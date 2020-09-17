Capita Plc (OTCPK:CTAGF) experienced one of the greatest declines back in March when the share price fell by more than 70% over the month. Since then, unlike the broader market, its shares have mainly struggled to bounce back and have now been in a steady decline since June.

Even after this dramatic fall and the great share price decline seen over the last five years (from 1,275p at its peak to 30p today), I am still not seeing Capita as a viable investment. The company’s debt pile is simply too large and growing, and the management team is struggling to turn the ship around.

Source: Proactiveinvestors.co.uk

Half-year results

Capita has now started to focus on hi-tech solutions and delivering its solutions in more profitable areas. Previously Capita has been caught in the trap of bidding for low-value contracts with poor margin potential. However, I believe that revamping Capita will prove extremely difficult. The firm is colossal in size and is simply not versatile in the slightest. In an attempt to streamline its operations, the company has already started to sell off some of its businesses. This included the sale of Eclipse back in June for just over $50 million. Overall, the company is looking to simplify its technical solutions offerings and align its software portfolio with the core Capita business.

Contracts are churned consistently, and the need to win major contract renewals is an important KPI for the Capita business. There was a boost in August as the company announced a TFL (Transport for London) contract extension until 2026, worth £355 million. This will involve managing the congestion charge and low emission zones.

Capita has previously focused on delivering continued revenue growth rather than focusing on delivering strong profitability; however, in the first half of 2020, revenue actually decreased from the prior year. Adjusted revenue decreased by 9% to £1,652.2m (H1 2019 £1,815.5m), which the company blamed on "2019 contract losses and COVID-19 impact". The business also fell to a sizable loss before tax of £28.5 million compared to a profit of £31.2 million from the prior year. Capita did well to control costs and reduce administrative expenses, but it was the £160 million fall in revenue year on year that drove the company to report a pre-tax loss.

More concerning from the half-year report was the news that the company does not now expect to generate sustainable positive cash flows for up to two years. Whilst there may be periods following new contract wins that boost short-term cash flows, this looks unlikely to be sustained. Two years is a lengthy period of time to achieve positive cash flow, and there could still be many bumps in the road ahead. That is why the Capita share price is in the basement currently - over the near term, it seems that balance sheet health is only going to get worse. I don't believe this is a matter of under-promise and over-deliver either as Capita is facing some serious headwinds as regards to COVID. As CEO Jon Lewis highlighted:

“This crisis has come in a pivotal year for Capita when we had expectations of beginning to generate revenue growth and sustainable cash flow."

Capita now has to go back to the drawing board and delay or even scrap its previous plan to achieve revenue growth which would have put the company on track to better manage its debt pile. Instead, the company must now focus on working through the crisis.

In fact, even before the crisis, Capita was struggling to deliver a turnaround. In 2019, the company reported a loss before tax of over £60 million, after a terrible second-half performance. Even then, the company had stated that its turnaround efforts were "slower and more expensive than we had hoped". This year the group had already downsized its free cash flow forecasts from £200 million to £160 million and now the COVID impact means it won't deliver sustainable free cash flow for many more years. As you can see over Capita's recent history, it has been unable to deliver on its turnaround and continues to "kick the can down the road". However, how long can Capita continue to do this?

Debt

The reason that Capita's many external pressures are so problematic is down to the company’s huge debt pile. Capita has a debt pile that stands at just over £1 billion. This is extremely large when considering that Capita has fallen to deep losses in recent times and the board is now having to maneuver this huge ship through rough waters. Considering that Capita delivered a negative cash flow of £523 million in 2019 and is now loss-making, it is clear why the market has large concerns regarding the company’s ability to service its debts. Capita has made some progress to reduce the debt pile over the last six months though, as previously this stood at £1.35 billion. Successful asset disposals will help this further.

When using metrics to consider how manageable this debt pile is, it can be seen to be unsustainable. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at around 1.9x by the end of June, which was at the upper end of its recommended range. Considering that debt is expected to creep up again in the second half. This is due to benefits such as a government-supported VAT (sales tax) deferral which will reverse in H2. This net debt/EBITDA ratio may therefore move above the company’s negotiated limits in H2.

Looking ahead

Over the near term for Capita, I believe it is important to see continued asset disposals as the firm looks to streamline operations and focus on its core offerings. The cash generated can also be used to pay down debts. Like the recent TFL contract win, Capita must now also look to secure more high-margin contract wins in order to give some boost to what will be a tough period ahead for the company. Peel Hunt has forecasted an adjusted pre-tax profit of £115 million for the full year. I am of the belief that Capita will fall short of this forecast as this will mean it needs to report significantly improved numbers in H2. I don't believe the forecast fully prices in the near-term headwinds that the company is still facing in relation to fixed costs and potentially reduced demand.

Conclusion

Capita's turnaround prospects were already dim before the crisis, and this has subsequently worsened as the pandemic has applied additional pressures to its core business. With a weak outlook, I am steering clear of Capita.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.