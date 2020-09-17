However, the implementation will take up to two years. It might take slightly longer for the market to recognize NHF's value.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) is a chronically discounted closed end fund holding a mix of real estate and credit assets. I wrote about their portfolio and backstory in March. At the end of August, NHF Shareholders voted to convert the fund to a REIT. This new development should help unlock potential upside in NHF’s portfolio.

Advantages of the REIT Conversion

By converting to a REIT, NHF will be able to maximize the opportunity presented by the current disruption in the commercial real estate market. As a CEF, NHF has limited ability to directly buy and sell real estate. NexPoint is primarily a real estate manager, so changing to a REIT makes the best use of their investment management team. The REIT structure allows for more leverage than a CEF. With income-earning commercial real estate assets, it is easier to prudently use a higher amount of debt in order to increase returns to equity. There are also additional tax advantages to the REIT structure. This will likely lead to more steady NAV growth and higher after-tax distributions in the long term.

Additionally, switching to a REIT structure creates a simpler, easier to analyze portfolio than the current mix of assets. REITs attract a wider range of institutional and retail investors and typically have more trading liquidity than CEFs. Better liquidity typically leads to better valuation.

This chart shows how REITS are a much larger market, with much higher trading volume:

By attracting a wider investor base, the REIT conversion gives NHF a better chance at closing its even well-regarded CEFs typically trade at a slight discount. In contrast, REITs typically trade at a slight premium to NAV since investors focus on income metrics.

This chart compares the average discounts/premiums to REITs and CEFs over various time periods:

As a REIT, NHF will also have a higher chance of being included in an index, creating a natural group of default buyers that support the stock price.

Although the structure shift is important, the REIT conversion is above all a strategy shift, if only a slight one. Although most of NHF’s assets are already in real estate, the implementation period will likely not be complete until the middle of 2022.

Portfolio: Today and Tomorrow

NHF’s current portfolio is an awkward mix of assets.

Source: Proxy Statement

During the implementation period, NHF will need to sell-off most of its equities, CLOs, loans and bonds. Going forward it will invest directly into real estate like a typical REIT.

Although it will be diversified and can theoretically take advantage of any opportunity it wants, management has provided commentary indicating where they see the most opportunities. According to NexPoint, Covid-19 is accelerating many of the key trends that will benefit its target assets in the long term. Three main areas stand out: (1) Single-family and multifamily affordable housing, (2) Self Storage and (3) Spectrum Assets.

NHF will build up its portfolio of single-family and multifamily rental properties. After months of quarantine and civil unrest, more employers are shifting operations away from major cities to more affordable regions. Employees are looking for cheaper places to live, and ideally work remotely. In their latest letter, management also noted ongoing institutionalization and consolidation of real estate assets also bodes well for their experience acquiring and renovating single-family rental properties, then managing them as part of a larger portfolio.

Their emphasis on affordable housing properties provides protection if there is an economic downturn. Multifamily and single'-family rental assets in secondary and tertiary market portfolio of NexPoint Real Estate Opportunities, a wholly-owned REIT subsidiary accounting for 25% of NHF’s portfolio. Self storage also benefits from the trends of people moving out of major cities. Additionally, it is a recession-resistant asset. Self storage, across multiple positions, accounts for a total of 13% of NHF’s portfolio.

NHF plans to acquire more wireless spectrum assets that benefit from increasing internet usage, and are critical for newly ubiquitous services such as telemedicine. Wireless spectrum often takes 5-10 years to produce revenue, because it needs to be developed and integrated into active spectrum network uses. NHF owns debt and equity in Terrestar, which licenses wireless spectrum, covering 11 of the top 30 US markets, and approximately 19% of the US population. This position accounts for 6.9% of NHF’s total portfolio. Its not not yet clear if NHF will acquire a larger position in the private unlisted Terrestar, or find other opportunities in the wireless spectrum industry.

Management Incentives

The new REIT will be led by James Dondero. He is clearly an experienced investor in real estate, credit and other special situations. One possible concern is his litigious history, and past conflicts with employees. However, there is no evidence that any of these past issues will directly impact NHF now or in the future. Moreover, Dondero will own 11.5% of the new REIT, so his incentives are clearly well aligned with outside minority shareholders. Once the new transaction is complete, if the stock stays cheap, we can expect management to be in favor of continuing repurchases under an outstanding repurchase program that allows them to buy back up to 10% of the stock.

Also notable: Bob Froehlich, who is on the board of NHF, has been on the board of REITs going through complex situations before, and he has developed a reputation of speaking his mind to management in order to defend shareholders, even if it risks his position. In the past, he has resigned positions and publicly spoken out when he believed management was not acting in shareholders' best interests. This is extremely rare in the world of REITs and investment funds. His presence on the board, combined with the large management ownership are a good sign for shareholders.

Conclusion

Given the messy portfolio, some discount to NAV is arguably justified, but the current 47% discount seems extreme. After the REIT conversion it should eventually trade closer to NAV, implying a doubling of the stock price. It might take a while for the market to build a narrative around a diversified REIT. However, the combination of self storage, single-family housing, and spectrum assets along with other unique opportunities management is able to source will likely lead to growing FFO in other years. It might take a couple of years, but the stock market will come to recognize the value of NHF’s assets.

