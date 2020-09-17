We expect weak returns in the region and for the ETF to continue and suggest investors look for factor-based or thematic ETFs alternatives to gain exposure to European stocks.

The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) provides diversified exposure to a basket of European equities across large and small caps. This is an important market segment as many of the companies included in the fund are recognized as high-quality global leaders and can help investors diversify their portfolios compared to U.S. stock-focused, broad-market funds. While the European market has been hard-hit this year by the economic disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing recovery driven by global stimulus measures has supported a rally in global stocks. Still, we find that European stocks and the VGK fund are lagging U.S. broad market indexes, continuing a trend of historical underperformance. We think investors should look past VGK in favor of some more targeted factor-based international equity ETFs which can provide more opportunity for alpha.

VGK Background

With a current portfolio of over 1,314 equities, VGK follows a full-replication approach to passively track the "FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index". The index methodology considers 16 major market countries in the region as "developed". Given the varying sizes of each country's public stock market universe and market capitalization, the actual investment exposure by country of incorporation is weighted towards the U.K. representing 24% of the fund followed by Switzerland, France, and Germany each with about 15%.

The exposure of the fund includes a 15% weighting in healthcare sector stocks, 14% in financials, 14% in industrials, and 14% in consumer staples as the largest contributors. Smaller weightings in the other market sectors are consistent with the composition of the European equity market.

As mentioned, the top holdings in the fund include major multi-nationals that will likely be familiar to U.S.-based investors. The top holding in the fund is Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY) with a 3.6% weighting, followed by pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding AG (OTCQX:RHHBY) representing 2.6% weighting, and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) at 1.8%. The top 10 holdings together comprise 17.3%, which is relatively low and highlights the wide diversification of the fund.

Other notable names among the top 25 holdings of VGK include the Netherlands-based chip stock ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML), banks like HSBC Holdings Plc (NYSE:HSBC), mining giant Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO), BP Plc (NYSE:BP), and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK). It's a wide range of companies, but keep in mind that across the entire portfolio, there many more small-cap foreign stocks that are not easily available for trading by U.S.-based investors as they do not have a corresponding ADR share. By this measure, one of the attractions of the fund is that it provides U.S. investors exposure to stocks that are not typically widely held.

VGK is an Underperformer

VGK is currently down 5.1% in 2020 on a total return basis given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to a large drawdown in Q1 of this year. As the global outlook has improved compared to early apocalyptic scenarios, VGK has staged a rebound in recent months along with global equities. The fund is now up 48% from its lows and 9% over the past three months.

Still, the returns here have lagged U.S. stocks which follows a pattern of underperformance historically. While VGK is not necessarily intended to compete with or outperform the S&P 500, we are contrasting VGK's historical performance with that of Vanguard's S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) generalizing the U.S. vs European stocks.

Indeed, for VGK investors looking at the historical performance of VGK, the numbers are rather disappointing as the fund is only up 3.8% over the past three years compared a 44.7% gain for the S&P 500. Going back to the fund's inception in March of 2005, VGK has lagged the S&P 500 across most time frames by a considerable amount.

It's also concerning that this lower return profile has not translated to lower risk or a significant yield advantage. During the period of extreme market volatility back in Q1 of this year, VGK declined by as much as 36.5% and beyond the 32% move lower in the S&P 500. The combination of poor performance and high risk leaves a lot to be desired. VGK's current dividend yield of 2.3% compared to 1.7% for VOO is hardly a consolidation.

Sluggish Economic Environment

The best explanation here for the lackluster performance of European stocks compared comes down to weaker economic growth over the past decade. Indeed, the European countries have been plagued by a tepid economic environment going back to the last financial crisis in 2009. Recent events like Brexit in the U.K. or fiscal concerns from countries like Portugal, Italy, Greece, and Spain have defined the last decade in the region reflected in a generally weak growth environment for companies exposed to cyclical trends in the domestic market. The latest pandemic has been particularly hard on the region evident by the estimates suggesting a 10.2% decline of GDP in the Eurozone and U.K. this year.

There is also the market dynamic of high-growth tech stocks more concentrated in other regions outside Europe that have driven particularly strong gains in the S&P 500 over the period. While tech represents just 7.7% of the VGK fund and European stocks, the sector has defined secular growth trends for the past decade comprise 24% of the S&P 500.

In our view, the weakness in VGK is the passive strategy across the entire universe of European stocks which is simply too diversified with over 1,300 holdings, diluting the exposure of the stronger performing market leaders from the region. Among the top holdings of the fund, there are several big winners from recent years, but they only represent a small portion of the fund dragged lower by fundamentally weaker small-caps.

A Better Alternative for Exposure to European stocks

One alternative to VGK we like that investors should consider is the Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Fund (NASDAQ:VIGI). We covered VIGI with an article here on Seeking Alpha last year and see its strategy as a good contrast to the more generic VGK. As the name implies, VIGI invests in non-U.S. stocks with at least a seven-year consecutive history of increasing their dividend amount. This fundamentals-based strategy effectively filters for high-quality, profitable companies that can grow shareholder payouts. The idea is that this type of fundamentals screen is that the group of companies can deliver stronger returns consistently.

Indeed, VIGI's performance over the past three years of 24.4% growth is 5x well above the 4% gain in VGK over the period. Similarly, VIGI is up 13% over the past year compared to VGK's smaller 3.5% return. While VIGI still hasn't been able to match the strength in the S&P 500, we believe it to be a superior international equities ETF compared to VGK. In contrast to VGK, VIGI has a smaller portfolio of 425 holdings selected through its methodology, which we feel is diversified enough.

Keeping in mind that the VIGI includes stocks from other regions and emerging markets, the importance here is that the exposure is tilted towards European companies. Among the top 10 holdings in VIGI, seven stocks are from Europe, and the region in total contributes to a 52% overall weighting of the fund. Investors looking for exposure to European stocks may be better off getting this "international ETF" which invests in many of the same companies while adding global diversification. VIGI's expense ratio of 0.2% is higher than 0.08% for VGK, but still low among comparable factor ETFs.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

As we head into the final quarter of 2020, there is growing enthusiasm regarding the prospects of an effective vaccine to control the global COVID-19 pandemic. We believe that the rally in global equities in recent months has already captured that expectation and is now at a critical point with growing uncertainties about what comes next.

It remains to be seen how much of this year's economic disruptions including a surge in unemployment is merely temporary and can return to normal, or represent more structural breakages that many never fully recover. For Europe, there's little to suggest the region can offer a renaissance of growth leading to exceptional returns for investors. Higher levels of debt have left both governments and corporations more leveraged which will limit their financial strength for the foreseeable future.

Another dynamic we're watching is trends in the dollar against the euro and British pound. For U.S. investors, international stocks can offer an attractive hedge against weakness in the dollar. Traditionally in times of market stress, the dollar strengthens against most other currencies which can pressure the returns of foreign stocks and an ETF like VGK or VIGI. The reality here is that both the euro and pound have traded in a relatively tight range over the past five years.

While a breakdown in the dollar would be bullish for VGK and strengthening would be positive, we expect a longer-term consolidation around current levels to play out with challenges to all regions of the world. For the euro, the levels to watch are EUR 1.05 against the dollar to the upside and EUR 1.25 to the downside as important support and resistance levels.

Takeaway

The Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF suffers from its strategy, which we feel is too diversified for a region where stock selection is particularly important. Overall, we continue to underweight European equities with an overall bearish tilt in the context of a diversified portfolio. Again, there are good companies and quality stocks in the region, but the fund's passive approach limits the opportunity for excess returns. While there is some value in diversification benefits for VGK, the poor performance history and tepid outlook keep us away from this one. We recommend investors skip this one and look for more targeted or factor-specific funds for exposure to European stocks.

