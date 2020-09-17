But in the long term, it remains the tech company best prepared for the future, whatever that may bring.

Wait, That’s It?

In a normal year, Apple (AAPL) introduces the new operating systems in June at the Worldwide Developers Conference, and then the new iPhone typically is announced at a big event mid-September. Pre-sales begin shortly thereafter, and new iPhones are in customers' hands before the end of September. This is all important because of the seasonality of the company’s revenue streams.

Data by YCharts

The spikes are Apple’s Q1, which begins on October 1. This is the first full quarter of new iPhones and, of course, the holiday quarter. But if you look closely, you will see that the trough is not in Q4, but rather Q3. This is due to the rush of early iPhone sales at the end of September, and also a lift in Mac and iPad for back-to-school.

The big things most people were waiting for in this year’s September Event were a new iPhone with 5G, a new Watch, and maybe a peek at the first Apple Silicon Macs. We only got one out of three, the Watch.

Apple had already told us that due to COVID-19-related supply chain issues, the fiscal year 2021 iPhone would not be available in late fiscal 2020 as it normally would be. But that still left open the possibility that the company would announce the phone on the usual schedule and begin pre-sales in September, even if the phone did not ship until October.

So, there are three big takeaways here:

The Apple YoY comps for Q4 2020, to be reported in about 6 weeks, are going to be terrible without that little end-of-quarter boost, and may even be below those of Q3. Q4 2021 will look extra special a year later. Depending on when in October the new iPhone is released exactly, there’s really no telling how the YoY comp will look in Q1 2021. If it is not available until the end of October, as it is starting to look like, that would be a third of the quarter missed. But by that point, there will also be a lot of pent-up demand. I think regardless, Q2 2021 will be relatively fat, as many purchases will get pushed into that quarter. Finally, my guess here is that we are at least a month away from seeing the phone or they would have shown it to us. At least we get another slickly produced announcement video in the fall this year, and I think there may be more announcements there in addition to the iPhone.

So, we got four big things instead:

Two new Apple Watches Two new iPads The Apple One bundle Fitness+

The lack of a new iPhone left quite a few people underwhelmed, because the iPhone remains the big dog of Apple’s top line.

But if you notice, iPhone’s share of the company’s top line has been declining since its blockbuster fiscal 2015. Two things have been happening:

iPhone revenue is down since 2015 Services and Wearables, etc. are way up

Since 2015:

iPhone has had only one good year out of the four, and was down over 8% overall.

On the flip side, Wearables and Services saw total growth in this period of 143% and 133% respectively.

So, of the 4 big things Apple presented, 3 of them were from Services and Wearables. Apple can read a table of numbers.

Watch the Watch

Apple image. The Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+

The full name of Wearables is Wearables, Home, and Accessories, so it’s a pretty large group that ranges from the Watch to cables. But the huge growth is driven largely by two things right now: the Watch and AirPods. It doesn’t look like there will be new AirPods for Christmas, unless the company announces them with the new iPhone.

But we do have two new Watches. Let’s begin with the new Apple Watch SE, which starts at $279. The Watch SE is basically a stripped-down Watch Series 5, which will no longer be for sale. It has the mostly the same internals as the Series 5 with the S5 system-in-package (SiP), but stripped of the ECG sensor and the always-on screen.

As such, it is similar to the company's approach to the iPhone SE, which has the same big brain as the iPhone 11 but stripped of a lot of the other expensive hardware. Both iPhone SEs have been huge successes for them, so they’d like to replicate this with the Watch at the under-$300 price point.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has updated internals in the form of the new S6 SiP. The company is claiming it is “up to” 20% faster than the S5, but the bigger advance is power savings, which is allowing it to brighten up the always-on screen considerably.

The other important hardware feature is the blood oxygen sensor, only available on the Series 6. If the accuracy is as the company says, this is fairly impressive stuff on a smart watch, and it shows how much commitment Apple has to pushing into health and fitness.

Otherwise, the Series 6 looks very similar to the Series 5, and for that matter, the SE. It is an incremental update, but these add up. If you own a three-year-old Series 3, this is a huge upgrade for $399. Here’s a partial list of what has happened since then:

Larger case

Larger and brighter screen

Always-on screen

Better mic and speaker

Available cellular, and phone-free Apple Music

Much faster SiP

Longer battery life

ECG sensor

Blood oxygen sensor

Fall detection

Noise monitoring

Family setup

Compass

Always-on altimeter

U1 Ultra Wideband chip

They didn’t even mention it out loud.

So, there is a lot there, but I want to talk about that last one, as the U1 chip remains a little bit of a mystery. The U1 showed up first in the iPhone 11 models last year. Apple is famously “the company of a thousand nos for every yes,” and it is very stringent about what does and, as importantly, does not go into its designs. The company does not waste any space on its motherboards and SiPs.

So that’s where the mystery lays. Apple put the U1 in the iPhone, and now in the even more space- and power-constrained Watch. But a year after the iPhone 11 announcement, the U1 does very little outside of making AirDrop work better in crowded environments.

Ultra Wideband is a low-power near-field location technology that gives even more precise location and directional data than the gyroscopes and accelerometers Apple has been using for years and continues to use. Two devices sporting Ultra Wideband know almost exactly where the other one is in relative 3D space, if they have permission to talk to each other.

So, the fact that the company wanted the 2019 phone to support whatever features are coming that are enabled by the U1, and additionally, was willing to give up precious space and power in the Watch Series 6 tells me its plans are pretty large here. The update to the “Find My” technology, supporting a wider array of device types and other features, is likely part of this.

There have been rumors for over a year of an Apple location tag, a small token you attach to an object, child or pet so you always know exactly where it is. Similar to Tile, though Apple would only release something here if it thought it had a unique product. We already saw the company debut radio-enabled stickers for App Clips, though those use NFC technology for payment, not location. In any event, the “AirTag” remains unannounced, but I think the company has some large ambitions for that little chip, perhaps tied into AR.

So now the Watch lineup is the Series 3 at $199, the SE at $279 and the Series 6 at $399. I think the SE is going to look very attractive, especially to people leaning into the fitness tracking features. watchOS developers will not be happy that Series 3 continues to live, as it is a very different screen size and, as we saw above, a very different feature set. The new watches are available now, but many models are already backordered into late September or October on the US Apple Store online.

One of the big drivers of Watch sales is fashion, and that is one of the COVID-19-related challenges Apple has. Even if they wind up ordering online, people like to come into the stores and try on the Watch before they buy it, and it is the company's product most driven by retail sales. With Apple Stores closed in many parts of the world, including the US, this really put a dent in Q3 2020 sales, and we should expect that to continue into the company's Q4 report.

Fashion-related, it also announced new colors, finishes, bands and faces, but I am highly unqualified to speak to any of that.

Fitness and Fitness+

Data by YCharts

Peloton (PTON) price the day of the event. Can you tell the moment Apple announced Fitness+?

The Watch is central to Apple’s ambitions in fitness, so it is fitting that we got the Fitness+ announcement at the same event. There were a huge number of fitness feature announcements at WWDC back in June, and all these software features are available now with the watchOS update. In addition, the Series 6 will support the new blood oxygen feature.

But the big nut the company held back from announcing during WWDC was the new fitness-as-a-service, Fitness+. This will be similar to Peloton’s and other offerings, minus the fitness hardware, focusing on the video lessons and integration with Apple Watch and Apple’s existing services.

Apple image. I would screenshot Mrs. Trading Places’ messages to me in which she expressed her enthusiasm for the new service as they announced it, but the string of profanities she used prohibits it.

But again, Apple does not release a product unless it thinks it has something unique, so what’s so special here?

No expensive exercise equipment is required, though many people are going to use existing equipment or buy new stuff. The company did demo plenty of videos with no or inexpensive equipment. It will, of course, work with GymKit equipment, and this may add to the growing list of manufacturers that support it, which already includes Peloton.

Everything synced up with your Apple Watch, with fitness data displayed on-screen, and more interactivity.

Linked to one of the world’s largest on-demand music libraries, Apple Music. A quick trip through Peloton’s filings can make you think it is a music streaming service that also happens to sell fitness equipment.

Most people will likely choose an iPhone or iPad, but you can also throw it up on your 4k TV.

Siri voice control.

Family sharing.

All the work Apple has put into data privacy, especially with health and fitness data.

A familiar interface for all of it.

Pretty inexpensive compared to similar offerings at $80/year or $10/month, and also bundled with the Apple One Premier package, which is $30/month. For comparison, Peloton’s equipment-free service is $13/month, and with the equipment, $39/month. There’s also third-party deals through Best Buy (BBY) and CVS Health Corp. (CVS).

This is really an “Only Apple.” I think Fitness+ is going to be very popular and will also drive more Watch sales. Apple has a growing list of services now, but that line is still dominated by two old-school services: AppleCare and the App Store. I think Fitness+ has the potential to be the first breakout hit of all the new services announced since March 2019.

Apple One

Not much to say here except that this is the bundle people have been expecting for a while, and I think it’s a pretty robust value.

Individual: Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $14.95/month.

Family: The same suite but for up to 6 family members, and iCloud storage bumped up to 200GB for $19.95/month.

Premier: Same as Family but with 2TB of iCloud storage, and the addition of Apple News+ and Fitness+ for $29.95/month.

At $360/year, even Premier sounds like a great value. Apple obviously has priced it to push people into the Family tier at least.

iPad

Apple image

If five years ago, I would have told you that the least important thing announced at the September Apple event were new iPads, you may have scoffed, but here we are. But that’s not to say they are unimportant. In fact, the timing could not be better.

Because so many were working and learning from home, Apple’s Q3 was saved by the unlikeliest of candidates, Mac and iPad. In fact, coupled with Chinese supply chain issues extending back to February, the company ran out of Macs and iPads to sell, and some popular models were backordered as much as 6 weeks, which is highly unusual for Apple.

In any event, this and continued work and learn from home pushed this surge into the current quarter, and maybe even Q1 2021. So, it is fortuitous timing that Apple has new iPads to sell, in the low and mid-price ranges, though they will not be available until October, probably closer to the end than the beginning.

The new low-end “iPad” is nothing that exciting, except that it is a pretty strong value at $329.

The iPad Air is a little more interesting for a few reasons. In the first place, it is now sporting the squared-off edges like the iPad Pro models, so it can support Pencil 2 magnetic attachment and pairing.

Another interesting design shift was to drastically narrow the bezels and put TouchID on the power button on the edge. The home button is gone. This would be very useful on the next iPhone because of the challenges FaceID has with masking.

But more interesting is the A14 system-on-a-chip (SoC) which powers the whole thing. We have to assume something similar is going to power the new iPhone, so the company was a little short on details here, perhaps saving them for the iPhone event. In any event, we will have to wait to see, but it looks to me like this iteration is favoring power savings over performance improvements, unlike the A12 and A13. The biggest news here is that it is the first commercially available chip using the 5 nm process. We are measuring transistors in atoms now.

Apple Outlook: The Short and Medium Term

Without a new iPhone, the September event felt a little flat. But that doesn’t mean nothing important happened. The two fastest-growing divisions at Apple got significant boosts with two new Watches, Fitness+ and Apple One. As I said, they all look like winners to me, and the combination speaks to the company’s growing strength in health and fitness.

Typically, Apple gives guidance for revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and effective tax rate. Anyone with a passing acquaintance with arithmetic can figure out the range of net income to which the company is guiding. The only guessing game is how many shares it is going to buy back. Q1 2019 aside, the company hit its guidance every quarter.

But nothing is typical, and this was Apple’s guidance, in total:

On iPhone, we expect to see recent performance continue for our current product lineup, including the strong customer response for iPhone SE. In addition, as you know, last year we started selling new iPhones in late September. This year we project supply to be available a few weeks later. We expect the rest of our product categories to have strong year-over-year performance. For services, we expect the September quarter to have the same trends that we have observed during the June quarter except for AppleCare where during the September quarter a year ago we expanded our distribution significantly.

So, breaking that down for Q4:

The YoY iPhone comp is going to be terrible.

But the YoY Mac and iPad comps are going to be very good. That will likely not be enough to make up for the first point.

Services and Wearables growth is still strong, but slower than before due to closed stores, and the effect that has on Apple Watch and AppleCare.

AppleCare comps have additional headwinds from the strong year-ago quarter.

Looking ahead, we should expect a new announcement in October, with the availability of iPhones later in the month, or even November. That would lose Apple a third of Q1, though still leave plenty of time for holiday sales. There will be a lot of pent-up demand at that point, so it’s hard to know how that shakes out, but I suspect that lost month will be too much to make up by the end of December.

So, the company most likely has an ugly comp coming up for Q4, and maybe another one to follow.

I have gained a reputation amongst those that know me well and regularly submit themselves to my rants as an absurd Apple bull. Fifteen years and two stock splits ago, I began telling people that it would be a $1000 stock, about $36 in today’s valuation. The price at the time was about $50, or about $2 in today’s valuation. Needless to say, there was much laughing.

But even I think the company is wildly overpriced right now, as is most of the market. For years, part of my Apple pitch was that it got a mid-teens earnings multiple as a consumer discretionary, but it deserved a consumer staple multiple in the low-twenties, because the company's revenue streams are much less cyclical than that of a typical discretionary.

Data by YCharts

After peaking over 40 times earnings, Apple is only at a 34x multiple. When I told people the company should have a 22 P/E, they would laugh at me. It did not hit 22 until 2019, and is now over 50% higher.

But this also brings up another issue with the high stock price, which is buybacks, which have been a huge driver of per share growth rates.

In Q3, Apple’s EPS would have been $1.70, not $2.58 had they never started the buyback program, which has led the EPS 52% higher cumulatively. At a constant P/E, Apple share price would be over a third lower right now.

Also notice in the first chart how it masked a dip in profits in 2019, instead making EPS flat with 2018.

In scale, this is the most successful cash return program of all time. But with the stock price so high, Apple is getting much less for its money:

The amount of cash the company has been spending has remained pretty stable since FY 2018, but as the share price has soared this year, Apple is getting less bang for the buck. A third less in the TTM. The solution, as to so many of life’s problems, is more cash flows from operations. Let’s check in on that.

So, after a poor 2019, cash flows look to be back on the rise again, and almost back to the blockbuster 2015 levels in the TTM. But if the stock price stays elevated in the short term, this will not be enough if they want to get back to the old pace of taking out about 6.7% of shares every year. So, the company will either have to remain on this new slower pace of about 4.6% per year, or even slower, or eat into net cash faster. It has chosen a mix. In May, Apple started an accelerated buyback program that got to $6 billion through the end of June, and is slated for $50 billion all together. But again, this won’t be enough to get back to the old pace at the current price.

So, we have a couple of tough YoY comps coming up, a highly inflated stock price and reduced impetus from buybacks. If your time horizon is short, I would suggest considering talking profits.

Apple Outlook: The Long Term

But my time horizon with Apple is very long. There is literally a “What To Do With The Apple Shares” clause in my will. I have been buying since 2005, have never sold a share and don’t intend to start now, largely because of the tax implications of all those pre-split shares, now 28 times their original number.

Apple is a company with a lot of tough challenges in its present and future. Primary among these is the slowing of global smartphone sales, and we see that in the iPhone’s limp performance since 2015. More than any other US company, it also faces challenges from the new Cold War with China.

And I haven’t even gotten to the company's problems with Epic and the antitrust issues brought up by that case. That Epic is acting in bad faith and precipitated this as a deliberate tactic is beyond question, but that provides no safety to Apple.

The regulatory risk is real. The threat is to the App Store, and that is a key part of Services growth, and that, in turn, is part of the plan to fill the hole left by flattening iPhone sales. Tim Cook is much more conciliatory than his predecessor, but he seems to be digging in his heels here, and this is probably why.

The reason I remain confident in Apple’s future despite some very serious challenges is its tech stack. This is your basic “the whole is larger than the sum of the parts” argument. To take the most important example, that Apple designs its own chips is great. But it is not Qualcomm (QCOM), selling those chips to OEMs. It is putting them exclusively in its own products, so what is important about Apple's chips is what it allows the company to do across its entire line of hardware products that no one else can. The recently announced Apple Silicon Macs are the final step in this.

As you can tell, I am pretty hot on Fitness+, more so than any service since the App Store. Let’s look at all the steps it took to get there, in case you would like to replicate them.

Invent the iPod. Start the iTunes Store and gain experience in music licensing. Develop the iPod over several generations, adding more features, and investing in miniature design, sound and video technology. Invent the iPhone. Base iOS around the OS X microkernel, so it can be ported to even smaller devices. Keep working on code-thinning, and lightweight, low-power software design. Less than a year into the first iPhone, begin investing heavily in chip design. Release the second-generation AppleTV, based around iOS. Release the iPad, also based around iOS. Find some loose change in the sofa and buy Beats for $3 billion. Turn its streaming service into Apple Music. Start live radio stations and gain experience with content production Become one of the largest music licensees in the world. Keep making smaller and smaller chips that consume less and less power, and keep adding sensors and close-range wireless features, so you can eventually release Apple Watch. Realize that people love the health and fitness features the most, and keep developing those. Start AppleTV+ and gain more experience with content production. Start Fitness+, which leverages the Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, AppleTV, Apple Music, all working together.

Simple, right? This is what Apple is up to while people are saying the company can't innovate anymore. Incremental changes add up. When I say only Apple can pull this off, I really mean it.

Someday, something will replace the smartphone as people’s main device. I don’t know what that will be or when that will come. But I do know that Apple may not have the first, but it will make the one everyone else winds up copying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.