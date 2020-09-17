The bottom-line of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) returned to positive earnings in the second quarter after the company posted a loss of $0.46 per share in the first quarter of 2020. The improvement in the bottom line was mostly driven by a decline in provision expense. Earnings will likely further improve in the year ahead due to a further dip in provision expense and accelerated booking of Paycheck Protection Program fees.

On the other hand, the decline in interest rates will pressurize earnings. Overall, I’m expecting earnings to average $0.86 per share in the last two quarters of the year, up from $0.81 per share in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting CMA to report earnings of $2.07 per share, down 74% from last year. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside that is not high enough to compensate for the elevated risk level; hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CMA.

Risks Stem from Exposure to Oil and Gas Sector, Other Vulnerable Industries

CMA is facing a moderately high credit risk because of its exposure to vulnerable industries, leveraged loans, and the oil and gas sector. These risky loan segments made up 17% of total loans at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the second quarter’s investor presentation. Further, CMA granted payment deferrals to loans worth $4.5 billion, representing 8% of total loans, which reflects the moderately high level of credit risks. The following table shows details of CMA’s exposure to vulnerable loan segments.

The provision expense dipped to $138 million in the second quarter, from $411 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management based the provisioning for the quarter on forecasts for various economic variables, including GDP and unemployment. As mentioned in the investor presentation, the management assumed that unemployment would go down from 10% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Further, the management assumed that GDP would return to the fourth quarter 2019 level by the fourth quarter of 2021. In my opinion, these economic forecasts seem quite stressed; hence, I’m expecting no further big loan loss reserve build. Considering these factors, I’m expecting the provision expense to decline further in the second half of the year. For the full year, I’m expecting CMA to report a provision expense of $709 million, up from $74 million in 2019.

Margin Compression and Loan Decline to Pressurize Net Interest Income

CMA had $3.8 billion of Paycheck Protection Program loans, or PPP, carrying an average yield of 2.25% at the end of the last quarter, as mentioned in the presentation. The management expects a majority of the loans to get forgiven in the second half of the year; hence, CMA will likely accelerate the booking of the fees later this year. As a result, I’m expecting CMA to book most of the estimated $86 million of PPP fees this year.

Excluding the impact of the accelerated PPP fees, the net interest income will likely trend downwards because of low interest rates. As mentioned in the second quarter’s conference call, the management expects a $10 million to $15 million net impact of interest rate decline on net interest income in the third quarter relative to the second quarter. The net interest margin, NIM, will face pressure because assets will reprice while funding costs will remain sticky. CMA’s funding cost has limited room to decline as it was already at a low level of around 23bps in the second quarter. Considering these factors, I’m expecting NIM to decline by 18bps in the third quarter and 4bps in the fourth quarter of 2020. Further, I’m expecting the average NIM in 2021 to be 28bps below the average for 2020.

The forgiveness of PPP loans will reduce the loan balance in the year ahead. Further, the management expects pressure from the continued reduction of liquidity draws by large corporations, as mentioned in the conference call. Moreover, the management expects a lower refinance volume in the mortgage market after the second quarter’s peak. Overall, I’m expecting the year-end loan balance to stand at $48.8 billion, down 7% from the end of June, and down 2% from the end of last year. The following table shows my estimates for loans and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $2.07 per Share

The expected reduction in provision expense and accelerated booking of PPP fees will likely drive earnings in the year ahead. On the other hand, lower interest rates will pressurize the bottom line. Overall, I’m expecting CMA to report average earnings of $0.86 per share in the remaining two quarters of the year, up from $0.81 per share in the second quarter. For the full year, I’m expecting CMA to report earnings of $2.07 per share. The following table shows my estimates for income statement items.

Due to the uncertainties surrounding the depth and duration of the pandemic, there is a chance that actual earnings will differ materially from estimates.

A Dividend Cut Cannot Be Ruled Out

CMA is offering a leading dividend yield of 6.6%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.68 per share. Although the management mentioned in the conference call that it was focused on maintaining its attractive dividend, there is a chance that CMA might cut its dividend in the coming quarters. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 86% for 2021, which is quite high. Moreover, the company reported a common equity tier I ratio of 9.97% at the end of the last quarter, which is too close to the management’s target ratio of 10%, as mentioned in the second quarter’s 10-Q filing. Further, as mentioned in the conference call, the management expects to pay out $8 million as its first preferred dividend, which will be an added burden on capital.

June 2021 Target Price Suggests a Limited Upside

I'm using the historical price-to-book multiple, P/B, to value CMA. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.79 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $56.8 for June 2020 gives a target price of $45.1. This target price implies an upside of 9% from CMA's September 16 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Due to the limited price upside, I’m adopting a neutral rating on CMA. In my opinion, the upside is not high enough to compensate for CMA’s moderately high risk level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their own investment objectives and constraints before making an investment decision on the stock(s) mentioned in the article.