We resolve those issues by using Market-Making-firm professionals’ actions when negotiating big-volume stock trades under time and competitive pressures, acting to dodge risk by hedging.

Whose expectations for those measures are available, how credible are they, and how likely are they to come to pass? How comparable between alternatives? What evidence exists?

Comparisons are needed among industry investment alternatives: how likely profits are, what kinds of loss might be encountered, how long realization may take.

Most Medical Care providers struggle with the COVID-19 virus pandemic, but Ensign Group is large enough to maintain both quality of care and strong profit margins.

Investment Thesis

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) is an active investment alternative in competition with dozens of other medical care and long-term care enterprises. Success from an investment point of view relates more to increased stock price than lives saved or retirement prolonged. That measure here rests importantly on already developed and proven capabilities. The comparative forecasts of well-informed securities markets pros is an important tell-tale. The end result of stock price competitions between alternative investments often is greatly conditioned by market circumstances, including the varied investment appetites of huge-money institutional portfolio managers.

At this point in time, the self-protective hedging actions of market-makers while acting to satisfy those portfolio demands define how far securities prices are likely to go, both up and down. Those defined expectations provide an array of comparable evaluation measures, based on how actual market prices have previously behaved when risk and reward have previously been seen in their present balance.

Description

“The Ensign Group, Inc. provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly. It also provides standard services, such as room and board, special nutritional program, social, recreational, entertainment, and other services. In addition, the company offers senior living, as well as mobile diagnostics services; leases real estate properties; and provides other ancillary services consisting of digital x-ray, ultrasound, electrocardiogram, laboratory, sub-acute, and patient transportation services to people in their homes or at long-term care facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 223 skilled nursing and senior living facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin. The Ensign Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in San Juan Capistrano, California.”

Comparing alternative investments

We perform our usual daily scan of the derivative securities markets to find what are the current most promising near-term equity investments. Clues appear in Market-Makers’ [MM] current-day price range forecasts for over 2,800 widely held and actively traded stocks and ETFs.

The price range forecasts are the natural implications of hedging actions taken to protect market-making firm capital put necessarily at risk to “fill” multi-million-dollar trade orders by institutions like those noted above.

The advantage of a price range forecast instead of just a price target forecast is that there is a sense, and recognition, of risk in the forecast. All of our daily measures of forecasts have this essential dimension.

Here is how the reward-risk balances currently appear for ENSG and other stocks noted by Yahoo Finance to be direct competitors and of most current interest to investors interested in this stock and in medical diagnostics and research.

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The stocks apparently of best advantage are along a “frontier” from “market-average” notion SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) at location [1] to USPH at [4] to ENSG at [2], and to AMN at [7]. Our interest focus is on ENSG at [2].

Alternatives to ENSG are explored in greater detail in Figure 2, where other conditions contributing to reward and risk are contemplated. Principal questions for all alternatives are “how likely are these outcomes to happen,” and “can their impact be improved?”

Figure 2 presents the MMs’ price range forecasts for the best-ranked alternative investment candidates in Figure 1, along with the past 5 years of daily forecasts outcomes from their prior forecasts with the same proportions of today’s up-to-down prospects.

This table presents data on the stocks most likely to produce satisfying rates of capital gain under the portfolio management discipline known as TERMD, as explained in the article titled "How To Better-Than-Double Your Capital Gains (From Stocks Alone) By Using TERMD Portfolio Discipline" in my SA blog.

That discipline seeks the largest, most likely, quickest to be captured net capital gains with the least interim exposure to price drawdown on the way to target reward attainment.

Figure 2

Contributing to that evaluation are the demonstrated odds of a profit-successful forecast in column [H], its complement of 100 – H, or loss frequency, size of net gain attained [I] and size of worst loss experience [F], so that when appropriately weighted in [O] and [P], they produce the Net of [Q]. Respecting the power of compounding, [Q] converted into basis points per day [J] of capital commitment at [R] presents a highly comparable figure of merit (fom) for investing preferences.

Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R]’s figure of merit (fom) and distinguishes ENSG’s capital gain prospects from all of the others.

An important part of the valuation is the role of time. ENSG is seen as able to capture a 15% capital gain (with a likelihood of 7 out of every 8) in a month and a half of 31 [J] market days. AMN, in contrast has, from its prior RI 12 forecasts, scored only 9.2% net gains but took ten weeks, 50 market days, to do it.

The combination of larger credibility of realized payoffs [I] from forecast expectations [E], higher win odds [H], and shorter required holding periods [J] boosts ENSG’s compound annual growth rate CAGR [K] to +248%, more than 3x the prospects for AMN’s +56%.

Put in terms more directly with all equity investments for which we have comparable forecast inputs, many are not even competitive today. ENSG’s fom [R] of 39 is better than the market index ETF SPY’s current sick 7.3 and its CAGR of +25%.

Top-ranked 20 MM forecast alternatives out of the MM-forecast population of 2800+ have upside fom average prospects larger than other medical device alternatives, although their average score is above the 27 bp/market day needed to produce a capital investment double when sustained for a year.

Recent trend of MM price range forecasts

Figure 3 pictures the past 6 months of ENSG daily MM implied price range forecasts. The vertical bars plot the price ranges, with a heavy dot at the market’s quote on the date of the forecast. It splits the range into upside and downside coming price change prospects.

Figure 3

The increased sensitivity of MM forecasts since March indicates the importance of COVID-19 demands on ENSG care capabilities. While other SA contributors may be proper in questioning what the pandemic’s long-term stock price effects may be, this analysis has a time horizon of 3-month expectations, well short of the virus’ currently anticipated impact. The time to seize opportunity is when it is presented, as ENSG’s reduced Range Index now indicates. Apparently, that is what some major informed institutional investors are now doing. While the stock price has had a minor pullback, its coming price forecast range has had very little decline at either upper or lower extremes.

Conclusion

Investors looking for good near-term capital gain vehicles are likely to find considerable near-term satisfaction in an Ensign Group, Inc. active investment. Substantially larger, better odds of profit are here than are available elsewhere.

