over-year growth since the start of the pandemic, reflecting reacceleration in the economy’s recovery.

(China retail sales from Moody's Analytics)

Again, we would expect better than that absent coronavirus. The economy has still lost the growth that would have happened without the pandemic and lockdown. But that would have been 5 or 6%, roughly enough, and we'd regard getting back to 95% of where we were in February as rather a victory. Note, again, that I am not saying that this is a prediction, that we will do exactly as China, but that this is the best available real world evidence that we've got.

Fixed investment

Boding well for the future is that fixed investment has also recovered:

Fixed asset investment in China continues to improve to be down only 0.3% y/y for the first eight months of the year.

That is, this isn't all based merely upon consumers splashing government issued cash around the place. Business is investing again:

(China fixed investment from Moody's Analytics)

My view

It is indeed true that I am an optimist in this matter. I think we're going to have a V shaped rececssion with a swift recovery. It's going to be the last few percentage points which will be the difficulty as we re-engineer things to cope with social distancing. The predictions of immense and total doom will, I think, prove to be wrong.

My beliefs about this are rather based upon my prejudices about market economies of course. But as the China example shows it is indeed possible for this to happen. And given that China's still the only example we've got so far of a country that has been through the whole lockdown and open up again cycle our empirical evidence is currently 100% on my side.

It doesn't mean that it absolutely will happen this way for us but the odds are looking good.

The investor view

The stock markets are currently priced for that relatively swift recovery with perhaps that little difficulty on the last bit. So, evidence that this is all possible, that it has actually hapened elsewhere, just tells us that current market prices are not wrong. Or not proven to be wrong as yet. Which is about as far as a macroeconomic theory can take us. The one piece of evidence that disproves the theory does disprove it, confirmatory evidence just doesn't disprove it yet.

That means that our macroeconomic analysis is not, at present, giving us either a buy or sell signal. For that we have to turn to company and situation specifics. You know, the difficult type of investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.