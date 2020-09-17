Fed Rates Could Stay Low Through 2023 And Beyond
Summary
U.S. Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged.
Fed pledges to keep rates low until inflation exceeds 2%.
Why U.S. consumer spending may slow if no stimulus deal is reached.
The U.S. Federal Reserve keeps its key interest rate on hold while raising its outlook for economic activity this year. But the Fed signaled that rock-bottom interest rates will last through at least 2023. Anthony Okolie speaks with James Orlando, Senior Economist, TD Bank, about the implications for U.S. economic growth.