Apple recently pivoted more towards content, but it is clear from the presentation yesterday the company is still enamored with that overall device driver mentality, just tied to different products.

The deals also spark questions about how much success these Apple programs are really having and could possibly be a sign the individual subscriptions aren’t drawing enough customers on their own.

The idea of an Apple bundle is smart, but these particular ones are restrictive and lack creativity - in many cases, forcing users into services they may not want or need.

Analysts reaction ranged from being moderately intrigued to ambivalent, with some arguing that the bundles were underwhelming.

It’s all about choice.

Well, at least it’s supposed to be about choice.

When I first heard of Apple’s (AAPL) bundling plans the other month, I was very excited by it. After all, Apple has a wide array of interesting services in its roster, many of which I’ve debated trying but haven’t gotten around to yet - but could be persuaded for the right deal.

This wasn’t it.

The thought was that Apple One would help tie it all together and really make it more impactful - but now I’m not so sure.

For those of you who read my columns, you’ve probably seen I’ve been very bullish on the brand overall. I do believe there has been a lot to like, and Apple has finally begun to shift its business model in a new way that seems like it will be more profitable in the long run.

This deal, though, seems more disappointing than anything else... and I don’t think I’m the only one feeling that way.

First, as always, some background.

I’ve long argued that the company’s way around its content problem was to substitute traditional content for other areas. So, if it doesn’t have a big array of movies and TV shows that were acquired from other studios, then it could use its Apple Music collection to fill the void... as well as Apple Arcade and Apple News+.

Collectively, it puts Apple on the same type of playing field as Amazon Prime, just minus the two-day shipping. The idea being it gives people a variety of entertainment options that Netflix (NFLX) and other streamers can’t compete with because it runs counter to their model.

Combined, at $15, that also puts you in similar territory price-wise to similar multi-user ad-free experiences. And on the surface, Apple One will do that, as it combines Apple Arcade, TV+ and Music with iCloud options for that price. In effect, iCloud is taking the place of two-day shipping, and Apple is substituting virtual space as that “x-factor” that differentiates the company.

I’m not a fan of iCloud or anything really cloud-based. Part of it is because I see a lot of security concerns, and another reason is most people I know who have it have no idea how to use it. It’s not an intuitive setup, and if you are not careful, it fills up fast. So, having that be the bonus does nothing for me. I’d rather buy a portable external hard drive.

And maybe that’s why I’m not getting as excited as others.

Although, in researching this piece, I’ve noticed others really weren’t actually that overly excited... they range from being moderately intrigued to ambivalent. Many of them saying they saw “incremental” value or would likely “inch up revenue.” That doesn’t really inspire confidence in investors.

Needham’s analysts probably hit it the most head on and gave the most thoughtful response I’ve seen.

“We found the Apple One services announcement yesterday to be relatively underwhelming: Consumers can’t select which services they prefer, savings from itemized purchases are not compelling relative to itemized purchases on annual plans and we believe it could be difficult to move users from competitive music, video or gaming services, where they are often entrenched. We continue to believe that Apple should look to more creatively bundle its hardware [and] services into integrated subscription bundles.”

They went on to say Apple’s bundle lacked creativity - and that’s what resonated with me as well. As I said in the intro, it’s about choice and there is no choice here. Yes, there are three options, but really, it's just two and one that gives you extra user options (which you already have to some extent anyway).

A true bundle would let you mix and match, this is very cut and dried.

Take myself, for example. Currently, I subscribe to Apple Music and Apple News+ - I’m very happy with Apple Music, and I have a love/hate thing going with Apple News+ (as in, when it works I love it, but when I decide to download a bunch of magazines for a long trip and they disappear on me before takeoff, I hate it).

The point being Apple is already getting $20 a month from me for those two services alone. Yet, if I want to bundle to “save,” I have to either lose Apple News+ to save $5 or spend $10 more to get everything else. Or I can choose my adventure and do the individual plan, while paying for News on top of that, which not only defeats the purpose but also has me paying $5 more than what I'm paying now.

Bundles aside, the other two services I’d look at trying would be Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade - which, under my current arrangement if I opted for, would put me in the same $30 window, so I’d really be getting little value. Plus, if I do break down and buy a new Apple device (for now), I’d still be getting Apple TV+ for free anyway.

In general, it is very limiting, and the savings aren't that big in a number of variations.

I also have no desire to get Apple Fitness, and I have even less desire to get iCloud storage - so those two are non-starters for me, and I suspect they will be for a lot of people. I also suspect this whole thing is just a way to get people to sign up for Apple Fitness and switch over from Peloton (PTON) or SoulCycle (SOULC) and buy an Apple Watch that, at this rate in a few years, will probably be able to prescribe drugs for you.

Apple’s biggest problem to me has always been its reliance on devices, even when those devices started becoming less profitable. That’s why I was so excited when the company seemingly pivoted to content and started seeing that side of the business as its own entity, versus a driver for hardware.

There's a reason why Apple chose this particular presentation to reveal this news. It is clear from the presentation yesterday that the company is still enamored with that driver mentality but tied to its Watch line versus the iPhone or iPad. I also think the Apple One bundle was treated like a throw-in... slipped in between the Apple Watch and iPad sections on purpose so you didn't make the connection.

It's disappointing because Apple One really had potential to raise the game and the company’s profile in the streaming space, but now, to me, it just raises more questions that I’m sure investors probably have as well. Questions such as why that specific breakdown? Why only two real options? Why not open up it up to more services?

Analysts CNN talked to also raised a valid concern about a red flag they noticed:

“It could also be a sign that some of these individual subscriptions didn't draw enough consumer attention on their own. Apple has not shared how well services such as Arcade and TV+ have performed.”

Again, all true.

Something just seems off about this bundle, and shareholders seem to agree given the stock slipped post presentation. I’m hopeful, though, that this is just a starting point, and during Apple’s next event (presumably later this fall) or down the line, the team will expand the options, but who really knows at this point?

Apple has shown at times it can be ground-breaking and innovative but at other times be stiff and rigid to unbelievably stubborn levels. To me, the takeaway of the whole thing is more yes, Apple finally bundled its services... but it’s quite possible it didn’t do it for you.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.