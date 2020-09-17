Deleveraging plan is still on schedule since the company cut the dividend in May.

Overview

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is currently undervalued by at least 25%.

Results should improve as restaurants and bars continue to re-open, the company continues to de-leverage and new growth initiatives are rolled out in the second half of the year.

Q2 Results Were Solid

In the second quarter, revenues decreased 15.1%. Volume decreased globally due to the impacts of the coronavirus and the related closure of on-premise outlets. In North America, revenues were down 8.3%. In Europe, net sales were down 44.6%. The European market is highly dependent on off-premise sales which was a big drag on results. The results in Q3 should be better in Europe considering that most bars and restaurants were re-opened by June 15 albeit with less capacity.

EPS in the quarter was down from $1.52 in 2019 to $0.90 in 2020. The company withdrew guidance for the rest of the year.

Deleveraging Continues To Lower Risk

The bear thesis with Molson Coors starts with the indebted balance sheet. However, Molson Coors has been committed to deleveraging. Total debt at the end of the second quarter 2020 was $8.7 billion. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $780.8 million, resulting in net debt of $7.9 billion.

However, the company has deleveraged since 2016. The debt to EBITDA ratio was 5X in 2016. It currently sits at 3.4X. The company has paid off almost $3.2 billion of debt entirely from cash flows. In the last conference call, CFO Tracey Joubert highlighted the commitment to deleveraging:

But, if I look at leverage ratio at the end of - or our net debt-to-EBITDA ratio at the end of June, on a trailing 12-month basis, that we’re around 3.4 times. So, that's an improvement from the end of the year, the end of last year. So, we'll continue to focus on debt and debt paid on at leverage ratio as it is our desire to maintain our investment grade rating.

There is a $350 million maturity due in September. The company has a 4.2X EBITDA leverage ceiling.

The company has been committed to cutting costs. 2020 capital expenditures will be down by $200 million. Most importantly, the company has suspended dividends for all of 2020.

Growth Drivers Picking Up Steam

The second part of the bear thesis is that "beer is dying."

Sales of domestic beer slipped 4.6% between October 2018 and October 2019, according to Nielsen. Microbrew and craft beers are also in a minor slump, down 0.4%, despite Big Beer companies scooping them up left and right. Source: CNN Financial News

Clearly, the beer market in the United States is stagnant at best. However, the market is giving no credit to growth initiatives that have been implemented at TAP. Most importantly, the company is just beginning to compete in the fast-growing seltzer market.

In the Q2 conference call, CEO Gavin Hattersley noted that the Vizzy brand of Seltzers has seen some traction. In addition, we will get a chance to assess the success of Coors seltzer in the back half of the year.

I think it's clear that this seltzers -- hard seltzers segments is going to be a huge segment, and there's room for multiple brands and multiple solutions. From our perspective, we're making sure that we've got very clear point of differences with our two entrants. So Vizzy, obviously has got a very clear point of difference with its acerola cherry which is high antioxidant vitamin C, and based on what we're seeing from consumers and the demand for this product, we're actually very confident that the proposition is, is resonating well and will continue to resonate well. And to that end, we kicked off a TV and video online campaign, this week so you know the early signs very promising. Coors seltzer comes in August. People are in this coronavirus pandemic turning to known and trusted brands and the Coors brand best fit -- is the best foot to play in a space based on our testing, particularly with its Rocky Mountain freshness and water heritage.

Source: Frank Beverage Group

The company was slow to adapt to consumer tastes and catch on to the seltzer trend. In 2019, hard seltzer sales grew 226.4%. TAP is now positioned to profit from some of that market growth.

At Least 15% Undervalued

I put the fair valuation at 12x EV/EBITDA. It is currently 10.39X and even lower on a TTM basis.

Source: Koyfin

This results in an undervaluation of 15%. The average for the industry is 15X. However, that includes many of the small craft brewers that have premium valuations.

Perhaps the best valuation comparable is Anheuser-Busch (BUD), which currently has a 14.4X EV/EBITDA.

Source: Koyfin

For the last couple of years, 14X EV/EBITDA has been the average valuation for a large brewer.

On a normalized basis, the EV/EBITDA ratio is probably closer to 7X which would put the fair value of the shares at $50/share.

I also think that TAP could be an acquisition target which would probably value the company at 14X EV/EBITDA. Potential suitors would surely include BUD and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

A further catalyst that I expect in 2021 is the reinstatement of the dividend if revenues are able to stabilize in 2021.

Interestingly, a director recently bought 3000 shares on the open market at $35.28. This was the first open market purchase in 5 years.

Risks and Challenges

For an indebted company dependent on social life, TAP is highly vulnerable to a prolonged pandemic. The company has already had to scrap the dividend in order to preserve cash.

The opening of bars, restaurants, sporting events and concerts is of paramount importance in 2021. Sales were already down 14% over the last six months. More importantly, operating cash flow was down $398 million. The company cannot endure another six months of rolling lockdowns without having to raise capital.

Bottom Line

TAP is a mediocre business in an hyper-competitive industry that is shrinking.

However, the margin of safety is compelling. Maybe there is 10% more downside if a second wave of the pandemic materializes. However, odds are that TAP will be materially higher a year from now as investors see more evidence of deleveraging, growth drivers and a reinstatement of the dividend.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.